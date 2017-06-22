Anuari de l'INE del 2017 en matèria de Justícia i Seguretat.

6. Seguridad y justicia INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017
6. Seguridad y justicia 181 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 Estadística de Seguridad: Actuaciones policiales Servicio r...
INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 182 6. Seguridad y justicia Estadística de Condenados: Adultos Servicio responsable: ...
6. Seguridad y justicia 183 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 Estadística de Nulidades, Separaciones y Divorcios Servicio...
185 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 Seguridad 6.1.1.   Seguridad ciudadana. Infracciones penales. 2008-2015 6.1.2. In...
6. Seguridad y justicia 187 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 6.1. Seguridad 6.1.1. Seguridad ciudadana. Infracciones pen...
INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 188 6. Seguridad y justicia 6.1. Seguridad 6.1.4. Población reclusa según situación pro...
189 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 6. Seguridad y justicia 6.2. Justicia Organización de la Administración de Justicia...
6. Seguridad y justicia 191 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 6.2. Justicia 6.2.1. Número de partidos judiciales. A 1 de ...
INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 192 6. Seguridad y justicia 6.2. Justicia 6.2.2. Número de órganos unipersonales A 1 de...
6. Seguridad y justicia 193 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 6.2. Justicia 6.2.3. Número de órganos colegiados A 1 de en...
INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 194 6. Seguridad y justicia 6.2. Justicia 6.2.5. Movimiento de asuntos por jurisdicción...
6. Seguridad y justicia 195 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 6.2. Justicia 6.2.6. Condenados según número de delitos, ed...
INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 196 6. Seguridad y justicia 6.2. Justicia 6.2.8. Menores. Infracciones penales según ti...
6. Seguridad y justicia 197 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 6.2. Justicia 6.2.9. Menores. Medidas adoptadas según sexo ...
INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 198 6. Seguridad y justicia 6.2. Justicia 6.2.11. Arrendamientos urbanos según causa de...
6. Seguridad y justicia 199 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 6.2. Justicia 6.2.12. Nulidades, separaciones y divorcios 2...
Anuari de l'INE del 2017 en matèria de Justícia i Seguretat.

  1. 1. 6. Seguridad y justicia INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017
  2. 2. 6. Seguridad y justicia 181 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 Estadística de Seguridad: Actuaciones policiales Servicio responsable: Ministerio del Interior - Secretaría de Estado de Seguridad Nivel de desagregación: Provincial Objetivo general: Obtención de información estadística sobre seguridad ciudadana recabada por los distintos órganos competentes (Guardia Civil, Cuerpo Nacional de Policía, comu- nidades autónomas con policía propia y Cuerpos de policía local) Variables de estudio: Tipo de hecho, medios empleados, víctimas, modus operandi, número de autores, naturaleza del lugar, armas utilizadas Variables de clasificación: Fecha, hora, calificación, grado de ejecución Tipo de difusión: Publicación monográfica, Internet Periodicidad de la difusión: Anual Periodicidad de la recogida de datos: Continua Unidades: Infracciones Fuente administrativa (en su caso): Instrucción de diligencias Tablas: 6.1.1, 6.1.2 Estadística General de la Población Reclusa. Periodicidad mensual Servicio responsable: Ministerio del Interior - Secretaría de Estado de Seguridad Participación de otros organismos: D.G. de Servicios Penitenciarios (Departamento de Justicia - Generalitat de Cataluña) Nivel de desagregación: Centros penitenciarios Objetivo general: Conocimiento cuantitativo de la población reclusa y número de ingresos en el año Variables de estudio: Edad de los internos penados y preventivos, sexo, situación procesal, tipo de