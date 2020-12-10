Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Daniela Manzano y Carlos Arroyo 10 Diciembre 2020
¿Qué es Slideshare? Es un espacio web que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privad...
Cronología 📆 20 06 4 de octubre Lanzamiento por Rashmi Sinha, sede en USA. 4 de mayo Fue adquirido por Linkedin. 20 12 Ago...
¿Cómo funciona? ❏ Debes registrarte para crear una cuenta, dentro tendrás un espacio para cargar tus presentaciones (100MB...
Clipping ✂ A través de la opción de Clipping, Slideshare permite seleccionar diapositivas de cualquier presentación (propi...
Slidecast 🎧 Slidecast es una herramienta que permite agregar y sincronizar audio a una presentación. Nos permite incrustar...
¿Cómo sacar partido de Slideshare siendo un Community Manager?🦄 Slideshare nos permite difundir contenido de valor. Podemo...
Ejemplo de usos profesionales:
¿Cómo sacar partido de Slideshare siendo un Community Manager?🦄 Otra opción para crear comunidad en Slideshare es que, aca...
¿Cómo sacar partido de Slideshare siendo un Community Manager?🦄 Además, al enlazar con Linkedin, también puede ser un pote...
¡¡Gracias totales!! ☺
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Slideshare

15 views

Published on

Funcionalidades y usos

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Slideshare

  1. 1. Daniela Manzano y Carlos Arroyo 10 Diciembre 2020
  2. 2. ¿Qué es Slideshare? Es un espacio web que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones en Powerpoint, documentos de Word, Openofﬁce, PDF, y Portafolios. SlideShare es útil para colgar gratis en internet nuestras presentaciones o aprender y buscar inspiración en las presentaciones de usuarios. Fuente: https://www.slideshare.net/ValeeDeyaniraa/definicin-de-slideshare-10367162 🤔
  3. 3. Cronología 📆 20 06 4 de octubre Lanzamiento por Rashmi Sinha, sede en USA. 4 de mayo Fue adquirido por Linkedin. 20 12 Agosto Se produjo un rebranding pasándose a llamar Linkedin SlideShare. 20 15 19 de marzo Ranking Alexa: 165 20 19 24 de septiembre Forma parte de Scribd como resultado de la venta de SlideShare por su anterior gestor Linkedin. 20 20 El contenido en el sitio web casi se ha doblado desde la unión con LinkedIn, pasando de los 10 millones en 2013 a 18 millones actualmente. Fuente: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/SlideShare
  4. 4. ¿Cómo funciona? ❏ Debes registrarte para crear una cuenta, dentro tendrás un espacio para cargar tus presentaciones (100MB). ❏ Convierte la presentación en Flash haciéndola ver más atractiva. ❏ Cuenta con un buscador de presentaciones por temáticas (Permite compartir el link a través de email permitiendo fácil acceso y generando una comunidad donde puedas crear grupos de discusión). ❏ Cuenta con un apartado de Transcript que nos permite ver la diapositiva en modo texto. ��
  5. 5. Clipping ✂ A través de la opción de Clipping, Slideshare permite seleccionar diapositivas de cualquier presentación (propia o de otro usuario) y guardar, recopilar y organizarlas. Pudiendo usarlas o hacerles referencia en el futuro.
  6. 6. Slidecast 🎧 Slidecast es una herramienta que permite agregar y sincronizar audio a una presentación. Nos permite incrustar ese audio desde vídeos de Youtube e incluso podcasts.
  7. 7. ¿Cómo sacar partido de Slideshare siendo un Community Manager?🦄 Slideshare nos permite difundir contenido de valor. Podemos incrustar presentaciones completas en nuestro blog. Así, quien lea la entrada, podrá consultar la presentación completa.
  8. 8. Ejemplo de usos profesionales:
  9. 9. ¿Cómo sacar partido de Slideshare siendo un Community Manager?🦄 Otra opción para crear comunidad en Slideshare es que, acaba teniendo un uso al de una red social, permitiéndonos interactuar con otros usuarios. Además, al enlazar con Linkedin, también puede ser un potente portal para el networking.
  10. 10. ¿Cómo sacar partido de Slideshare siendo un Community Manager?🦄 Además, al enlazar con Linkedin, también puede ser un potente portal para el networking.
  11. 11. ¡¡Gracias totales!! ☺

×