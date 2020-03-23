Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NADA AL�M DO SANGUE (FERNANDINHO)
TEU SANGUE LEVA-ME AL�M, A TODAS AS ALTURAS ONDE OU�O A TUA VOZ FALA DE TUA JUSTI�A PELA MINHA VIDA JESUS ESTE � O TEU SAN...
QUE NOS LAVA DOS PECADOS QUE NOS TRAZ RESTAURA��O NADA AL�M DO SANGUE NADA AL�M DO SANGUE DE JESUS QUE NOS FAZ BRANCOS COM...
EU SOU LIVRE (2X) NADA AL�M DO SANGUE NADA AL�M DO SANGUE DE JESUS ALVO MAIS QUE A NEVE SIM, NESTE SANGUE LAVADO MAIS ALVO...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nada Além do Sangue - Fernandinho (Letra Para Tablet)

37 views

Published on

Nada Além do Sangue - Fernandinho (Letra Para Tablet)

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nada Além do Sangue - Fernandinho (Letra Para Tablet)

  1. 1. NADA AL�M DO SANGUE (FERNANDINHO)
  2. 2. TEU SANGUE LEVA-ME AL�M, A TODAS AS ALTURAS ONDE OU�O A TUA VOZ FALA DE TUA JUSTI�A PELA MINHA VIDA JESUS ESTE � O TEU SANGUE TUA CRUZ MOSTRA TUA GRA�A, FALA DO AMOR DO PAI QUE PREPARA PARA N�S UM CAMINHO PARA ELE ONDE POSSO ME ACHEGAR SOMENTE PELO SANGUE
  3. 3. QUE NOS LAVA DOS PECADOS QUE NOS TRAZ RESTAURA��O NADA AL�M DO SANGUE NADA AL�M DO SANGUE DE JESUS QUE NOS FAZ BRANCOS COMO A NEVE ACEITOS COMO AMIGOS DE DEUS NADA AL�M DO SANGUE NADA AL�M DO SANGUE DE JESUS
  4. 4. EU SOU LIVRE (2X) NADA AL�M DO SANGUE NADA AL�M DO SANGUE DE JESUS ALVO MAIS QUE A NEVE SIM, NESTE SANGUE LAVADO MAIS ALVO QUE A NEVE SEREI (3X)

×