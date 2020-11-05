American Global Security (AGS) is a full-service Los Angeles Security company providing services using uniformed armed and unarmed security officers for residential, retail, industrial and commercial properties. AGS also offers solutions in implementing additional security measures and processes such as security patrols, loss prevention, fire watch, and executive protection. Our focus is based on our client’s needs from our professional security guards. We acknowledge that every client has unique needs and requires a unique security plan in place. Our Security service are trained to AGSs highest standards and will be dedicated to following your unique security processes and protocols. As one of the leading security guard companies in the region, you can feel confident in us.