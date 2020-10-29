Successfully reported this slideshow.
OVA
¿Qué un OVA? son un conjunto de recursos digitales, auto contenible y reutilizable. Hacen posible el acceso a contenidos e...
Actividades interactivas. Desarrollo de actividades de aprendizaje. Algunos ejemplos son ejercicios de arrastrar y soltar,...
.Accesibilidad, facilidad para ser identificados, buscados y encontrados gracias al correspondiente etiquetado a través de...
Ventajas para los educadores: Evita la necesidad de recrear los recursos existentes diseño y proceso de desarrollo consist...
Desventajas para los Estudiantes: Falta de familiaridad con el proceso de instrucción Disponibilidad Limitada. Requiere qu...
Los OVA se pueden desarrollar en diversos formatos como: HTML, XML, JPEG, PDF, Flash, GIF, etc., que sean compatibles con ...
– Atemporales: no pierden vigencia en el tiempo ni en los contextos que se utilizan. La fiabilidad del contenido que prese...
Slide Share: con esta herramienta se pueden crear presentaciones digitales sobre una gran variedad de contenido. Desde hac...
El usuario puede cargar sus propios recursos, tales como audio, imagen o video. La descarga puede realizarse en formato MP...
  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA DOCENTE DE TURBACO TRABAJO DE INFORMATICA PRESENTADO A: JIMMY SARMIENTO PRESENTADO POR: DANIELA PATRICIA LOPEZ CANTILLO GRADO: 10-07
  3. 3. ¿Qué un OVA? son un conjunto de recursos digitales, auto contenible y reutilizable. Hacen posible el acceso a contenidos educativos, integrando diferentes elementos multimedia para presentar un recurso más didáctico para el estudiante. El proceso de aprendizaje es más dinámico e interactivo. Consiste en la presentación de contenidos de manera agradable al estudiante y el desarrollo de actividades para practicar lo aprendido. Los OVA son recursos portables y pueden publicarse en un portal web, un LMS, descargarse al computador o compartirse a través de un CD o USB. Un ova esta compuesto por: Contenidos interactivos. Presentación de contenidos interactivos a través de diversos formatos multimedia como animaciones, mapas mentales, audios, textos dinámicos, entre otros. El objetivo es que el estudiante pueda interactuar con el recurso.
  4. 4. Actividades interactivas. Desarrollo de actividades de aprendizaje. Algunos ejemplos son ejercicios de arrastrar y soltar, crucigramas, historias dinámicas, entre otros. A través de las actividades de aprendizaje podemos validar si el estudiante ha comprendido la temática. El estudiante puede aprender a partir del desarrollo de una actividad. Características de OVA: .Educatividad, con capacidad para generar aprendizaje. Interoperabilidad, capacidad para poder integrarse en estructuras y sistemas (plataformas) diferentes.
  5. 5. .Accesibilidad, facilidad para ser identificados, buscados y encontrados gracias al correspondiente etiquetado a través de diversos descriptores (metadatos) que permitirían la catalogación y almacenamiento en el correspondiente repositorio. .Durabilidad, vigencia de la información de los objetos, sin necesidad de nuevos diseños. .Independencia y autonomía de los objetos con respecto de los sistemas desde los que fueron creados y con sentido propio. .Generatividad, capacidad para construir contenidos, objetos nuevos derivados de él. Capacidad para ser actualizados o modificados, aumentando sus potencialidades a través de la colaboración. .Flexibilidad, versatilidad y funcionalidad, con elasticidad para combinarse en muy diversas propuestas de áreas del saber diferentes. Reutilización, objeto con capacidad para ser usado en contextos y propósitos educativos diferentes y para adaptarse y combinarse dentro de nuevas secuencias formativas.
  6. 6. Ventajas para los educadores: Evita la necesidad de recrear los recursos existentes diseño y proceso de desarrollo consistentes Facilita la búsqueda de contenido existente Reutilizables en diferentes contextos educativos y para diferentes alumnos capaz de supervisar el uso de los materiales por los alumnos. Accesible en el mediano y largo plazo Estandariza contenido para un uso extendido. Desventajas para los educadores: Falta de experiencia en producción de e- learning Necesita contar con recursos Requiere considerable apoyo tecnológico, falta de experiencia en el uso de los procesos de instrucción. Falta de experiencia en la evaluación de los OVA. Requiere tecnología de información, incluyendo acceso a Internet de banda ancha y un sistema de gestión del aprender. Ventajas para los Estudiantes: La apariencia de los recursos instruccionales promueve la comodidad Disponibilidad "Just-in-time" Puede individualizar la educación. Sirve para una variedad de estilos de aprendizaje individuales.
