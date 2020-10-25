Successfully reported this slideshow.
Resume

  1. 1. Daniel Stefaniuk 1209 Queen St. Regina, Saskatchewan S4T 4B5 Telephone: (306) 520-3313 d.stefaniuk90@gmail.com SKILLS AND CAPABILITIES  Can work in fast paced environments  Able to lift heavy objects/ physically fit  Willingness to take further training  Valid class 5 drivers license  Have a clean driving record  No criminal record  Able to finish tasks and meet deadlines  Trustworthy and Bondable  Reliable and punctual EXPERIENCE Microage 10B Hesse Bay, Regina, SK May 2020 – Current Tier 1 I.T. Technician  AD account support e.g. password resets, creating accounts, group policy, drive mapping  Microsoft 365 support/troubleshooting e.g. adding/removing licensing, mail flow quarantining/whitelisting/blacklisting, creating accounts, MFA  Network troubleshooting e.g. Testing switches, Cisco routers, WAP’s, cable patching  Hardware troubleshooting e.g. desktops/laptops, peripherals, printers/scanners  Minor experience with Exchange 2010 servers, SQL servers, Munisoft, Sage Security Resource Group 1265 McDonald St. Regina, SK May 2015 – May 2020 Security Guard at Yara fertilizer plant by Belle Plaine, SK  Scale operator for product pickup  First Responder on site  Foot/vehicle patrols  Bag/vehicle searches TLC Construction 230 Thistle Bay Regina, SK. March 2014 – April 2015 Sub Contract Maintenance for SaskPower
  2. 2.  Performed preventative maintenance on HVAC equipment at several locations e.g. Grease motors, change filters, change belts  Performed general maintenance on several buildings e.g. change ceiling tiles, change lights  Completed various small jobs e.g. install and fix various automated devices, Regina Trades and Skills Centre 1275 Albert St. Regina, SK. January 2014 – March 2014 Electrical Training  Introduced to electrical materials  Introduced to construction and electrical safety  Route and terminate NMD and armored cable  Install and terminate basic electrical fixtures and devices  Splice, join, and connect wires Custom Water 1061 Winnipeg St. Regina, SK. May 2013 – January 2014 Delivery Driver  Organize orders into a route  Deliver around 120 five gallon bottles of water to customers a day Additional work history can be provided on request EDUCATION Comptia Network+ Certification received September 2020. Comptia A+ Certification received April 2020. Sask Polytech Campus Moose Jaw, SK Start date Sept. 2019 Computer Engineer End date May 2020. Security License renewed Dec. 2019. First Responder certification renewed Nov. 26, 2018. 4th Class Power Engineer certificate/license received April 19, 2018. Refrigeration Engineer certificate/license received April 19, 2018. First AID certification received Sept. 10, 2015. SIAST Wascana Campus Regina, SK Start date August 2011 Electronics Technician certification
  3. 3. received April 20, 2012. Archbishop M.C. O’Neill Regina, SK Received High school Diploma June 2008. References available upon request

