Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tema 1: Jerarquía Básica de Normas - Principios: o Reserva de Ley o Competencia o Legalidad - Colisiones normativas: 2 nor...
• Real Decretos Ley: generado por urgente necesidad (lo que el Gobierno entienda por “urgente necesidad”. Limitados en su ...
o Peritación Judicial: informe pericial para juicios. Fases: denuncia, apertura de juicio, proposición y admisión prueba p...
▪ Conclusiones: resumen y consideraciones. ▪ Referencias: disposiciones, normativas, bibliografía. ▪ Planos ▪ Valoración E...
o Segunda Opción: utilización de Índices Actualizadores de Valores, mediante Hojas de Cálculo. o Cálculo: ▪ Fecha de adqui...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ejemplo

19 views

Published on

Eo

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ejemplo

  1. 1. Tema 1: Jerarquía Básica de Normas - Principios: o Reserva de Ley o Competencia o Legalidad - Colisiones normativas: 2 normas jurídicas con contenido incompatible. Se resuelve por el Principio de Coherencia atendiendo a los siguientes criterios: 1. Jerarquía: escala jerárquica según la Pirámide Kelsen. - Derecho comunitario - Constitución - Tratados internacionales - Leyes - Normas de Rango de Ley Local<Autonómica<Estado (Salvo transferencia de competencia) <Internacionales<Europeas - Reglamento - Convenio colectivo - Contrato de trabajo - Usos y costumbres · Superioridad de la Constitución sobre cualquier otra norma; Norma Escrita sobre costumbres; Ley sobre normas administrativas. · Cortes y Senado → Leyes · Gobiernos → Leyes Administrativas · Ayuntamientos → [ ] 2. Temporalidad: se mantiene la más reciente. 3. Especialidad: se mantiene la que busque la regulación más específica. 4. Prelación axiológica: se aplica aquella que esté tutelando un derecho superior en la escala de valores constitucional. - Derecho Comunitario: o Constitución Europea o Tratados de la Unión Europea o Reglamento Comunitario o Directiva Europea o Disposiciones, Recomendaciones, Decisiones - Constitución Española de 1978 o Regla de Prevalencia o Regla de Supletoriedad - Normas: o Estatales ▪ Leyes Orgánicas: corresponde a las Cortes Generales (Poder Legislativo). Requieren mayoría cualificada. ▪ Leyes Ordinarias: requieren mayoría simple. ▪ Normas Administrativas con Rango de Ley
  2. 2. • Real Decretos Ley: generado por urgente necesidad (lo que el Gobierno entienda por “urgente necesidad”. Limitados en su causa, materia y eficacia. Deben ser sometidos a debate y votación por el Congreso de los Diputados. • Real Decretos Legislativos: aprobada por el Poder Ejecutivo mediante Ley de base (Texto Articulado) o Ley ordinaria (Texto Refundido). ▪ Real Decreto (Reglamentos) ▪ Órdenes Ministeriales ▪ Resoluciones y Disposiciones o Autonómicas ▪ Estatuto de Autonomía ▪ Ley ▪ Decreto Ley ▪ Decretos ▪ Órdenes y Resoluciones ▪ Instrucciones o Locales ▪ Reglamentos ▪ Ordenanzas ▪ Bandos o Indirectas ▪ Tratados Internacionales: son aplicables directamente si están en el ordenamiento jurídico y han sido publicados en el BOE. ▪ Jurisprudencias: doctrina que se fija por reiteración. ▪ Doctrina Científica o Legal. o Normas: no son de obligado cumplimiento, salvo las que se recogen en una Ley. ▪ Internacionales (ISO) ▪ Europeas (EN) ▪ Españolas (UNE) Tema 2: El Informe Técnico Documento que analiza los aspectos formales de un trabajo científico o técnico a través de la opinión técnica y experta de un ingeniero. - Normativa: UNE 50135:1996 (ISO 5966:1982), UNE 197001:2011 - Clasificación por Contenidos o Informe Técnico: un trabajo sobre algo existente vinculado a otros autores. El técnico examina y explica sin juicio. o Dictamen: opinión que emite el ingeniero tras analizar, valorar y concluir. o Peritación: dictamen de orden técnico.