delito, español o extranjero, condenas e ingresos Tipo de difusión: “Anuario estadístico del Ministerio del Interior”, Internet Periodicidad de la difusión: Mensual, anual Periodicidad de la recogida de datos: Mensual Unidades: Centros penitenciarios Fuente administrativa (en su caso): Sistema de Información Penitenciaria Tablas: 6.1.3, 6.1.4 Estadística de la Actividad Judicial Servicio responsable: Consejo General del Poder Judicial Participación de otros organismos: Todos los órganos judiciales, Comisión Nacional de Estadística Judicial Nivel de desagregación: Partidos judiciales Objetivo general: Conocimiento de la actividad judicial y situación de los órganos judiciales Variables de estudio: Número de asuntos ingresados, resueltos y pendientes; número de sentencias y de autos; ejecuciones de sentencias; recursos elevados y devueltos; auxilio judicial Variables de clasificación: Tipo de órgano judicial Tipo de difusión: “Estadísticas judiciales del Consejo General del Poder Judicial” Periodicidad de la difusión: Trimestral Periodicidad de la recogida de datos: Trimestral Unidades: Órganos judiciales Fuente administrativa (en su caso): Documentación administrativa de cada juzgado Tablas: 6.2.1 - 6.2.5 Inventario de Operaciones Estadísticas de la Administración General del Estado
  3. 3. INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 182 6. Seguridad y justicia Estadística de Condenados: Adultos Servicio responsable: Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) Participación de otros organismos: Ministerio de Justicia Nivel de desagregación: Autonómico Objetivo general: Estudio sociodemográfico y criminológico de los condenados por sentencia firme Variables de estudio: Personas condenadas. Delitos y penas Variables de clasificación: Sexo, edad, nacionalidad, tipo de delito y duración de la pena Tipo de difusión: Internet Periodicidad de la difusión: Anual Periodicidad de la recogida de datos: Anual Unidades: Adultos condenados por sentencia firme Fuente administrativa (en su caso): Registro Central de Penados Tablas: 6.2.6, 6.2.7 Estadística de Condenados: Menores Servicio responsable: Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) Participación de otros organismos: Ministerio de Justicia Nivel de desagregación: Autonómico Objetivo general: Estudio sociodemográfico y criminológico de los menores condenados por sentencia firme Variables de estudio: Menores condenados. Infracciones penales y medidas adoptadas Variables de clasificación: Sexo, nacionalidad, edad, tipo de infracción cometida y medida adoptada Tipo de difusión: Internet Periodicidad de la difusión: Anual Periodicidad de la recogida de datos: Anual Unidades: Menores condenados por sentencia firme Fuente administrativa (en su caso): Registro Central de Sentencias de Responsabilidad Penal de los Menores Tablas: 6.2.8, 6.2.9 Estadística de Arrendamientos Urbanos Servicio responsable: Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) Participación de otros organismos: Consejo General del Poder Judicial Nivel de desagregación: Provincial Objetivo general: Estudio de la litigiosidad en materia de arrendamientos urbanos Variables de estudio: Sentencias y decretos Variables de clasificación: Tipo de arrendamiento, causa de litigio y pronunciamiento de la sentencia Tipo de difusión: Internet Periodicidad de la difusión: Anual Periodicidad de la recogida de datos: Continua Unidades: Sentencias y decretos dictados por los órganos judiciales Fuente administrativa (en su caso): Documentación administrativa de los órganos judiciales (sentencias y decretos) Tablas: 6.2.10, 6.2.11 Inventario de Operaciones Estadísticas de la Administración General del Estado