  7. 7. Desventajas para los Estudiantes: Falta de familiaridad con el proceso de instrucción Disponibilidad Limitada. Requiere que el alumno desarrolle un nivel de comodidad con el computador como herramienta de instrucción. Objetos Virtuales De Aprendizaje: son herramientas digitales que se utilizan en la educación virtual. Dentro de su metodología utilizan las TIC, como complemento para los procesos de enseñanza en entornos de aprendizaje mediados por estas tecnologías. Estos objetos se presentan en una variedad de recursos didácticos tales como: videos, audio, animaciones, documentos interactivos, mapas mentales, colecciones de imágenes o cualquier otro elemento que presente un contenido por medio del cual se transmita un conocimiento y logre un aprendizaje. Los OVA en la educación virtual: La estructura general de los OVA contiene un objetivo, un contenido, una actividad de aprendizaje y un mecanismo de evaluación. Este recurso didáctico es independiente, es decir, es creado para ser reutilizable en variados contextos educativos y en distintos dispositivos.
  8. 8. Los OVA se pueden desarrollar en diversos formatos como: HTML, XML, JPEG, PDF, Flash, GIF, etc., que sean compatibles con distintos programas. Es recomendable que se estructure bajo un paquete de estandarización, como SCORM. Esto que potenciará la reutilización de los objetos. El principal objetivo de los OVA es que puedan ser distribuidos en distintos ambientes de aprendizaje y usados por todos. Los OVA son: – Reutilizables: a partir de un OVA existente, puede modificarse o crearse uno nuevo, mejorando su contenido o utilizarlo en otros contextos. – Compatibles: su compatibilidad con otros estándares sin inconvenientes técnicos al utilizarlos. – Estructurados: con una interfaz fácil de utilizar y explorar por el usuario, contando con un diseño atractivo.
  9. 9. – Atemporales: no pierden vigencia en el tiempo ni en los contextos que se utilizan. La fiabilidad del contenido que presentan es importante, la cual debe ser oportuna según el tema de estudio. Herramientas para desarrollar un OVA: Al desarrollar y utilizar un OVA, los estudiantes pueden aprender a su propio ritmo y de una forma independiente. De igual forma, los tutores deben saber utilizar de manera efectiva estos recursos, para lo cual deben contemplar la pedagogía, el contenido, el soporte tecnológico y el objetivo de su creación. El OVA no contiene el contenido de una unidad de estudio. Más bien, es un contenido flexible e interactivo que es adaptado a distintos programas didácticos, incorporándose a multiplataformas y distintos niveles de instrucción. Algunas herramientas para desarrollar un OVA son: Animatron: es una herramienta en línea con las que se pueden crear animaciones en HTML5 que funcionan en distintos navegadores y dispositivos. Permite diseñar contenido interactivo como videos y GIFs y compartirlo.
  10. 10. Slide Share: con esta herramienta se pueden crear presentaciones digitales sobre una gran variedad de contenido. Desde hace algunos años, forma parte de LinkedIn. Es uno de los recursos más utilizados para compartir contenido, ya que se pueden subir diapositivas de Power Point, PDF, documentos de Word, así como algunos formatos de audio y video. Para tener acceso, se debe crear un usuario. Piktochart: la facilidad de esta herramienta es de presentar contenido resumido por medio de infografías. De esta forma, se dinamizará la plataforma donde se presente. Además, permite crear pósters, presentaciones o informes que son fáciles de compartir. Vyond: es una herramienta para crear videos animados. Dentro se su biblioteca, contiene una gran cantidad de activos (personajes, plantillas, accesorios, etc.) pre-animados que se pueden controlar por medio de una sencilla interfaz.
  11. 11. El usuario puede cargar sus propios recursos, tales como audio, imagen o video. La descarga puede realizarse en formato MP4, GIF o en presentaciones de video, o cargarlos en YouTube. Fotojet: es una aplicación con la cual se pueden editar imágenes o fotografías, diseñar gráficos, realizar un collage o montaje de fotos para que sea compartido. Brinda al usuario una gran variedad de herramientas técnicas. Es una herramienta online. Ofrece una versión gratuita con bastantes herramientas básicas a disposición, y está la versión Premium donde dispones de mayores recursos para crear nuevos diseños. Fotojet es potente y fácil de usar.

