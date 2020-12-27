Guía de recursos digitales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUCION EDUCATICA FISCAL MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES Estudiante: Daniela Cuenca Nombre del Tutor: Ms...
MATERIA: Análisis y Enfoques de la Matemática DOCENTE: Msc. Manuel Mancero ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada, elabor...
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Diagrams), para su desarrollo educativo. Me parece...
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Canva), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicac...
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Canva), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicac...
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Canva), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicac...
MATERIA: Educación para la Ciudadanía DOCENTE: Msc. Alexandra Ortiz ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada, realice una p...
Link de la presentación: https://prezi.com/view/mtVmINsspRA7DDLIAgev/ Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta apli...
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (PowerPoint), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta ap...
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Padlet), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplica...
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Canva), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicac...
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Padlet), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplica...
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Diagrams), para su desarrollo educativo. Me parece...
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Padlet), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplica...
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Canva), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicac...
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Canva), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicac...
Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Diagrams), para su desarrollo educativo. Me parece...
Guía de recursos digitales
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guía de recursos digitales

30 views

Published on

Proyecto Interdisciplinario 4

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guía de recursos digitales

  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATICA FISCAL MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES Estudiante: Daniela Cuenca Nombre del Tutor: Msc. Alexandra Ortiz Curso: 2do “F”- BI Especialidad: Bachillerato Internacional Año lectivo: 2020-2021
  2. 2. MATERIA: Análisis y Enfoques de la Matemática DOCENTE: Msc. Manuel Mancero ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada, elabore un mapa conceptual sobre la progresión aritmética y uno sobre progresión geométrica.
  3. 3. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Diagrams), para su desarrollo educativo. Me parece una buena aplicación, aunque a mí se me dificulto un poco aprender a usarla, pero ya con la práctica es más fácil y para así realizar mapas conceptuales u otros trabajos, además que es una aplicación gratuita, nos brinda todos lo necesario para realizar una buena presentación y obtener mejores resultados en nuestro trabajo.
  4. 4. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Canva), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicación nos brinda de manera gratuita las plantillas ya sea hechas o en blanco para despertar nuestra creatividad y en las que podemos hacer presentaciones muy buenas, como lo es en este caso una rueda de atributos, esta aplicación tecnológica ayuda a nuestro desarrollo educativo demostrándonos lo mucho que avanzado la tecnología y así aprender a manejar de mejor manera este tipo de aplicaciones y hacer mejores presentaciones obteniendo así mejores resultados. MATERIA: Biología DOCENTE: Msc. Olga Guerrero ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada, elabore una postal acerca de las diversas fuentes sobre el cáncer, y su relación con el proceso de proliferación celular alterada.
  5. 5. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Canva), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicación nos brinda de manera gratuita las plantillas ya sea hechas o en blanco para despertar nuestra creatividad y en las que podemos hacer presentaciones muy buenas, como lo es en este caso una rueda de atributos, esta aplicación tecnológica ayuda a nuestro desarrollo educativo demostrándonos lo mucho que avanzado la tecnología y así aprender a manejar de mejor manera este tipo de aplicaciones y hacer mejores presentaciones obteniendo así mejores resultados. MATERIA: CAS DOCENTE: Msc. Olga Guerrero ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada, realice un organizador gráfico (Rueda de atributos) con las características de un estudiante indagador.
  6. 6. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Canva), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicación nos brinda de manera gratuita las plantillas ya sea hechas o en blanco para despertar nuestra creatividad y en las que podemos hacer presentaciones muy buenas, como lo es en este caso un collage, esta aplicación tecnológica ayuda a nuestro desarrollo educativo demostrándonos lo mucho que avanzado la tecnología y así aprender a manejar de mejor manera este tipo de aplicaciones y hacer mejores presentaciones obteniendo así mejores resultados. MATERIA: Educación Física DOCENTE: Lic. Carlos Cando ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada, elabore un collage sobre el Acondicionamiento Físico
  7. 7. MATERIA: Educación para la Ciudadanía DOCENTE: Msc. Alexandra Ortiz ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada, realice una presentación interactiva sobre: El principio de deliberación, procedimiento colectivo de toma de decisiones, mecanismos de deliberación pública y su aplicabilidad.