  4. 4. 6. Seguridad y justicia 183 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 Estadística de Nulidades, Separaciones y Divorcios Servicio responsable: Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) Participación de otros organismos: Consejo General del Poder Judicial Nivel de desagregación: Provincial Objetivo general: Conocimiento del número de divorcios, separaciones y nulidades y de las princi- pales características sociodemográficas de los cónyuges implicados Variables de estudio: Número de sentencias de divorcio, separación y nulidad Variables de clasificación: Edad, sexo y nacionalidad de los cónyuges, duración del matrimonio, número de hijos y características del fallo de la sentencia Tipo de difusión: Internet Periodicidad de la difusión: Anual Periodicidad de la recogida de datos: Continua Unidades: Resoluciones judiciales relativas a las nulidades, las separaciones y los divorcios Fuente administrativa (en su caso): Documentación administrativa de los órganos judiciales (sentencias) Tablas: 6.2.12 Inventario de Operaciones Estadísticas de la Administración General del Estado
  5. 5. 185 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 Seguridad 6.1.1.   Seguridad ciudadana. Infracciones penales. 2008-2015 6.1.2. Infracciones penales según modalidad delictiva. 2014-15 6.1.3. Población reclusa. 2008-2015 6.1.4. Población reclusa según situación procesal-penal. Año 2015 6.1.G.1. Población reclusa. 2001-2015 187 187 187 188 188 6. Seguridad y justicia 6.1. Seguridad
  6. 6. 6. Seguridad y justicia 187 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 6.1. Seguridad 6.1.1. Seguridad ciudadana. Infracciones penales 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 POBLACIÓN 46.157.822 46.745.807 47.021.031 47.190.493 47.265.321 47.129.783 46.771.341 46.624.382 HECHOS CONOCIDOS 2.396.890 2.339.203 2.297.484 2.285.525 2.268.867 2.172.133 2.092.040 2.036.815 HECHOS ESCLARECIDOS 746.194 725.165 724.995 736.175 728.929 736.368 715.357 659.787 DETENCIONES E IMPUTACIONES 350.859 362.488 351.967 468.253 461.042 458.087 432.355 380.244 VICTIMIZACIONES 1.073.972 1.156.055 1.132.406 1.098.020 1.113.586 1.160.098 1.129.363 1.083.945 RECURSOS HUMANOS POLICIALES1 165.012 172.731 178.511 181.110 179.317 175.917 172.811 169.821 1 Total de Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado. Fuente de información: Anuario Estadístico del Ministerio del Interior. Ministerio del Interior. 6.1.2. Infracciones penales según modalidad delictiva 2014 2015 Variación (%) 2015-2014 Hechos Hechos Detenciones e Hechos Hechos Detenciones e Hechos Hechos Detenciones e cono- esclare- imputaciones cono- esclare- imputaciones cono- esclare- imputaciones cidos cidos cidos cidos cidos cidos TOTAL 2.092.040 715.357 432.355 2.036.815 659.787 380.244 -2.6 -7,8 -12,1 Contra las personas 281.713 233.846 97.159 223.893 189.246 86.933 -20,5 -19,1 -10,5 Contra la libertad 42.953 34.292 25.834 78.815 60.388 29.183 83,5 76,1 13,0 Contra la libertad sexual 9.468 7.088 6.186 9.869 7.500 6.044 4,2 5,8 -2,3 Relaciones familiares 10.506 9.435 2.920 9.814 8.794 2.170 -6,6 -6,8 -25,7 Contra el patrimonio 1.595.984 298.162 176.396 1.573.983 273.069 145.876 -1,4 -8,4 -17,3 Seguridad colectiva 66.938 62.185 63.639 60.090 55.506 55.254 -10,2 -10,7 -13,2 Falsedades 18.408 11.383 11.651 19.224 11.438 11.469 4,4 0,5 -1,6 Administración Pública 521 426 509 535 384 780 2,7 -9,9 53,2 Administración de Justicia 28.034 26.405 20.541 27.538 25.917 19.186 -1,8 -1,8 -6,6 Orden público 29.466 26.958 22.357 23.160 21.118 18.628 -21,4 -21,7 -16,7 Legislación especial 185 188 255 192 180 270 3,8 -4,3 5,9 Otras infracciones penales 7.864 4.989 4.908 9.702 6.247 4.451 23,4 25,2 -9,3 Fuente de información: Anuario Estadístico del Ministerio del Interior. Ministerio del Interior. 6.1.3. Población reclusa 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 TOTAL 73.558 76.079 73.929 70.472 68.597 66.765 65.017 61.614 Hombres 67.608 70.003 68.141 65.184 63.372 61.682 60.040 56.892 Mujeres 5.950 6.076 5.788 5.288 5.225 5.083 4.977 4.722 NOTA.- Población reclusa a 31 de diciembre. Fuente de información: Anuario Estadístico del Ministerio del Interior. Ministerio del Interior.
  7. 7. INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 188 6. Seguridad y justicia 6.1. Seguridad 6.1.4. Población reclusa según situación procesal-penal. Año 2015 Total Hombres Mujeres TOTAL 61.614 56.892 4.722 Preventivos 7.684 7.032 652 Penados 52.711 48.705 4.006 Medidas de seguridad 577 546 31 Penados con preventivas 642 609 33 NOTA.- Población reclusa a 31 de diciembre. Fuente de información: Anuario Estadístico del Ministerio del Interior. Ministerio del Interior.
