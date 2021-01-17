Por amor a_la_enfermeria

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Por amor a la enfermería Un blog de Javier Borrallo Mayoral y Daniela de Antonio González. 1º de Enfermería.
1. ¿Qué es ``Por amor a la enfermería´´? 2. Especialidades de Enfermería. 3. Hablemos de enfermedades – la diabetes 4. Enf...
¿QÚE ES ``POR AMOR A LA ENFERMERÍA´´? 01 ¿A quién va dirigido? 02 03 ¿Cuál es nuestro objetivo? ¿Sobre qué hablamos?
ESPECIALIDADES DE ENFERMERÍA
HABLEMOS DE ENFERMEDADES SECCIÓN – TEMAS COTIDIANOS (ENFERMEDADES) LA DIABETES 1.DATOS 2.CONCEPTO 3.TIPOS 4.CASO REAL LINK...
ENFERMERÍA DERMOESTÉTICA
HABLEMOS DE ENFERMEDADES ETS 1. CONCEPTO 2. MÁS COMUNES 3. VIDEOS INFORMATIVOS 4. LABOR ENFERMERA LINK ENTRADA SIDA, SÍFIL...
0 5 10 15 20 25 Malos hábitos Buenos hábitos muy buenos hábitos Puntuaciones en función de respuestas AUTOEVALUACIONES DE ...
INFOGRAFÍA MÉTODOS ANTICONCEPTIVOS Y PREVENCIÓN DE ETS LINK ENTRADA  PRESERVATIVO MASUCULINO Y FEMENINO  CAPUCHÓN CERVIC...
PRÓXIMAS ENTRADAS DEL BLOG • VIDEO EXPLICATIVO ANIMADO • OTRAS ETS COMO LA HEPATITIS B • ETC BIBLIOGRAFÍA • BLOG: POR AMOR...
¡GRACIAS A TODOS! ESPERAMOS QUE “POR AMOR A LA ENFERMERÍA” OS SIRVA DE GRAN AYUDA