  8. 8. Link de la presentación: https://prezi.com/view/mtVmINsspRA7DDLIAgev/ Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (PREZI), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicación además de ser gratuita y de brindarnos con facilidad las plantillas ya sea hechas o en blanco para despertar nuestra creatividad y en las que podemos realizar un mejor trabajo, pero también nos permite realizar videos y presentaciones con una edición que a mi parecer es muy buena, se podría decir que mucho mejor que Word y PowerPoint si es un poco difícil aprender a usarla, pero esto nos ayuda a tener un mejor desarrollo educativo y aprender más cada día.
  9. 9. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (PowerPoint), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicación es muy fácil de usar y me gusta porque se despierta la creatividad de los estudiantes la verdad para mí es muy fácil de usar y tiene muy buenas maneras de edición y obtener buenos resultados en nuestro trabajo. MATERIA: English AB- INITIO DOCENTE: Msc. Fanny Albán ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada, realice una presentación interactiva sobre: El principio de deliberación, procedimiento colectivo de toma de decisiones, mecanismos de deliberación pública y su aplicabilidad.
  10. 10. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Padlet), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicación me resulto difícil de usar, pero creo que con el tiempo y la practica la desarrollare mejor, pienso que todas estas aplicaciones tienen mucho que enseñar y que nos sirve mucho para nuestro desarrollo educativo. MATERIA: Español A: Literatura NS DOCENTE: Msc. Esmeralda Altamirano ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada, realice una descripción de los estados autoritarios mediante un organizador gráfico.
  11. 11. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Canva), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicación nos brinda de manera gratuita las plantillas ya sea hechas o en blanco para despertar nuestra creatividad y en las que podemos hacer presentaciones muy buenas, como lo es en este caso un collage, esta aplicación tecnológica ayuda a nuestro desarrollo educativo demostrándonos lo mucho que avanzado la tecnología y así aprender a manejar de mejor manera este tipo de aplicaciones y hacer mejores presentaciones obteniendo así mejores resultados. MATERIA: Física DOCENTE: Msc. Genaro Chango ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada, elabore una línea de tiempo gráfica sobre la ley de gravitación universal
  12. 12. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Padlet), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicación me resulto difícil de usar, pero creo que con el tiempo y la practica la desarrollare mejor, pienso que todas estas aplicaciones tienen mucho que enseñar y que nos sirve mucho para nuestro desarrollo educativo. MATERIA: Gestión Empresarial DOCENTE: Lic. Mayra Chango ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada diseñe un organigrama del estudio de caso “De la ingeniería a la pastelería, para sobrevivir a la pandemia”, mediante el recurso tecnológico DIAGRAMS Diseñe un muro digital de la estructura organizacional, mediante el recurso tecnológico PADLET
  13. 13. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Diagrams), para su desarrollo educativo. Me parece una buena aplicación, aunque a mí se me dificulto un poco aprender a usarla, pero ya con la práctica es más fácil y para así realizar mapas conceptuales u otros trabajos, además que es una aplicación gratuita, nos brinda todos lo necesario para realizar una buena presentación y obtener mejores resultados en nuestro trabajo
  14. 14. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Padlet), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicación me resulto difícil de usar, pero creo que con el tiempo y la practica la desarrollare mejor, pienso que todas estas aplicaciones tienen mucho que enseñar y que nos sirve mucho para nuestro desarrollo educativo. MATERIA: Historia NS DOCENTE: Lic. Silvia Faz ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada, realice una descripción de los estados autoritarios mediante un organizador gráfico.
  15. 15. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Canva), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicación nos brinda de manera gratuita las plantillas ya sea hechas o en blanco para despertar nuestra creatividad y en las que podemos hacer presentaciones muy buenas, como lo es en este caso un collage, esta aplicación tecnológica ayuda a nuestro desarrollo educativo demostrándonos lo mucho que avanzado la tecnología y así aprender a manejar de mejor manera este tipo de aplicaciones y hacer mejores presentaciones obteniendo así mejores resultados. MATERIA: Monografía DOCENTE: Msc. Lorena Mesías ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada, elabore un cuadro sinóptico sobre la probidad académica.
  16. 16. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Canva), para su desarrollo educativo. Esta aplicación nos brinda de manera gratuita las plantillas ya sea hechas o en blanco para despertar nuestra creatividad y en las que podemos hacer presentaciones muy buenas, como lo es en este caso un collage, esta aplicación tecnológica ayuda a nuestro desarrollo educativo demostrándonos lo mucho que avanzado la tecnología y así aprender a manejar de mejor manera este tipo de aplicaciones y hacer mejores presentaciones obteniendo así mejores resultados. MATERIA: Química NM DOCENTE: Msc. Leticia Chamba ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada, elabore una postal acerca de la aplicación de las Leyes de los gases.
  17. 17. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica (Diagrams), para su desarrollo educativo. Me parece una buena aplicación, aunque a mí se me dificulto un poco aprender a usarla, pero ya con la práctica es más fácil y para así realizar mapas conceptuales u otros trabajos, además que es una aplicación gratuita, nos brinda todos lo necesario para realizar una buena presentación y obtener mejores resultados en nuestro trabajo. MATERIA: Teoría del Conocimiento DOCENTE: Msc. Alexandra Ortiz ACTIVIDAD: Con la información analizada, elaborar un mapa mental sobre el conocimiento personal y compartido.

×