  8. 8. 189 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 6. Seguridad y justicia 6.2. Justicia Organización de la Administración de Justicia 6.2.1. Número de partidos judiciales. 2015 6.2.G.1. Número de órganos unipersonales. 2015 6.2.2. Número de órganos unipersonales. 2015 6.2.G.2. Plantilla de jueces. 2015 6.2.3. Número de órganos colegiados. 2015 6.2.4. Plantilla de jueces, fiscales y secreta- rios. 2015 Actividad Judicial 6.2.5. Movimiento de asuntos por jurisdic- ción. 2008-2015 6.2.G.3. Movimiento de asuntos judiciales. 2001-2015 Condenados 6.2.6. Según número de delitos, edad y sexo. 2015 Penas 6.2.7. Según edad del infractor. 2015 Menores 6.2.8. Infracciones penales según tipo de delito/falta, sexo y edad del infractor. 2015 6.2.G.4. Infracciones penales de menores. 2015 6.2.9. Medidas adoptadas según sexo y edad del infractor. 2015 6.2.G.5. Menores condenados por edad y sexo. 2015 Arrendamientos urbanos 6.2.10. Según pronunciamiento de la senten- cia. 2015 6.2.11. Según causa del litigio. 2008-2015 Disoluciones matrimoniales 6.2.12. Nulidades, separaciones y divorcios. 2008-2015 6.2.G.6. Disoluciones matrimoniales. 2015 191 191 192 192 193 193 194 194 195 195 196 196 197 197 198 198 199 199
  9. 9. 6. Seguridad y justicia 191 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 6.2. Justicia 6.2.1. Número de partidos judiciales. A 1 de enero de 2015 TOTAL 431 Andalucía 85 Aragón 16 Asturias, Principado de 18 Balears, Illes 6 Canarias 19 Cantabria 8 Castilla y León 41 Castilla-La Mancha 31 Cataluña 49 Comunitat Valenciana 36 Extremadura 21 Galicia 45 Madrid, Comunidad de 21 Murcia, Región de 11 Navarra, Comunidad Foral de 5 País Vasco 14 Rioja, La 3 Ceuta 1 Melilla 1 Fuente de información: La justicia dato a dato, 2015. Consejo General del Poder Judicial.
  10. 10. INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 192 6. Seguridad y justicia 6.2. Justicia 6.2.2. Número de órganos unipersonales A 1 de enero de 2015 JUZGADOS DECANOS EXCLUSIVOS 8 TOTAL JURISDICCIONES 3.656 JURISDICCIÓN CIVIL 896 Juzgados de Primera Instancia 679 Juzgados de Primera Instancia especializados en Familia 109 Juzgados de Primera Instancia especializados en Asuntos hipotecarios 3 Juzgados de Primera Instancia especializados en tutelas 12 Juzgados de Primera Instancia especializados en laudo y arbitraje 1 Juzgados de lo Mercantil 64 Registros Civiles Exclusivos 26 Registro Civil Central 2 JURISDICCIÓN PENAL 1.128 Juzgados Instrucción 499 Juzgados de Violencia contra la Mujer 106 Juzgados Vigilancia Penitenciaria 50 Juzgados de lo Penal 343 Juzgados de lo Penal especializados en violencia contra la mujer 23 Juzgados de lo Penal de Ejecutorias 17 Juzgados de Menores 82 Juzgados Centrales Instrucción 6 Juzgados Centrales de lo Penal 1 Juzgados Centrales de Menores 1 Juzgados Centrales de Vigilancia Penitenciaria 1 1 JURISDICCIÓN MIXTA CIVIL-PENAL 1.046 Juzgados de Primera Instancia e Instrucción 1.046 JURISDICCIÓN CONTENCIOSO ADMINISTRATIVA 241 Juzgados Central Contencioso Administrativo 12 Juzgados Contencioso Administrativo 229 JURISDICCIÓN SOCIAL 345 Juzgados de lo Social 341 Juzgados de lo Social de Ejecuciones 4 1 No constituido, lo desempeña el Central de Menores. Fuente de información: La justicia dato a dato, 2015. Consejo General del Poder Judicial.
