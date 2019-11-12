Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RIESGOS DE LA INFORMACIÓN ELECTRÓNICA DANIEL RODRIGUEZ 201922505
VIRUS INFORMATICOS • https://www.infospyware.com/articulos/%C2%BFque-son-los-virus-informaticos/
VIRUS INFORMÁTICOS • Los Virus Informáticos son sencillamente programas maliciosos (malwares) que “infectan” a otros archi...
¿CUÁL ES EL FUNCIONAMIENTO BÁSICO DE UN VIRUS? • Se ejecuta un programa que está infectado, en la mayoría de las ocasiones...
LAS PRINCIPALES VÍAS DE INFECCIÓN • Redes Sociales. • Sitios webs fraudulentos. • Redes P2P (descargas con regalo) • Dispo...
¿CÓMO ELIMINAR UN VIRUS INFORMÁTICOS? • Si sospecha haber sido víctima de un virus o malwares en su equipo, le recomendamo...
¿CÓMO PROTEGERNOS DE LOS VIRUS INFORMÁTICOS? • La prevención consiste en un punto vital a la hora de proteger nuestros equ...
ATAQUES INFORMATICOS https://www.ecured.cu/Ataque_inform%C3%A1tico
ATAQUES INFORMATICOS • Un ataque informático es un intento organizado e intencionado causada por una o más personas para c...
CONSECUENCIAS • Los ataques informáticos tienen varias series de consecuencias o daños que un virus puede causar en un sis...
VACUNAS INFORMATICAS http://seguridadinformatica1sb.blogspot.com/2010/08/los-antivirus-tienen-un-objetivo-que-es.html?m=1
VACUNAS INFORMATICAS • Los antivirus tienen el objetivo de detectar, eliminar y desinfectar los virus en el procesador y b...
TIPOS DE VACUNAS • CA - Sólo detección: Son vacunas que solo detectan archivos infectados sin embargo no pueden eliminarlo...
Riesgos de la informacion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Riesgos de la informacion

