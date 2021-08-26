2018 ZICTA Innovation Programme Semi-Final Pitch Deck

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SMARTravel “start your journey with us”
HELLO! I AM DANIEL NG`ANDU Passionate about life. Crazy about tech. Lover of good food. Computer Scientist by profession. ...
Who are we?
A PICTURE WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS! We are a small startup on a mission to make Bus travel, seat reservation and purchasing ...
What are we offering?
We can, in real-time track buses. Passengers, and their loved home can now track their loved ones. In addtition the bus op...
Passengers who are able to access the website can choose their seats and pay for them using their Visa. For passengers who...
Passengers can view bus schedules prior/before the trip at the comfort of their home/office, for all bus operators. Bus Sc...
Bus operators can manage their fleet, bus schedules, and drivers. Fleet Management
What is the current situation?
• Bus tickets are bought with cash only. • Can not buy bus seats/tickets remotely. • Potential travellers/tourists do not ...
• Bus attendants announce station stops. • Route schedules and price lists are stuck on boards at stations or posted on so...
What is our solution?
• Provide up to the minute updates on current location and schedules of the buses to passengers. • Integrate current modes...
What technologies will we use?
1. PHP + MySQL+ AJAX + Bootstrap: For our website. 2. Java for Android: For our mobile application. 3. Payment gateways/AP...
User Interface
Android View
Desktop View
OUR PROCESS IS EASY 01 02 03 04
Who will our stragetic partners be?
1. Bus Operators: To run a pilot project initially. 2. Network Providers: For mobile money payments integration into our s...
Who are our target market?
Bus Operators Target market Target market Passengers
How will we make money?
This chart below represents data collected between 2018 and 2019 from a named bus ticketing system being used by most bus ...
K408, 000 per year THAT’S A BIG NUMBER
Our Competition
• Currently, we have a few similar innovations in Zambia being actively developed, most notably, Zamtel in partnership wit...
What is our vision in 5 years?
•SMARTravel system will revolutionize transportation in the Zambian landscape forever! •In the near future, SMARTravel dem...
Why should we be selected?
•Firstly, We believe the project represents the future! This system will help better the lives of all Zambians that use pu...
What will we do with the prize money?
•We plan to further develop our prototypes and improve our business strategy. •We have plans of expanding our business foc...
“The sky is just a stepping-stone to starry possibilities.”
THANK YOU!
Software
Aug. 26, 2021
2018 ZICTA Innovation Programme Semi-Final Pitch Deck