  11. 11. 6. Seguridad y justicia 193 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 6.2. Justicia 6.2.3. Número de órganos colegiados A 1 de enero de 2015 Jurisdicciones TOTAL 308 JURISDICCIÓN CIVIL 102 Audiencias Provinciales. Secciones Civiles 101 Tribunal Supremo: Sala 1ª 1 JURISDICCIÓN PENAL 105 Audiencias Provinciales. Secciones Penales 100 Audiencia Nacional. Sala Penal 4 Tribunal Supremo: Sala 2ª 1 JURISDICCIÓN MIXTA CIVIL-PENAL 46 Audiencias Provinciales. Secciones Mixtas 29 T.S.J. Sala Civil y Penal 17 JURISDICCIÓN CONTENCIOSO ADMINISTRATIVA 30 T.S.J. Sala Contencioso Administrativo 21 Audiencia Nacional. Sala Contencioso Administrativo 8 Tribunal Supremo: Sala 3ª 1 JURISDICCIÓN SOCIAL 23 T.S.J. Sala Social 21 Audiencia Nacional. Sala Social 1 Tribunal Supremo: Sala 4ª 1 JURISDICCIÓN MILITAR 1 Tribunal Supremo: Sala 5ª 1 SALAS ESPECIALES TRIBUNAL SUPREMO 1 Tribunal Supremo: Secciones Especiales 1 Fuente de información: La justicia dato a dato, 2015. Consejo General del Poder Judicial. 6.2.4. Plantilla de jueces, fiscales y secretarios A 1 de enero de 2015 Jueces Fiscales Secretarios Jueces Jueces por por fiscal secretario TOTAL 5.847 2.407 4.308 2,4 1,4 Andalucía 1.027 428 791 2,4 1,3 Aragón 158 60 119 2,6 1,3 Asturias, Principado de 160 50 117 3,2 1,4 Balears, Illes 153 58 109 2,6 1,4 Canarias 297 119 206 2,5 1,4 Cantabria 82 28 60 2,9 1,4 Castilla y León 329 127 254 2,6 1,3 Castilla-La Mancha 215 82 157 2,6 1,4 Cataluña 865 375 635 2,3 1,4 Comunitat Valenciana 594 246 427 2,4 1,4 Extremadura 122 56 94 2,2 1,3 Galicia 371 144 270 2,6 1,4 Madrid, Comunidad de 780 291 602 2,7 1,3 Murcia, Región de 174 59 134 2,9 1,3 Navarra, Comunidad Foral de 71 21 49 3,4 1,4 País Vasco 245 94 192 2,6 1,3 Rioja, La 42 13 30 3,2 1,4 Órganos Centrales 162 156 62 1,0 2,6 Fuente de información: La justicia dato a dato, 2015. Consejo General del Poder Judicial.
