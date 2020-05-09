3 actividad - comprensión y producción de textos II

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROTOTIPOS TEXTUALES POR: JOSÉ DANIEL NARVÁEZ TUTOR: RICARDO ELÍAS HOYOS COMPRENSIÓN Y PRODUCCIÓN DE TEXTO II UNIVERSIDAD ...
PROTOTIPOS TEXTUALES Son las distintas maneras en las que se pueden clasificar y organizar las formas o modelos utilizados...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Entre los diferentes elementos que caracterizan a los prototipos textuales tenemos:  Los elementos extern...
CLASIFICACIÓN Podemos clasificar a los prototipos textuales en 5 modelos, siendo estos los mostrados a continuación:  Tex...
INTENCIÓN COMUNICATIVA  Textos narrativos: Dependerá de la función de la lengua predominante y del texto especifico del q...
ELEMENTOS Y SILUETA O ESTRUCTURA DE CADA UNO
TEXTOS NARRATIVOS ELEMENTOS:  Narrador: Siendo este quien relata la historia o suceso.  Personajes: Quienes interactúan ...
TEXTOS DESCRIPTIVOS ELEMENTOS:  Observación previa: Capta rasgos.  Punto de vista : Interpretación personal.  Reflexión...
EL DIÁLOGO ELEMENTOS:  Emisor: es la persona que dirige un mensaje a otra.  Receptor :es la persona que lo recibe.  Cód...
LA ARGUMENTACIÓN ELEMENTOS:  Tesis: Postura o idea que defiende el argumentador.  Argumentos: Razones, opiniones y datos...
LA EXPOSICIÓN ELEMENTOS:  Emisor: El emisor ha de poseer unos conocimientos suficientes acerca del tema de la exposición ...
WEBGRAFÍA  Autor: Javier de Jesús Fuentes Rodríguez - https://prezi.com/7rk_vc2aowsp/los-prototipos-textuales- y-sus- car...
  1. 1. PROTOTIPOS TEXTUALES POR: JOSÉ DANIEL NARVÁEZ TUTOR: RICARDO ELÍAS HOYOS COMPRENSIÓN Y PRODUCCIÓN DE TEXTO II UNIVERSIDAD DE CARTAGENA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS 2DO SEMESTRE SEDE-CERETÉ 2020-1
  2. 2. PROTOTIPOS TEXTUALES Son las distintas maneras en las que se pueden clasificar y organizar las formas o modelos utilizados por un emisor para crear un mensaje, ya sea tanto un mensaje escrito como uno verbal, teniendo cada prototipo un estilo y lenguaje único; es decir, son las características estructurales de los textos que definen un texto como tal.
  3. 3. CARACTERÍSTICAS Entre los diferentes elementos que caracterizan a los prototipos textuales tenemos:  Los elementos externos: Esta es la forma en la que el contenido del texto se encuentra distribuido en su totalidad, siendo posible de observar a simple vista como los mapas, párrafos, esquemas, oraciones, entre otros.  Los elementos internos: Estos son los contenidos que le pueden dar un significado al texto elaborado, entre ellas encontramos el lenguaje empleado, el estilo discursivo y la objetividad del texto.
  4. 4. CLASIFICACIÓN Podemos clasificar a los prototipos textuales en 5 modelos, siendo estos los mostrados a continuación:  Textos narrativos  Textos descriptivos  El diálogo  La exposición  La argumentación
  5. 5. INTENCIÓN COMUNICATIVA  Textos narrativos: Dependerá de la función de la lengua predominante y del texto especifico del que se trate: Informar, recrear, entretener, divertir.  Textos descriptivos: Recrear en el caso de los textos literarios, guiar en el caso de manuales e informar en el caso de textos científicos.  El diálogo: Recrear al lector para el caso de los textos literarios  La exposición: Informar sobre un tema determinado, de manera que el autor en ningún caso plasme su opinión, pensamientos o sentimientos.  La argumentación: Convencer al receptor
  6. 6. ELEMENTOS Y SILUETA O ESTRUCTURA DE CADA UNO
  7. 7. TEXTOS NARRATIVOS ELEMENTOS:  Narrador: Siendo este quien relata la historia o suceso.  Personajes: Quienes interactúan y forman parte de la historia.  Contexto: Siendo este el lugar o ambiente donde es desarrollada la historia.  Tiempo: El momento en el cual se desarrolla la historia. ESTRUCTURA:  Inicio  Nudo  Desenlace
  8. 8. TEXTOS DESCRIPTIVOS ELEMENTOS:  Observación previa: Capta rasgos.  Punto de vista : Interpretación personal.  Reflexión: Analiza los detalles.  Presentación: La obra terminada. ESTRUCTURA:  Titulo  Imagen  Características  Cualidades
  9. 9. EL DIÁLOGO ELEMENTOS:  Emisor: es la persona que dirige un mensaje a otra.  Receptor :es la persona que lo recibe.  Código: en un diálogo el código siempre es verbal.  Referente: es el tema de la conversación.  Mensaje: es la conversación propiamente dicha.  Contexto: es la situación en la que se produce la conversación. ESTRUCTURA  Apertura  Cuerpo  Cierre
  10. 10. LA ARGUMENTACIÓN ELEMENTOS:  Tesis: Postura o idea que defiende el argumentador.  Argumentos: Razones, opiniones y datos concretos que justifican la tesis  Garantía: Regla general o premisas. Se trata de afirmaciones de valor general, tales como: normas, leyes, principios generalmente aceptados, que garantizan la valoración de los razonamientos.  Respaldo: Fundamento de la garantía, datos ulteriores para sostener la tesis  Bases: Son la externalización de toda la información que un individuo recoge formal o informalmente sobre un lema. Son datos que uno escucha, lee, investiga, cree, etc.  Calificador: Elemento que caracteriza las tesis o los argumentos propuestos. ESTRUCTURA  Introducción  Argumentación  Tesis  Conclusión
  11. 11. LA EXPOSICIÓN ELEMENTOS:  Emisor: El emisor ha de poseer unos conocimientos suficientes acerca del tema de la exposición y la voluntad de transmitir esos conocimientos de una manera objetiva y, a la vez, comprensible para su potencial receptor; puede tratar de influir sobre el comportamiento de los demás, además de informar. Puede ser individual o colectivo, y particular o institucional.  Receptor: El receptor es la persona o el grupo a quien va dirigida la exposición. El tono y el léxico deben estar adaptados a la naturaleza y el nivel de conocimientos de los receptores. Puede ser un experto en la materia, ignorarla por completo o poseer algunos conocimientos sobre ella. De este nivel de conocimientos dependerá el objetivo con el que se acerque al texto: encontrar una información inicial sobre un tema, ampliar lo que ya sabe o acceder a las últimas investigaciones de la disciplina en la que es un especialista. ESTRUCTURA:  Titulo  Presentación  Desarrollo  Cierre
