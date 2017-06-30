How To Download Tumblr Video Without Any Software https://www.gihosoft.com/free-youtube- downloader.html
Step 1 Right click on the Tumblr video, then select 'Inspect'
Step 2 Press 'CTRL + F' on the keyboard, and a search box will pop up on the lower-left corner
Step 3 Type 'type="video/' in the box then press 'Enter' key
Step 4 Find the location of 'type="video/', and the link before it which starts with 'https' is the URL of the video
Step 5 Right click your mouse and select 'Open link in new tab'
Step 6 A new interface will pop up, play the video on the screen, then right click the mouse and select 'Save video as';
Step 7 Give the video a new name and choose a saving location, then click 'Save'.
Gihosoft TubeGet
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to Download Tumblr Video without any Software

38 views

Published on

How to download Tumblr video without any software. More information, please visit our website: http://www.gihosoft.com/free-youtube-downloader.html

Published in: Software
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

How to Download Tumblr Video without any Software

  1. 1. How To Download Tumblr Video Without Any Software https://www.gihosoft.com/free-youtube- downloader.html
  2. 2. Step 1 Right click on the Tumblr video, then select 'Inspect'
  3. 3. Step 2 Press 'CTRL + F' on the keyboard, and a search box will pop up on the lower-left corner
  4. 4. Step 3 Type 'type="video/' in the box then press 'Enter' key
  5. 5. Step 4 Find the location of 'type="video/', and the link before it which starts with 'https' is the URL of the video
  6. 6. Step 5 Right click your mouse and select 'Open link in new tab'
  7. 7. Step 6 A new interface will pop up, play the video on the screen, then right click the mouse and select 'Save video as';
  8. 8. Step 7 Give the video a new name and choose a saving location, then click 'Save'.
  9. 9. Gihosoft TubeGet

×