Software
Aug. 26, 2021
2018 ZICTA Innovation Programme Semi-Final Pitch Deck

2018 ZICTA Innovation Programme Semi-Final Pitch Deck

  1. 1. SMARTravel “start your journey with us”
  2. 2. HELLO! I AM DANIEL NG`ANDU Passionate about life. Crazy about tech. Lover of good food. Computer Scientist by profession. Dreamer by nature.
  3. 3. Who are we?
  4. 4. A PICTURE WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS! We are a small startup on a mission to make Bus travel, seat reservation and purchasing of tickets a lot more convienient 
  5. 5. What are we offering?
  6. 6. We can, in real-time track buses. Passengers, and their loved home can now track their loved ones. In addtition the bus operators will have similar access. Live Bus Tracking
  7. 7. Passengers who are able to access the website can choose their seats and pay for them using their Visa. For passengers who can`t, they can make use of the USSD menu linked to their mobile money. Seat Reservation
  8. 8. Passengers can view bus schedules prior/before the trip at the comfort of their home/office, for all bus operators. Bus Schedule
  9. 9. Bus operators can manage their fleet, bus schedules, and drivers. Fleet Management
  10. 10. What is the current situation?
  11. 11. • Bus tickets are bought with cash only. • Can not buy bus seats/tickets remotely. • Potential travellers/tourists do not have obvious access to route/bus schedules and price lists. • Bus tickets are bought with cash only. • Poor route planning. • No bus live tracking open to customers. • Parcels sent by bus are difficult to track. Current Problems
  12. 12. • Bus attendants announce station stops. • Route schedules and price lists are stuck on boards at stations or posted on social media. • To buy a ticket, one has to go to the station physically, and queue up. • Customers travelling alone or tourists, have to constantly ask the bus attendants where they are. • You have to constantly call the bus attendants to find out where your parcel has reached. Current Solution
  13. 13. What is our solution?
  14. 14. • Provide up to the minute updates on current location and schedules of the buses to passengers. • Integrate current modes of payments i.e. Mobile money and Visa for the purchasing of bus tickets. • Parcels sent by bus are now easier to track. Our Solution
  15. 15. What technologies will we use?
  16. 16. 1. PHP + MySQL+ AJAX + Bootstrap: For our website. 2. Java for Android: For our mobile application. 3. Payment gateways/APIs: This will help to accept payments i.e. via mobile money or Visa 4. C++/C: For programming the GPS module. 5. Google maps JavaScript API: To help render the maps. Our tools
  17. 17. User Interface
  18. 18. Android View
  19. 19. Desktop View
  20. 20. OUR PROCESS IS EASY 01 02 03 04
  21. 21. Who will our stragetic partners be?
  22. 22. 1. Bus Operators: To run a pilot project initially. 2. Network Providers: For mobile money payments integration into our system. 3. Banks: Help us to integrate their payment gateways to our website. Key Partners
  23. 23. Who are our target market?
  24. 24. Bus Operators Target market Target market Passengers
  25. 25. How will we make money?
  26. 26. This chart below represents data collected between 2018 and 2019 from a named bus ticketing system being used by most bus operators. Monthly Projections At what annual income will the project be considered a success? If on average , 17 000 tickets are sold on our platform, monthly, and our intermediate fee on each ticket sold on our system is K2, we are able to generate K34,000 per month, and K408, 000 per year.
  27. 27. K408, 000 per year THAT’S A BIG NUMBER
  28. 28. Our Competition
  29. 29. • Currently, we have a few similar innovations in Zambia being actively developed, most notably, Zamtel in partnership with Mazhandu Bus Service have implemented a similar solution that uses QR codes. Our competitive advantage is: • that we are not charging the bus operators, but rather we are adding a convenience fee to the current ticket prices for bus customers using our system. • Our system will incorporate all forms of payments, most notably, Mobile Money i.e. Zangena by Zamtel, Airtel Money etc., and also Visa payments. • We will, unlike the recently launched Zampay payment system by Zamtel, allow people on all mobile networks with a mobile money account to purchase ticket using their smartphones through QR codes too. Competition
  30. 30. What is our vision in 5 years?
  31. 31. •SMARTravel system will revolutionize transportation in the Zambian landscape forever! •In the near future, SMARTravel demonstration vehicles will provide customers with a variety of features including automated voice stop announcements via a loudspeaker, automated exterior route and destination announcements via a loudspeaker and LCD information display, and GPS location services. Our Vision for the future
  32. 32. Why should we be selected?
  33. 33. •Firstly, We believe the project represents the future! This system will help better the lives of all Zambians that use public transportation. •Secondly, Because we are driven to see this through! Going to the second round and eventually, win this competition will help us build on our idea through the additional guidance and monetary help we will be offered. Why should we be chosen for the next round?
  34. 34. What will we do with the prize money?
  35. 35. •We plan to further develop our prototypes and improve our business strategy. •We have plans of expanding our business focus. Due to this, • We plan on increasing our team, thus creating opportunities for the youths. •Use the funds for on boarding Clients (Bus) •Marketing cost on increasing user uptake. •Set the corporate governance structure for the business - Have a Board and Auditors in place for our company. •Part of the money will go to patenting our technologies. What will we do with the money won after this competition is done?
  36. 36. “The sky is just a stepping-stone to starry possibilities.”
  37. 37. THANK YOU!

2018 ZICTA Innovation Programme Semi-Final Pitch Deck

