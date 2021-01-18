Procesador de textos deber

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE PSICOLOGÍA CLÍNICA MATERIA: INFORMÁTICA TEMA: PROCESADOR DE TEXTOS AUTOR: DANIELA DUCHE NOVIEMBRE 2020 – ABRIL 2021
  2. 2. 2 Tabla de Contenidos 1. Introducción.................................................................................................................... 3 2. Conceptualización .......................................................................................................... 3 2.1. Microsoft Word....................................................................................................... 3 2.2. Funcionamiento....................................................................................................... 4 2.3. Ventajas.................................................................................................................... 4 2.4. Desventajas .............................................................................................................. 5 2.5. FODA ....................................................................................................................... 6 3. Conclusiones ................................................................................................................... 7 4. Bibliografía ..................................................................................................................... 7
  3. 3. 3 PROCESADOR DE TEXTOS 1. Introducción El procesador de texto es una aplicación informática para la creación, edición, modificación y procesamiento de documentos de texto con formato, a diferencia de los editores de texto, que manejan solo texto simple. El procesador de texto es una aplicación que sirve para la crear, editar, modificar y procesar documentos de texto con formato, diferenciándose de otros editores de texto, que solo manejan el texto simple. 2. Conceptualización Un procesador de texto es una aplicación informática que permite crear y editar documentos de texto en una computadora. Se trata de un software de múltiples funcionalidades para la redacción, con diferentes tipografías, tamaños de letra, colores, tipos de párrafos, efectos artísticos y otras opciones. (Perez & Merino, 2013) Un procesador de texto es una aplicación informática la cual nos permite crear, editar documentos de texto en una PC. Es un software que tiene muchas funcionalidades para redactar, utilizando diferentes tipografías, tamaño de letra, colores, tipos de párrafos, efectos, etc. 2.1. Microsoft Word Microsoft Word, es un procesador de texto que puede utilizar para crear documentos nuevos y modificar documentos existentes. Con Word puede componer un documento, una carta, resumen, memoria, presentación, historia corta, y a continuación, llevar a cabo cambios fácil y rápidamente. Puede agregar y eliminar texto, cambiar la disposición y el formato. Puede obtener ayuda con la
  4. 4. 4 ortografía y con la gramática mientras escribe e incluso corregir errores automáticamente con Autocorrección. (EcuRed Contributors, 2019) 2.2. Funcionamiento Te permiten editar de forma completa cualquier texto y hacerlo lo más atractivo posible. A través del uso de diferentes tipografías, tamaños de letras, incluso el poder de resaltar palabras o frases concretas. Es decir, disponen de las funciones de poner las letras en negrita, cursiva o subrayadas. En cuanto a la alineación del texto, también te ofrece multitud de posibilidades, como los espacios entre los párrafos, las sangrías, el color de las letras. También tiene la función de enumerar las listas. Entre las funcionalidades más avanzadas de los procesadores de texto se encuentran la creación de tablas o la inclusión de cuadros de texto, hipervínculos, saltos de página, encabezados o pies de página. Como aspecto llamativo que pueden tener estos procesadores, y resulta ser un método ideal, es el corrector ortográfico o el diccionario de sinónimos. Estas funciones detectan faltas ortográficas y sugieren palabras alternativas, sin que se vea alterada la redacción. Pero no solo te dejan introducir texto, sino que te permiten intercalarlos con la introducción de imágenes y diferentes gráficos. De esta forma, los textos quedan mucho más avanzados y estéticos. (Inenka Business School, 2019) 2.3. Ventajas Una de las principales ventajas con las que cuenta un procesador de texto es la capacidad de corregir los errores. Hasta el mejor mecanógrafo puede equivocarse y esta herramienta le facilita
  5. 5. 5 la rápida corrección. Tan solo debes utilizar las funciones de retroceso o borrar, incluso la de corrector. Sus funciones tan creativas, como la introducción de imágenes y gráficos, hacen que los procesadores de texto se diferencien de los programas básicos de editar texto. Además, la inclusión de plantillas, el recuento de palabras, la posibilidad de insertar citas académicas, numerar las páginas, etc. Esto marca la diferencia de los procesadores modernos en comparación con los antiguos. También podemos imprimir tantas copias como deseemos, además de guardar cuantas veces queramos el documento. Incluso estos documentos pueden tener contenido de otros programas, como hojas de cálculo. Los documentos de estos procesadores pueden ser enviados por correo electrónico o descargados a través de memorias USB. Pero no solo esto. También tienen la ventaja de poder ser usados en diferentes dispositivos. Hoy en día existen aplicaciones de procesadores de texto para móviles o Tablets. En resumen, cuentan con ventajas como aumento del nivel de estética, mayor cantidad de copias que pueden ser sacadas, mayor portabilidad y flexibilidad de elección a la hora de escribir. (Inenka Business School, 2019) 2.4. Desventajas Las desventajas de un procesador de textos son:  Los costos de adquisición, aunque hay procesadores gratuitos con funciones limitadas.  La manipulación de la información de los archivos que no estén protegidos, lo cual altera la originalidad del contenido.
  6. 6. 6  La compatibilidad del procesador es hacia adelante y no de forma retroactiva, es decir un documento versión 2007, no puede ser leído por versión 2003, por lo que es necesario instalar paquete de compatibilidad y algunas características no se mostrarán correctamente.  El uso de algunas herramientas lo cual requiere capacitarse o saber temática especializada como la programación de sistemas. (Pinilla Acevedo, 2016) 2.5. FODA FORTALEZAS -Facilita la visualizacion del texto que se procesa permitiendo así tener una idea clara de lo que será impreso. -Capacidad de corregir la ortografía con el uso de corrector de ortografía. OPORTUNIDADES -Facilita la edición del texto, agregar texto, cortar, pegar, etc. -Muchas personas utilizan la aplicación por lo cual es más facil la distribución del mismo. DEBILIDADES -Al momento de una actualización hay que ser cuidadosos, pues al actualizar la aplicación se pueden perderarchivos. -Errores al manipular los documentos ya que a veces se muevenlasimágenes. AMENAZAS -Fallode seguridadyaque permite el robode archivos con la introduccionde un documentocodificado. -Notiene compatibilidad con versionesanterioresde Microsoft.
  7. 7. 7 3. Conclusiones Los procesadores de textos dieron un gran cambio a través de la historia porque pasaron de ser máquinas de escribir a ser una herramienta digital que ahora nos facilita los trabajos en todo aspecto, y son fácil de usar. Los procesadores de texto son muy útiles ya que hacen el trabajo por nosotros con un mínimo esfuerzo, para así desarrollar tareas y documentos que son presentados. 4. Bibliografía Bibliografía EcuRed Contributors. (6 de Julio de 2019). Procesador de texto Microsoft Word. Obtenido de EcuRed: https://www.ecured.cu/index.php?title=Procesador_de_texto_Microsoft_Word&oldid=34 43655 Inenka Business School. (13 de Junio de 2019). Qué son los procesadores de texto. Obtenido de Inenka Business School: https://escuelainenka.com/procesadores- texto/#:~:text=Los%20procesadores%20de%20texto%20son,a%20trav%C3%A9s%20de %20un%20ordenador.&text=Adem%C3%A1s%2C%20una%20vez%20que%20finalizas, necesidad%20de%20imprimirlo%20en%20papel. Perez, J., & Merino, M. (5 de Abril de 2013). Definicion de procesador de texto. Obtenido de Definición.de: https://definicion.de/procesador-de-texto/ Pinilla Acevedo, J. C. (2016). Procesadores de texto. Academia Edu, 6.

