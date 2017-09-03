Viii reunión equipos directores aprender

13 de setiembre de 2017 Escuela N° 107- B° URUGUAY MIZ CURTI-MILESI-HERNÁNDEZ-KOSOLAP-ZABALA
CRONOGRAMA Bienvenida por Equipo Director. Objetivos. Instancias de socialización de prácticas transformadoras: 1. Lect...
OBJETIVOS Favorecer instancias de trabajo de los MD desde su rol. Promover la reflexión sobre las prácticas a la luz de ...
  3. 3. OBJETIVOS Favorecer instancias de trabajo de los MD desde su rol. Promover la reflexión sobre las prácticas a la luz de la teoría en Lectura y Geometría. Propiciar el seguimiento del uso de CLE y CM. Propiciar el festejo del día del Maestro. Monitorear avances en organización de eventos.