42 views

Published on

RIESGOS DE LA INFORMACION

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Riesgos de la informacion

  1. 1. RIESGOS DE LA INFORMACIÓN ELECTRÓNICA DANIEL RODRIGUEZ 201922505
  2. 2. VIRUS INFORMATICOS • https://www.infospyware.com/articulos/%C2%BFque-son-los-virus-informaticos/
  3. 3. VIRUS INFORMÁTICOS • Los Virus Informáticos son sencillamente programas maliciosos (malwares) que “infectan” a otros archivos del sistema con la intención de modificarlo o dañarlo. Dicha infección consiste en incrustar su código malicioso en el interior del archivo “víctima” (normalmente un ejecutable) de forma que a partir de ese momento dicho ejecutable pasa a ser portador del virus y por tanto, una nueva fuente de infección. • Su nombre lo adoptan de la similitud que tienen con los virus biológicos que afectan a los humanos, donde los antibióticos en este caso serían los programas Antivirus. • Los virus informáticos tienen, básicamente, la función de propagarse a través de un software, no se replican a sí mismos porque no tienen esa facultad como los del tipo Gusano informático (Worm), son muy nocivos y algunos contienen además una carga dañina (payload) con distintos objetivos, desde una simple broma hasta realizar daños importantes en los sistemas, o bloquear las redes informáticas generando tráfico inútil.
  4. 4. ¿CUÁL ES EL FUNCIONAMIENTO BÁSICO DE UN VIRUS? • Se ejecuta un programa que está infectado, en la mayoría de las ocasiones, por desconocimiento del usuario. • El código del virus queda residente (alojado) en la memoria RAM de la computadora, aun cuando el programa que lo contenía haya terminado de ejecutarse. • El virus toma entonces el control de los servicios básicos del sistema operativo, infectando, de manera posterior, archivos ejecutables (.exe., .com, .scr, etc) que sean llamados para su ejecución. • Finalmente se añade el código del virus al programa infectado y se graba en el disco, con lo cual el proceso de replicado se completa.
  5. 5. LAS PRINCIPALES VÍAS DE INFECCIÓN • Redes Sociales. • Sitios webs fraudulentos. • Redes P2P (descargas con regalo) • Dispositivos USB/CDs/DVDs infectados • Sitios webs legítimos pero infectados. • Adjuntos en Correos no solicitados (Spam)
  6. 6. ¿CÓMO ELIMINAR UN VIRUS INFORMÁTICOS? • Si sospecha haber sido víctima de un virus o malwares en su equipo, le recomendamos seguir nuestra “Guía de detección y eliminación de Malwares 2011” paso a paso y si no consigue solucionarlo, puede solicitarnos ayuda de forma gratuita, directamente en nuestro Foro de InfoSpyware
  7. 7. ¿CÓMO PROTEGERNOS DE LOS VIRUS INFORMÁTICOS? • La prevención consiste en un punto vital a la hora de proteger nuestros equipos ante la posible infección de algún tipo de virus y para esto hay tres puntos vitales que son: • Un programa Antivirus. • Un programa Cortafuegos. • Un “poco” de sentido común.
  8. 8. ATAQUES INFORMATICOS https://www.ecured.cu/Ataque_inform%C3%A1tico
  9. 9. ATAQUES INFORMATICOS • Un ataque informático es un intento organizado e intencionado causada por una o más personas para causar daño o problemas a un sistema informático o red. Los ataques en grupo suelen ser hechos por bandas llamados "piratas informáticos" que suelen atacar para causar daño, por buenas intenciones, por espionaje, para ganar dinero, entre otras. Los ataques suelen pasar en corporaciones. • Un ataque informático consiste en aprovechar alguna debilidad o falla en el software, en el hardware, e incluso, en las personas que forman parte de un ambiente informático; para obtener un beneficio, por lo general de condición económica, causando un efecto negativo en la seguridad del sistema, que luego pasa directamente en los activos de la organización.
  10. 10. CONSECUENCIAS • Los ataques informáticos tienen varias series de consecuencias o daños que un virus puede causar en un sistema operativo. Hay varios tipos de daños los cuales los más notables o reconocidos son los siguientes: • Daños triviales • Daños menores • Daños moderados • Daños mayores • Daños severos • Daños ilimitados
  11. 11. VACUNAS INFORMATICAS http://seguridadinformatica1sb.blogspot.com/2010/08/los-antivirus-tienen-un-objetivo-que-es.html?m=1
  12. 12. VACUNAS INFORMATICAS • Los antivirus tienen el objetivo de detectar, eliminar y desinfectar los virus en el procesador y bloquearlos para que no entren. • Detectan las vías de posibles infecciones, y notifican al usuario que zonas en la internet tienen infecciones y que documentos tienen virus. • Un antivirus tiene tres principales funciones y componentes: • La vacuna es un programa que instalado residente en la memoria, actúa como "filtro" de los programas que son ejecutados, abiertos para ser leídos o copiados, en tiempo real.
  13. 13. TIPOS DE VACUNAS • CA - Sólo detección: Son vacunas que solo detectan archivos infectados sin embargo no pueden eliminarlos o desinfectarlos. • CA - Detección y desinfección: son vacunas que detectan archivos infectados y que pueden desinfectarlos. • CA - Detección y aborto de la acción: son vacunas que detectan archivos infectados y detienen las acciones que causa el virus • CB - Comparación por firmas: son vacunas que comparan las firmas de archivos sospechosos para saber si están infectados. • CB - Comparación de signatura de archivo: son vacunas que comparan las signaturas de los atributos guardados en tu equipo. • CB - Por métodos heurísticos: son vacunas que usan métodos heurísticos para comparar archivos. • CC - Invocado por el usuario: son vacunas que se activan instantáneamente con el usuario. • CC - Invocado por la actividad del sistema: son vacunas que se activan instantáneamente por la • actividad del sistema Windows xp/vista

×