  12. 12. INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 194 6. Seguridad y justicia 6.2. Justicia 6.2.5. Movimiento de asuntos por jurisdicción 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 TODAS LAS JURISDICCIONES Ingresados 9.048.785 9.567.280 9.355.526 9.041.442 8.972.642 8.636.016 8.653.160 8.376.311 Resueltos 8.649.663 9.153.958 9.217.395 9.143.077 9.102.600 8.875.557 8.786.800 8.555.341 En trámite al final del año 2.788.198 3.133.006 3.225.063 3.063.263 2.913.464 2.680.933 2.562.153 2.411.905 Sentencias 1.521.476 1.623.171 1.659.195 1.673.127 1.659.941 1.571.391 1.558.703 1.513.612 JURISDICCIÓN CIVIL Ingresados 1.708.762 2.025.568 1.984.098 1.770.947 1.839.800 1.670.305 1.845.173 1.972.116 Resueltos 1.487.040 1.746.326 1.901.040 1.899.990 1.873.329 1.814.394 1.858.579 1.908.900 En trámite al final del año 1.090.562 1.329.625 1.384.742 1.226.298 1.180.187 1.029.032 1.009.392 1.065.480 Sentencias 442.325 464.465 498.857 519.773 508.966 477.705 484.751 504.021 JURISDICCIÓN PENAL Ingresados 6.611.756 6.739.748 6.639.356 6.542.545 6.442.718 6.304.949 6.173.019 5.805.619 Resueltos 6.537.395 6.711.192 6.614.210 6.563.629 6.533.200 6.392.637 6.281.891 5.997.051 En trámite al final del año 1.120.857 1.150.145 1.183.715 1.153.092 1.081.739 1.035.554 974.878 826.743 Sentencias 689.712 727.174 725.281 737.260 741.189 714.724 701.066 644.693 JURISDICCIÓN CONTENCIOSO ADMINISTRATIVA Ingresados 307.146 317.120 287.444 289.902 226.025 191.088 206.700 198.720 Resueltos 275.000 292.510 299.346 287.515 282.973 260.103 234.218 230.040 En trámite al final del año 361.767 388.153 376.892 380.398 321.749 255.837 231.672 207.146 Sentencias 169.001 182.623 186.370 182.676 175.662 161.549 153.658 145.968 JURISDICCIÓN SOCIAL Ingresados 420.699 484.516 444.316 437.691 463.810 469.329 427.966 399.592 Resueltos 349.862 403.502 402.467 391.588 412.760 408.092 411.818 419.055 En trámite al final del año 214.761 264.932 279.583 303.342 329.705 360.412 346.105 312.460 Sentencias 220.292 248.686 248.497 233.202 233.914 217.233 219.049 218.739 SALAS ESPECIALES TRIBUNAL SUPREMO Ingresados 122 61 56 100 66 70 60 40 Resueltos 134 114 54 99 85 78 59 43 En trámite al final del año 85 32 34 35 16 8 9 6 Sentencias 15 14 11 24 24 18 14 5 TRIBUNAL SUPREMO SALA MILITAR Ingresados 300 267 256 257 223 275 242 224 Resueltos 232 314 278 256 253 253 235 252 En trámite al final del año 166 119 97 98 68 90 97 70 Sentencias 131 209 179 192 186 162 165 186 Fuente de información: La justicia dato a dato, 2015. Consejo General del Poder Judicial.
  13. 13. 6. Seguridad y justicia 195 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 6.2. Justicia 6.2.6. Condenados según número de delitos, edad y sexo. Año 2015 (Continúa) Total De 18 a 20 años De 21 a 25 años De 26 a 30 años Ambos Hombres Mujeres Ambos Hombres Mujeres Ambos Hombres Mujeres Ambos Hombres Mujeres sexos sexos sexos sexos TOTAL 222.862 190.876 31.986 19.244 16.443 2.801 33.504 28.261 5.243 33.315 28.188 5.127 Un delito 179.027 151.481 27.546 15.538 13.084 2.454 26.771 22.236 4.535 26.404 22.001 4.403 Dos delitos 31.312 27.864 3.448 2.621 2.350 271 4.696 4.148 548 4.902 4.338 564 Tres delitos 7.734 7.114 620 656 612 44 1.193 1.102 91 1.239 1.135 104 Más de tres delitos 4.789 4.417 372 429 397 32 844 775 69 770 714 56 (Continuación) De 31 a 35 años De 36 a 40 años De 41 a 50 años Ambos Hombres Mujeres Ambos Hombres Mujeres Ambos Hombres Mujeres sexos sexos sexos TOTAL 33.901 28.970 4.931 31.618 27.198 4.420 44.908 38.730 6.178 Un delito 26.705 22.545 4.160 25.201 21.419 3.782 36.240 30.967 5.273 Dos delitos 5.095 4.505 590 4.542 4.062 480 6.244 5.542 702 Tres delitos 1.295 1.180 115 1.160 1.058 102 1.542 1.410 132 Más de tres delitos 806 740 66 715 659 56 882 811 71 (Conclusión) De 51 a 60 años De 61 a 70 años Más de 70 años Ambos Hombres Mujeres Ambos Hombres Mujeres Ambos Hombres Mujeres sexos sexos sexos TOTAL 19.089 16.689 2.400 5.737 5.054 683 1.546 1.343 203 Un delito 15.932 13.794 2.138 4.859 4.248 611 1.377 1.187 190 Dos delitos 2.383 2.164 219 695 631 64 134 124 10 Tres delitos 509 483 26 117 113 4 23 21 2 Más de tres delitos 265 248 17 66 62 4 12 11 1 Fuente de información: Explotación del INE del Registro Central de Penados. 