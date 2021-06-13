Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMPONENTES de un Sistema de Información Gerencial Presentado por : Daniela Henriquez. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA ...
Un sinstema de información gerencial se divide en los siguientes componentes: PERSONAS TECNOLOGIA PROCEDIMIENTOS MANUALES ...
DESCRIPCIÓN DE LOS COMPONENTES PERSONAS Son los usuarios que operan, como analistas u programadores 1. HARDWARE Es el sist...
Software
Jun. 13, 2021

Henriquez Daniela

Presentación sobre los componentes de un Sistemas de Información Gerencial

Henriquez Daniela

  1. 1. COMPONENTES de un Sistema de Información Gerencial Presentado por : Daniela Henriquez. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD RAFAEL BELLOSO CHACÍN FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ADMINISTRATIVAS ESCUELA DE ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS CÁTEDRA: HISTORIA Y GEOGRAFÍA ECONÓMICA SECCIÓN: P-213
  2. 2. Un sinstema de información gerencial se divide en los siguientes componentes: PERSONAS TECNOLOGIA PROCEDIMIENTOS MANUALES INFORMACIÓN
  3. 3. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LOS COMPONENTES PERSONAS Son los usuarios que operan, como analistas u programadores 1. HARDWARE Es el sistema de computacion fisico que dirigen la operacion del equipo. 3. SOFTWARE Son las instrucciones que dirigen la operación del equipo. 2. DATOS Es la información almacenada por registros. 4.

