Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CARACTERIZACION DE LOS ASPECTOS RELACIONADOS CON LA PLANEACION Y EL CONTROL DE LA EMPRESA PRESENTADO POR: NATALIA GOMEZ CA...
INTRODUCCION La productividad y confiabilidad de las empresas solo se logra mediante una planeación adecuada de los recurs...
OBJETIVOS  OBJETIVO GENERAL:  Exponer las características de los aspectos relacionados con la planeación y el control de...
CARACTERIZACION DE LOS ASPECTOS RELACIONADOS CON LA PLANEACION Y EL CONTROL DE LA EMPRESA El control es la función adminis...
A continuación un cuadro comparativo que muestra la relación que existe entre estos dos conceptos: PLANEACION CONTROL Esta...
ANALISIS Por lo anterior se puede deducir que la planeación se encarga de establecer lo que se realizará y el control de v...
CONCLUSIÓN De acuerdo a todo lo anterior, se puede concluir que la planificación proporciona estándares o indicadores de c...
REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS  http://mexico.smetoolkit.org/mexico/es/content/es/416/Pron% C3%B3stico-de-la-demanda  http:/...
¡GRACIAS!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sustentacion tcc administracion

29 views

Published on

diapositivas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sustentacion tcc administracion

  1. 1. CARACTERIZACION DE LOS ASPECTOS RELACIONADOS CON LA PLANEACION Y EL CONTROL DE LA EMPRESA PRESENTADO POR: NATALIA GOMEZ CAMILA MARTINEZ ADRIANA PETRO JOSE DANIEL NARVAEZ TUTOR: NESTOR REYES SUAREZ ASIGNATURA: ADMINISTRACION I UNIVERSIDAD DE CARTAGENA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS 3ER SEMESTRE SEDE-CERETÉ 2021
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION La productividad y confiabilidad de las empresas solo se logra mediante una planeación adecuada de los recursos que permita responder de manera acertada a los cambios del mercado, esa capacidad de respuesta es la que nos permite medir el grado de competitividad de las organizaciones. Para la elaboración de planes ajustados a las necesidades, las organizaciones deben contar con una cultura que les permita mantener información confiable sobre los costos, la capacidad de los recursos disponibles, indicadores de eficiencia, utilización y establecer políticas que les permitan evaluar el desarrollo y la efectividad de estos. Esas entonces son las variables que dejan caracterizar los sistemas de planeación y control de las empresas
  3. 3. OBJETIVOS  OBJETIVO GENERAL:  Exponer las características de los aspectos relacionados con la planeación y el control de la empresa.  OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS:  Investigar sobre la planeación y el control empresarial.  Explicar cómo se ayudan estos dos conceptos y de qué manera se relacionan.
  4. 4. CARACTERIZACION DE LOS ASPECTOS RELACIONADOS CON LA PLANEACION Y EL CONTROL DE LA EMPRESA El control es la función administrativa que consiste en medir y corregir el desempeño individual y organizacional para asegurar que los hechos se ajusten a los planes y objetivos de las empresas. Esto implica medir el desempeño contra las metas y los planes, muestra donde existen desviaciones con los estándares y ayuda a corregirlas. Es decir, el control es la fase que mantiene la actividad organizacional dentro de los límites planeados, el control compara los resultados que se han obtenido con los planes y corrige las diferencias. Para el funcionamiento del control es necesaria una buena comunicación entre sus empleados; de este modo se logran los objetivos. La planeación identifica los objetivos que se desean alcanzar y como los planes son el marco de referencia dentro del proceso de control, la planeación se encarga de establecer lo que se desea alcanzar, sino se tiene claro lo que se quiere no se podría realizar nada.
  5. 5. A continuación un cuadro comparativo que muestra la relación que existe entre estos dos conceptos: PLANEACION CONTROL Establece objetivos Establece estándares Determina actividades Mide y compara Delega Evalúa resultados Crea horarios de tareas Retroalimentación y coaching Ubica recursos Toma acciones correctivas Comunica y coordina Provee incentivos
  6. 6. ANALISIS Por lo anterior se puede deducir que la planeación se encarga de establecer lo que se realizará y el control de vigilar, prever futuras fallas y evitarlas La retroalimentación de la fase de control permite identificar las necesidades y errores que tienen los planes y estrategias para el mejoramiento de estos. El control necesita de la planeación para realizar su valor de medición y evaluación de los resultados. La planeación y el control tienen una gran relación porque son parte del proceso administrativo, por lo cual no se pueden ver como dos procesos independientes, ya que uno depende del otro para su buen funcionamiento. Un ejemplo de esto sería el siguiente: La planeación ha establecido que X empresa debe producir 300 blusas con diferentes estampados. El control realizará lo siguiente:  Buscará posibles fallas que se puedan presentar en el transcurso de la producción.  Vigilará que la producción se realice según los procedimientos establecidos en los manuales.  Resolverá los posibles conflictos que se presenten en el transcurso.
  7. 7. CONCLUSIÓN De acuerdo a todo lo anterior, se puede concluir que la planificación proporciona estándares o indicadores de control contra los cuales puede medirse el desempeño. Si existe una desviación significativa entre el desempeño real y el planeado, puede tomarse una acción correctiva que ayude a mejorar el proyecto establecido en la organización. Los planes son el marco de referencia dentro del cual funciona el proceso de control. Por otra parte, la retroalimentación de la fase de control con frecuencia identifica la necesidad de planes o estrategias nuevas o ajustadas. Las funciones administrativas básicas son altamente interdependientes; pues, tradicionalmente no se realizan paso por paso y estas funciones se realizan formal o informalmente. Finalmente, se puede afirmar que así como el control necesita de la planeación para realizar su labor de medición y evaluación de los resultados, que la organización espera, la planeación lleva al interior de su proceso típico, aparte de las premisas sobre el futuro y la programación a plazo medio que integra los planes funcionales, la función administrativa de control, con el objetivo de mantener mediante este una revisión de las condiciones reales y comparándola con los resultados esperados. Aunque la planeación y el control son frecuentemente separados desde el punto de vista conceptual con fines de discusión, en la práctica son inseparables.
  8. 8. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS  http://mexico.smetoolkit.org/mexico/es/content/es/416/Pron% C3%B3stico-de-la-demanda  http://es.slideshare.net/lmontoyo/planeacion-agregada- 33977725  http://blog.conducetuempresa.com/2012/01/control- empresarial-definicion-proceso.html  http://www.gestiopolis.com/planeacion-empresarial-dentro- del-proceso-administrativo/  http://es.slideshare.net/herovalrey/plan-agregado-de- produccion  http://www.monografias.com/trabajos97/planificacion-y- control-operaciones/planificacion-y-control
  9. 9. ¡GRACIAS!

×