6.2.7. Penas según edad del infractor. Año 2015 Total De 18 a De 21 a De 26 a De 31 a De 36 a De 41 a De 51 a De 61 a Más de 20 años 25 años 30 años 35 años 40 años 50 años 60 años 70 años 70 años TOTAL 617.696 47.994 89.431 92.526 96.848 90.714 127.882 52.741 15.429 4.131 Privativas de libertad 154.276 15.374 25.180 24.240 24.247 21.624 28.852 10.869 3.005 885 Privativas de otros derechos 323.045 23.090 44.111 46.639 50.485 48.966 70.131 29.019 8.333 2.271 Multa 138.927 9.391 19.868 21.302 21.835 19.922 28.728 12.818 4.089 974 Expulsión del territorio nacional 1.448 139 272 345 281 202 171 35 2 1 Fuente de información: Explotación del INE del Registro Central de Penados.
  14. 14. INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 196 6. Seguridad y justicia 6.2. Justicia 6.2.8. Menores. Infracciones penales según tipo de delito/falta, sexo y edad del infractor. Año 2015 Total Según sexo Según edad Hombres Mujeres 14 años 15 años 16 años 17 años TOTAL 24.005 19.511 4.494 4.157 5.444 6.696 7.708 Total Delitos 15.779 13.467 2.312 2.606 3.555 4.433 5.185 1. Homicidio y sus formas 51 46 5 1 18 13 19 3. Lesiones 2.281 1.822 459 361 461 638 821 6. Contra la libertad 859 712 147 192 235 212 220 7. Torturas e integridad moral 1.743 1.246 497 363 404 500 476 8. Contra la libertad e indemnidad sexuales 255 251 4 85 61 51 58 10. Contra la intimidad, derecho a la propia imagen 157 126 31 30 48 42 37 13. Contra el patrimonio y el orden socioeconómico 7.809 6.976 833 1.286 1.800 2.234 2.489 17. Contra la seguridad colectiva 1.251 1.170 81 138 245 348 520 18. De las falsedades 50 39 11 6 13 15 16 20. Contra la Administración de Justicia 514 400 114 46 101 162 205 22. Contra el orden público 756 642 114 89 156 202 309 Resto de delitos 53 37 16 9 13 16 15 Total Faltas 8.226 6.044 2.182 1.551 1.889 2.263 2.523 Contra las personas 4.840 3.438 1.402 946 1.105 1.318 1.471 Contra el patrimonio 3.231 2.475 756 584 757 895 995 Contra intereses generales 8 7 1 1 1 2 4 Contra el orden público 147 124 23 20 26 48 53 Fuente de información: Explotación del INE del Registro Central de Sentencias de Responsabilidad Penal de los Menores.
  15. 15. 6. Seguridad y justicia 197 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 6.2. Justicia 6.2.9. Menores. Medidas adoptadas según sexo y edad del infractor. Año 2015 Total Según sexo Según edad Hombres Mujeres 14 años 15 años 16 años 17 años TOTAL 23.041 19.005 4.036 3.879 5.293 6.496 7.373 Asistencia a un centro de día 151 138 13 25 35 50 41 Amonestación 754 522 232 124 150 199 281 Convivencia con otra persona, familia o grupo educativo 489 352 137 156 141 109 83 Internamiento abierto 181 153 28 30 44 55 52 Internamiento cerrado 487 450 37 75 84 148 180 Internamiento semiabierto 2.574 2.314 260 391 617 792 774 Internamiento terapéutico en régimen cerrado, semiabierto o abierto 424 363 61 66 95 130 133 Libertad vigilada 9.223 7.688 1.535 1.660 2.204 2.619 2.740 Prohibición de aproximarse a víctima 811 690 121 126 206 207 272 Prestación en beneficio de la comunidad 3.905 3.199 706 596 842 1.023 1.444 Permanencia de fin de semana 1.041 881 160 117 199 331 394 Privación permiso de conducir 66 63 3 7 10 17 32 Realización de tareas socio-educativas 2.578 1.903 675 431 598 706 843 Tratamiento ambulatorio 357 289 68 75 68 110 104 Fuente de información: Explotación del INE del Registro Central de Sentencias de Responsabilidad Penal de los Menores.
