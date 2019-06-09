Christ lives in us class #2 discipleship

Successfully reported this slideshow.
in this class we will be talking about Christ lives in us

  1. 1. Discipleship Lesson 2 Christ Lives In Us (Verse to remember Galatians 2:20) In the previous lesson we spoke about how to be secure of your salvation. Remember first that you most accept your salvation then trust in God. We must trust in His power for our security and believe that He is faithful to finish the good work He has started in you and His promises. The glorious truth that you must understand in this lesson is that Christ lives in you. Let’s look in the biblical truth of this statement. Then we will look in what that signifies for us. Let’s turn to 2 Corinthians 13:5 where the apostle Paul says, “Do you not know yourselves, that Jesus Christ lives in you?” But what does this mean you might be asking? What value has it now that Christ lives in you? One the presence of Christ in you gives you an assurance that you have eternal life. Romans 8:10 “And if Christ is in you, the body is dead because of sin, but the Spirit is life because of righteousness. But if the Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, He who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through His Spirit who dwells in you.” Here Paul recognizes that physical death comes to all. But because Christ lives in us, our souls (mortal body) will live eternally in heaven even after physical death. Also we see in Colossians 1:27 “To them God willed to make known what are the riches of the Gentiles: which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.” Our hope should be to uptain Gods promises in now that Christ lives in us.
  2. 2. Secondly Christ living in us helps us live a authentic Christ like life no matter what the circumstances in life are. Galatians 2:20 “ I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself to me.” We see Paul explains here that the death of Jesus is our death. You like Paul have been crucified with Christ. When you believed in Jesus Christ as your personal savior you also accept that He took your place on the cross and suffered your punishment. Since you were crucified with Jesus there is no reason for you to die again for the cause of your sins. You are now free of the condemnation of your sins for your faith in Jesus and for those who now live life in the Spirit. Romans 8:1 “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who do not walk according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit.” Christ life now is your life. You now can say I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. This signifies that Jesus Christ is now in you with the desire to live through you, forming your new character and conduct. In order for these changes to take place you must permit the Lord do it. In the other part of Galatians 2:20 “…and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me.” The presence of the Lord in Paul caused him to be motivated to live for Christ and let the Holy Spirit do the work it wanted in his life. You must choose daily to live in faith of the Son of God. Faith in the Jesus also signifies dependency and submission. The apostle Paul would decide everyday to not confine in himself but the Lord. He would abstain from making decisions outside of the will of the Lord. He was very dependent and obedient to the Lord. Paul was so dependent and obedient to the Lord that Jesus would shine through him. The same experience of Paul’s can be ours. With every new day we should recognize and confide ourselfs only to the Lord. You should
  3. 3. not make decisions independently away from Gods will. In order so Jesus’s life can shine through you; including joy, peace, purity, his purpose and power. How glorious is it to know that Christ lives in you.His presences makes it possible that you live like an authentic Christian, but its not without a fight. In the next lesson will learn about our enemies and how we need to confront them.

