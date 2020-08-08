Tecnicas de presentación

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Recomendaciones para el diseño de diapositivas y presentaciones exitosas
INFORMATICA
  1. 1. Recomendaciones para el diseño de diapositivas y presentaciones exitosas Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Escuela De Arquitectura Informática Bachiller: Daniela Alsina C.I: 26.632.985
  2. 2. Indice  Recomendaciones para el diseño de diapositivas  Recomendaciones para presentaciones exitosas
  3. 3. Recomendaciones para el diseño de diapositivas  1. Tamaño de la letra: Al momento de crear una presentación es imprescindible colocar un buen tamaño de fuente, ya que, nuestro material de apoyo debe poder distinguirse en todos los ángulos de la sala en donde se lleve a cabo nuestra exposición.  2. Color: Es importante escoger el fondo que mas nos convenga según el tema a realizar, esto ayuda principalmente a que el publico se enfoque tanto en nuestra voz como en lo que queremos dar a visualizar.  3. Videos: Es una buena opción para darle personalidad a nuestras exposiciones pues ellos nos ayudan a reforzar la información a presentar.  4. Duración: Una presentación debería de poseer máximo entre 10 - 12 laminas con el fin de no aburrir al público, sin olvidar que la misma debe ser dinámica.  5. Cantidad de contenido: Utilizar preferiblemente mapa mentales, conceptuales , diagramas de barras y complementos que nos ayuden a sustituir la información con recursos visuales.  6. Imágenes: Sirven para dar una idea del contenido, solo recuerde que no debe colocar imágenes con movimiento o distorsionadas para no distraer la atención del publico.
  4. 4.  Fondo: Se debe implementar el uso de fondo claro con letras oscuras y utilizar colores que diferencien claramente el del fondo.  8. Accesos: Es recomendable realizar hipervínculos como los mostrados anteriormente para así tener un mejor manejo del material visual.  9. Las tablas, figuras o graficos: Deben contrastar colores para que se vean. Evitar tablas engorrosas con abundancia de Utilizar esquemas y figuras claras con siglas.  10. Animaciones: Como se ha demostrado a lo largo de esta presentación las animaciones ayudan a que el receptor se lleve una mejor impresión del tema dado.
  5. 5. Recomendaciones para presentaciones exitosas  1) Uso de material de apoyo: Es recomendable utilizar material didáctico para dar a conocer el tema a tratar.  2) Tono de voz: Para realizar una presentación exitosa es imprescindible que cada uno de los miembros del publico puedan escuchar claramente la información que tratamos de difundir.  3) Presentación personal: El público espera ver en nosotros seguridad, autoridad y confianza, y aunque no lo creas eso se refleja en como nos arreglamos  4) Interacción con los receptores: Realizar preguntas estimula y obliga involuntariamente a que los oyentes a que presten atención a nuestras palabras.
  6. 6.  5) Exposiciones Amenas: A nadie le gusta sentirse intimidado o aburrido a la hora de tediosas presentaciones, como recomendación trata de poner ejemplos de vida cotidiana e incluso chistosas para que gente se relaje.  6) Tomar en cuenta el espacio y la luz: Esto es imprescindible, así sabremos en donde colocar el video beam para que vean con claridad nuestras laminas.  7) Uso del léxico: Debemos realizar nuestras presentaciones de acuerdo a la edad de la población a exponer, pues por ejemplo si utilizamos palabras muy técnicas en niños seguro no nos entenderán.
  7. 7.  8) Hacer contacto visual con el público: Esto sirve para romper el hielo y a su vez es una forma de demostrar respeto a las personas nos escuchan.  9) Comunicación corporal: Trate de hacer gestos precisos que hagan que el publico ponga su atención en usted y no en sus o gestos.  10) No repetir: No es recomendable ponerse a leer la pantalla frente al público, porque eso queda horrible, y es poco profesional. Tampoco es buena imagen para el conferenciante, tener que darse vuelta para mirar la pantalla de la presentación.