  16. 16. INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 198 6. Seguridad y justicia 6.2. Justicia 6.2.11. Arrendamientos urbanos según causa del litigio 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 TOTAL 28.409 30.036 29.579 24.622 19.373 10.159 8.857 9.607 Falta de pago de la renta o de cantidades que se asimilan 25.970 28.339 28.190 23.401 17.716 8.966 7.815 8.269 Subarriendo o cesión inconsentidos 71 55 23 23 45 38 46 33 Realización de actividades molestas, insalubres o peligrosas 11 9 3 1 1.003 950 809 1.071 No uso como vivienda permanente 42 33 25 7 7 4 6 5 Realización de daños u obras no consentidas 30 7 7 5 18 11 11 6 Denegación de prórroga 583 366 255 154 78 20 7 17 Otros 1.455 973 814 671 506 169 162 206 Más de una causa 247 254 262 360 .. .. .. .. Fuente de información: Estadística de Arrendamientos Urbanos. INE. 6.2.10. Arrendamientos urbanos según pronunciamiento de la sentencia. Año 2015 (Continúa) Total Falta de pago Subarriendo Realización de de la renta o de o cesión actividades, cantidades que inconsentidos molestas, se asimilan insalubres o peligrosas TOTAL ARRENDAMIENTOS URBANOS 9.606 8.269 33 1.071 Arrendamiento de vivienda 7.578 6.586 26 841 Estimando la demanda totalmente 6.302 5.502 19 699 Estimando la demanda parcialmente 705 670 3 24 Desestimando la demanda 572 413 5 118 Arrendamiento uso distinto de vivienda 2.028 1.683 7 230 Estimando la demanda totalmente 1.487 1.269 1 145 Estimando la demanda parcialmente 248 226 0 16 Desestimando la demanda 293 188 5 69 (Conclusión) No uso Realización Denegación de Otros como vivienda de daños u prórroga permanente obras no consentidas TOTAL ARRENDAMIENTOS URBANOS 5 6 17 206 Arrendamiento de vivienda 5 6 10 104 Estimando la demanda totalmente 3 1 7 70 Estimando la demanda parcialmente 0 0 1 6 Desestimando la demanda 2 4 1 28 Arrendamiento uso distinto de vivienda 0 0 7 102 Estimando la demanda totalmente 0 0 2 70 Estimando la demanda parcialmente 0 0 2 4 Desestimando la demanda 0 0 3 28 Fuente de información: Estadística de Arrendamientos Urbanos. INE.
  17. 17. 6. Seguridad y justicia 199 INE.AnuarioEstadísticodeEspaña2017 6.2. Justicia 6.2.12. Nulidades, separaciones y divorcios 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 TOTAL Valor absoluto 118.939 106.166 110.321 110.651 110.764 100.437 105.893 101.357 Variación interanual (%) -13,51 -10,74 3,91 0,00 0,10 -9,32 5,43 -4,28 NULIDADES Valor absoluto 142 127 140 132 133 110 113 144 Variación interanual (%) -5,33 -10,56 10,24 -5,71 0,76 -17,29 2,73 27,43 SEPARACIONES Valor absoluto 8.761 7.680 7.248 6.915 6.369 4.900 5.034 4.652 Variación interanual (%) -24,36 -12,34 -5,63 -5,00 -7,90 -23,06 2,73 -7,59 DIVORCIOS Valor absoluto 110.036 98.359 102.933 103.604 104.262 95.427 100.746 96.562 Variación interanual (%) -12,52 -10,61 4,65 1,00 0,64 -8,47 5,57 -4,15 Fuente de información: Estadística de Nulidades, Separaciones y Divorcios. INE.

