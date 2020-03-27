Successfully reported this slideshow.
Espero que estes bien

Mensaje para quedarse en casa

Espero que estes bien

  1. 1. ESPERO QUE ESTES BIEN Espero que te cuides, que permanezcas en casa, que mires el mundo desde la ventana entendiendo que es asi como protegemos la vida. Te queremos a salvo porque eres importante para nosotros. Espero que est�s bien, en casa, cuid�ndote y cuidando a los tuyos desde la lejan�a. Espero que en los d�as que est�n por venir no pase el sufrimiento por tu hogar. Ojal� se alce a tu alrededor una esfera de protecci�n e inmunidad, una de paredes muy gruesas, como los muros de las iglesias rom�nicas de la Edad Media, protectoras ante los embistes de las guerras y cruzadas; tambi�n de epidemias. Porque aunque nos cueste creerlo, estamos en guerra. Este t�rmino nos sigue produciendo una extra�a sensaci�n de irrealidad, al igual que cada cifra, que como un marcador, parece no detenerse nunca anunci�ndonos el n�mero de infectados y de p�rdidas humanas. Se�alaba Haruki Murakami en uno de sus libros que todos estamos obligados a pasar por tormentas. Tambi�n anuncia que, pasadas las nubes, quiz�s no sepamos muy bien c�mo o por qu� hemos logrado sobrevivir, incluso podemos llegar a dudar de que esa tormenta realmente existiera. Sean cuales sean nuestras dudas, parece que despu�s de eso ya no seremos los mismos. Tal vez aprendamos cosas buenas que nos permitan reiniciarnos de otro modo, con otras pautas, valores y pensamientos m�s solidarios, m�s humanos. Sin embargo, no es momento de pensar en el ma�ana. Nuestra mirada debe situarse en el momento presente para asumir una responsabilidad conjunta. Es tiempo de recogimiento y de obligada valent�a. Porque no importa que nadie nos hubiera preparado para esto; la vida parece haberse detenido, nuestros planes han sufrido par�lisis en un enorme mar de incertidumbre. Sin embargo, estamos obligados a gestionar la frustraci�n y a entender que, para que la vida contin�e, debemos hacer, de nuestro hogar, nuestro mundo. Seas de donde seas, espero que est�s bien
  2. 2. Seas de donde seas, espero que est�s bien. No importa que tu hogar est� en Escocia, en Sud�frica, Argentina o Nueva Zelanda, entiende la realidad y hazlo, qu�date en casa. Ve m�s all� de las decisiones gubernamentales de tu pa�s y act�a con responsabilidad. Porque en efecto, en gran parte de los casos quienes est�n obligados a tomar medidas lo hacen con lentitud o, peor a�n, son esc�pticos. No atiendas a quien te diga que lo que debe prevalecer es la libertad de movimiento del individuo y la fortaleza de la econom�a. La teor�a de la inmunidad de grupo o de reba�o no sirve, no ayuda y es letal en estos mismos momentos. As� que si en tu pa�s sigue prevaleciendo el �keep calm� y haz vida normal, busca en el diccionario la definici�n de pandemia. Consulta las noticias, la informaci�n de la OMS e inf�rmate sobre lo que ocurre en Italia o Espa�a. Qu�date en casa por ti y por aquellos que amas. Cu�date, solo con eso ya est�s haciendo mucho Cu�date, toma medidas de protecci�n, sal de casa solo cuando sea estrictamente necesario. Y m�s importante a�n, atiende a los tuyos, a los que est�n lejos, a los que son m�s vulnerables ante esta enfermedad. Si hemos de agradecer una ventaja ahora mismo en medio de este oscuro contexto es disponer de medios tecnol�gicos para seguir estando cerca a pesar de la distancia. Ahora es m�s f�cil que nunca seguir alimentando el afecto, nutriendo a quienes queremos desde nuestros hogares para mantenernos a salvo y frenar la curva de infecciones. Haz uso del m�vil, de las videollamadas y crea puentes donde fluya la comunicaci�n y las emociones positivas. As� que no lo dudes, si�ntete orgulloso de ti mismo solo por eso, por estar en tu hogar, cuid�ndote y cuidando. En estos momentos, los actos m�s simples son los m�s grandes y decisivos. Te necesitamos, eres importante Espero que est�s bien, sea cual sea tu situaci�n, te deseamos calma, fortaleza y esperanza. Porque en este peque�o planeta de color azul suspendido en el cosmos, como dec�a Carl Sagan, todos somos valiosos, ocupamos un lugar y somos
  3. 3. imprescindibles. Sin embargo, algo que estamos descubriendo tristemente con la pandemia del coronavirus es que la vida puede ser tan fr�gil como la niebla del amanecer. Te necesitamos. Sea cual sea tu nacionalidad, tu religi�n, tus valores, tus pensamientos y tu trabajo, eres decisivo e importante. Lo eres para nosotros y lo eres para los tuyos, para aquellos que amas y que te aman. En estos momentos, lo que m�s vale es la solidaridad y la responsabilidad de quien entiende que debe protegerse para proteger. Entiende por tanto, que los dem�s son tan importantes como t�. No son d�as para el individualismo que mostr�bamos hace solo unos d�as. Es momento de ser comunidad, de responsabilizarnos para proteger la vida. S� que tienes miedo, todos lo tenemos, pero esto pasar� Todos tenemos miedo. Ante cualquier situaci�n inesperada y ante un enemigo desconocido, es perfectamente normal experimentar temor. Ahora bien, no permitamos que esta emoci�n nos secuestre; de lo contrario, derivaremos en conductas que no ayudan y que incrementan a�n m�s la angustia. Ante el futuro incierto, descendamos nuestra mirada al presente, poniendo bajo control lo �nico que podemos dominar: nuestras decisiones, nuestro comportamiento. Hay que tener calma y vivir el momento con la mayor de las responsabilidades, sabiendo dar ayuda y tambi�n recibirla de otros si la necesitamos. Ahora solo importa mantenernos a salvo, ser como los gatos: mirar el mundo desde la ventana, arrebujarnos entre las mantas y mirar el mundo con intuitiva confianza. Para concluir, espero que est�s bien, deseo que salgamos de esto unidos y que sigas haci�ndolo bien: qued�ndote en casa. Sabater, V. (2020, Marzo 25). Espero que estes bien. Retrieved from La mente es Maravillosa: https://lamenteesmaravillosa.com/espero-que-estes-bien/

