Olá a todos! The discourse of News Values Language and news values Monika Bednarek and Helen Caple
- Enquadramento; - Cor; - Layout (disposição); - Tipografia; - Fotografia.
Espero que tenham gostado! Linguagem dos Média Daniela Costa Nº148404
Language and news values- Monika Bednarek e Helen Caple

Apresentação sobre o texto "language and news values" de Monika Bednarek e Helen Caple.

Language and news values- Monika Bednarek e Helen Caple

  1. 1. Olá a todos! The discourse of News Values Language and news values Monika Bednarek and Helen Caple
  2. 2. Eliteness (estatuto) Ex: “reconhecido”, “prestigioso” Impact (consequências) Ex: “histórico”, “crucial” Negativity/Positivity Ex: “terrível/brilhante”, “alegria”, “conflito” Consonance (estereótipos) Ex: “conhecido como”, “típico”
  3. 3. Superlativeness (elevada intensidade) Ex: Uso de intensificadores e quantificadores Proximity (geografia) Ex: nações, culturas e comunidades Unexpectedness (inesperado) Ex: “estranho”, “surpreendente” Personalization (dar um rosto) Ex: referências a “pessoas normais” Timeliness (tempo) Ex: referências temporais
  4. 4. Aesthetic Appeal (beleza do evento) Consonance (estereótipos) Ex: costumes típicos, tradições
  5. 5. Eliteness (estatuto) Ex: Pessoas reconhecidas pelo público Impact (consequências) Ex: Mostrar efeitos negativos ou positivos de algo
  6. 6. Negativity/Positivity Ex: conflito e violência/ alegria e bem estar Personalizatio n (dar um rosto) Ex: Dar um rosto à notícia
  7. 7. Proximity (geografia) Ex: Pontos de referência, características naturais, símbolos culturais Superlativeness (elevada intensidade) Ex: Referências visuais, emoções fortes
  8. 8. Timeliness (tempo) Ex: Referências de época do ano, como árvores de Natal flores de primavera; referências de época, como carros antigos ou novas tecnologias Unexpectedness (inesperado) Ex: Eventos estranhos, raros, absurdos
  9. 9. - Enquadramento; - Cor; - Layout (disposição); - Tipografia; - Fotografia.
  10. 10. Espero que tenham gostado! Linguagem dos Média Daniela Costa Nº148404