  3. 3. o Peritación Judicial: informe pericial para juicios. Fases: denuncia, apertura de juicio, proposición y admisión prueba pericial, elección legal, aceptación de peritación, emisión de informe legalizado, presentación del informe ante el juez y sentencia judicial. - Clasificación por Objetivos o Descriptivos: describir circunstancias, consecuencias y lesiones o desperfectos. o Informativos: detallan una situación concreta (novedades, etc.) o Comparativos: se analizan diversas soluciones o alternativas. o Reactivos: investigan motivos de una situación concreta. o Proactivos: pretenden adelantar acontecimientos futuros. - Preparación: qué, quién, cómo, cuándo, por qué y cuándo → Presupuesto 1. Aceptación 2. Selección de Información 3. Análisis y Síntesis a. Identificación del Problema b. Causas c. Propuesta de soluciones d. Recomendaciones e. Valoración económica - Estructura o Presentación: cuidar el Estilo y Formato. o Parte Inicial: ▪ Título: debe representar de forma clara e inequívoca el contenido del mismo (incluir la empresa). ▪ Portada y Contraportada: • Identificación: título y organismo; datos del perito; identificación del solicitante; definición del emplazamiento (con coordenadas UTM); letrado y procurador correspondiente; fecha. • Firma. ▪ Declaración de Tachas y/o Juramento ▪ Índice: de contenido (incluyendo anexos), de tablas y de figuras. o Cuerpo ▪ Introducción: finalidad, alcance y antecedentes. ▪ Núcleo: consideraciones preliminares; terminología y abreviaturas; análisis legales y normativa, investigación y referencias, razonamientos, ventajas e inconvenientes y justificación
  4. 4. ▪ Conclusiones: resumen y consideraciones. ▪ Referencias: disposiciones, normativas, bibliografía. ▪ Planos ▪ Valoración Económica: en caso de propuesta de resolución al problema técnico, se acompaña de una estimación del coste del mismo. ▪ Anexos: datos, documentos externos, fotografías, se deben recoger en el índice. ▪ Reportaje fotográfico: anexo que da a conocer la situación actual real. Permite detallar y clarificar los datos, así como facilitar la comprensión del problema ante jueces, abogados y cualquier persona no habituada a la interpretación de planos. o Parte Final: incluye una hoja de datos (en caso de informes sencillos simples, puede reemplazar a la portada); una lista de distribución, es decir, un listado de los destinatarios autorizados a la recepción (puede incluirse en la hoja de datos; una cubierta. Tema 3: Peritación y Tasación de Maquinaria Industrial - Informe técnico: es una peritación informativa -cuestiones técnicas-. No siempre renta la peritación - Tasación: determinación del valor actual o real, partiendo del Valor Histórico -coste en su momento-. o Valor de Nuevo: valor histórico en la actualidad, en el mercado minusvalorado. o Valor Residual: valor mínimo tras la vida útil. Tiene en cuenta: Antigüedad, Utilización y Estado de Conservación. o Tasador: determina Valor de Nuevo (en la fecha presente de la valoración o una fecha anterior); el uso, grado de utilización y estado de conservación (disminuye el Valor de Nuevo → Depreciación). VALOR REAL = VALOR NUEVO – DEPRECIACIÓN - Valor Real: o Primera Opción: Precio del Mercado. Complicado para equipos complejos o empresas completas. Requiere un esfuerzo desproporcionado de tiempo.
  5. 5. o Segunda Opción: utilización de Índices Actualizadores de Valores, mediante Hojas de Cálculo. o Cálculo: ▪ Fecha de adquisición en Estado de Nuevo: se debe conocer el año de fabricación. Considerar los Rejuvenecimientos. ▪ Valor histórico: a precio normal de mercado. ▪ Índices Actualizadores: reflejan los cambios relativos durante un periodo de tiempo. Cada producto se evalúa de una manera específica. Actualizadores: • Fórmulas Polinómicas: AFM, ANDIMA, INDUNARES, SERCOBE, SERCOMETAL. Elementos de cálculo: mano de obra -muy cara-, energía -sobre todo fundición y soldadura- y materiales (chapa de acero, madera, aluminio, hilo de cobre, cemento, reguladores…). Subíndices: “t” fecha de valoración y “o” fecha de nuevo. • Relación simple - INE: aproximaciones grosso modo. Se hace de manera general, no diferencia de equipos especializados. Es libre. ▪ Valor de Nuevo: depende del IPC. Conviene realizar una consulta de mercado. Nos da la desviación de los índices utilizados para dicho bien (c). VALOR DE NUEVO = COSTE HISTÓRICO · ÍNDICE ACTUALIZADOR ▪ Vida Física: se fabrican a tiempo finito o infinito dependiendo del producto. ▪ Valor Residual: • Mano de obra>55% → V. Residual =10% • 45%<Mano de obra<55% → V. Residual =15% • Mano de obra<45% → V. Residual =20% ▪ Depreciación anual (d%): porcentaje de pérdida de valor anual. 𝒅%/𝒂ñ𝒐 = [𝟏𝟎𝟎% - 𝑽𝒂𝒍𝒐𝒓 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒖𝒂𝒍 (%)] /𝑽𝒊𝒅𝒂 𝒇í𝒔𝒊𝒄𝒂 ▪ Depreciación total (D%): sumatorio de depreciaciones anuales. D%=d%·Años de Uso ▪ Valor Real: 𝑽𝒂𝒍𝒐𝒓 𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒍 = 𝑽𝒂𝒍𝒐𝒓 𝒅𝒆 𝑵𝒖𝒆𝒗𝒐 · (𝟏𝟎𝟎% - 𝑫%) · 𝑲𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒐

×