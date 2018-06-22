Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. GENERSIS EIRL DPTO. MATEMÁTICA PROF. CÉSAR MARTÍNEZ PRUEBA PME DIAGNÓSTICO 2018 7º BÁSICO – MATEMÁTICA(VI) Nombre: _____________________________________ Fecha: _________________ Instrucciones Generales: La prueba consta solo de preguntas de alternativas, para ser respondidas en 80 minutos. Lea atentamente cada una de las preguntas y sus alternativas, marque la alternativa que considere correcta, y posteriormente traspásela a la hoja de respuestas. No haga borrones, pues esto invalidará sus respuestas. 1. El número “doscientos dos millones quinientos mil trescientos cuatro” en cifras corresponde a: A. 202 500 304 B. 202 500 340 C. 220 500 304 D. 220 500 340 2. ¿Cuál de las siguientes expresiones equivale a 450 040 230? A. 4DM + 5UM + 4C + 2D + 3U B. 4DMi + 5UMi + 4CM + 2C + 3D C. 4CMi + 5DMi + 4UM + 2C + 3D D. 4CMi + 5DMi + 4DM + 2C + 3D 3. Al redondear a la unidad de millón el número 145 542 014 se obtiene: A. 144 000 000 B. 145 000 000 C. 145 500 000 D. 146 000 000 4. Al sumar 4UMi + 5CM + 3D con 2CMi + 8CM + 7C se obtiene: A. 2CMi + 4UMi + 3CM + 7C + 3D B. 2CMi + 4DMi + 3CM + 7C + 3D C. 2CMi + 5UMi + 3CM + 7C + 3D D. 2CMi + 5CMi + 3CM + 7C + 3D 5. En un día se vendieron 55 cajas de pañuelos a $538 cada una. ¿Cuánto dinero se reunió por la venta de este producto? A. $25 000 B. $27 000 C. $29 590 D. $29 700 6. ¿Cuál es el resultado de 17  14 + 34 : 2? A. 195 B. 221 C. 255 D. 408 NOTA P.IDEAL PTS. : P.REAL: PTS. EXIG. 60%
  2. 2. 7. Si Natalia compró 38 pulseras rojas en $150 cada una y 40 azules en $200 cada una, ¿cuánto dinero gastó en total? A. $14 700 B. $13 700 C. $8 570 D. $6 500 8. En una verdulería tienen 206 manzanas verdes y 158 rojas. Si colocaran dos unidades por bolsa, sin importar el color, y venden cada bolsa en $300, ¿qué operación permite obtener la cantidad de dinero reunido? A. (206 + 158)  300 B. 206  2 + 158  300 C. (206 – 158) : 2  300 D. (206 + 158) : 2  300 9. Si el cuarto término de una secuencia es 375 y el patrón es multiplicar por 5, ¿cuál es el segundo término de la secuencia? A. 3 B. 13 C. 15 D. 25 10. ¿Cuál de las siguientes secuencias tiene el mismo patrón que 47, 51, 55, 59…? A. 2, 8, 32, 128… B. 17, 21, 25, 29… C. 58, 63, 68, 73… D. 32, 28, 24, 20… 11. ¿Cuál es la solución de z – 9 = 45? A. z = 5 B. z = 36 C. z = 44 D. z = 54 12. ¿Cuál de las siguientes ecuaciones no tiene como solución y = 8? A.  y 16 3 6 B. 40 – y = 32 C. 3y = 25 D. y + 9 = 17 13. Luciano guarda sus juguetes en cinco cajas con la misma cantidad en cada una. Si tiene 65 juguetes, ¿qué ecuación permite encontrar la cantidad de juguetes que guardará en cada una? A. x + 5 = 65 B. 65 = x  5 C. x – 5 = 65 D. 65  x = 5 14. ¿Qué inecuación representa la siguiente situación? A. 13 + A < 25 B. A + 13 > 25 C. A – 13 < 25 D. A > 25 + 13 Si se agregan 13 kg de arroz, entonces habrá más de 25 kg.
  3. 3. 15. Con respecto a una fracción propia, ¿cuál de las siguientes afirmaciones es verdadera? A. Puede ser mayor que 1. B. El numerador es mayor que el denominador. C. Siempre se ubica entre 0 y 1 en la recta numérica. D. Está formada por un número natural y una fracción. 16. ¿A qué número mixto corresponde la fracción 25 3 ? A. 4 7 3 B. 3 8 1 C. 1 21 3 D. 1 8 3 17. ¿Qué fracción se obtiene al simplificar 24 32 por 4? A. 6 8 B. 6 32 C. 3 4 D. 20 28 18. En la siguiente recta, ¿cuáles pueden ser los valores de A y B? A. 3 1 A , B 4 2   B. 6 5 A , B 8 8   C. 3 3 A , B 8 8   D. 3 3 A , B 8 4   19. Marta compró 4 5 kg de frutillas y 3 5 kg de frambuesas. ¿Cuántos kilogramos de fruta compró en total? A. 1 5 kg B. 7 5 kg C. 6 5 kg D. 12 5 kg 20. Un número decimal tiene 5 centésimas y 8 milésimas y su parte entera es mayor que 6. ¿Cuál de los siguientes números cumple con esas condiciones? A. 7,58 B. 8,85 C. 9,805 D. 10,058
  4. 4. 21. ¿Cuál de los siguientes números decimales es equivalente a 123 1000 ? A. 1,23 B. 0,123 C. 0,0123 D. 0,00123 Con la siguiente información, responde las preguntas 22 y 23: En una competencia de natación, los cuatro mejores tiempos fueron: Competidora Tiempo (segundos) Francisca 28,59 Javiera 28,32 Ana 28,7 Camila 28,23 22. ¿Cuál fue el orden de llegada a la meta? A. Ana, Camila, Javiera y Francisca. B. Camila, Javiera, Francisca y Ana. C. Ana, Francisca, Javiera y Camila. D. Francisca, Javiera, Camila y Ana. 23. ¿Cuál fue la diferencia entre el primer y el segundo lugar? A. 0,09 s B. 0,11 s C. 0,16 s D. 9 s 24. En una entrevista, Jaime obtuvo 9,55 puntos por presentación personal y 7,23 puntos por personalidad, pero le restaron 3,86 puntos por llegar tarde. ¿Cuántos puntos obtuvo en total? A. 10,82 B. 12,92 C. 16,78 D. 20,64 25. ¿Cuál de las siguientes afirmaciones es falsa? A. Los triángulos no tienen lados paralelos. B. Los trapecios pueden tener ángulos rectos. C. Los trapezoides pueden tener lados paralelos. D. Los cuadrados tienen dos pares de lados paralelos. 26. Al trasladar una figura, esta: A. cambia de forma. B. cambia de tamaño. C. cambia de posición. D. cambia de color.
  5. 5. 27. ¿Qué transformación isométrica se le aplicó a la figura 1? A. Rotación. Figura Nº1 B. Reflexión. C. Traslación. D. Reducción. 28. ¿Qué par de figuras no representa una transformación isométrica? A. B. C. D. 29. Si las siguientes figuras son congruentes, ¿cuáles son los valores de p y q? A. p = 3,6 y q = 3 B. p = 3 y q = 3,6 C. p = 3 y q = 3 D. p = 3,6 y q = 3,6 30. ¿Cuántos centímetros son 7 540 m? A. 754 B. 7 540 C. 75 400 D. 754 000 31. Un rectángulo tiene como perímetro 22 cm. ¿Cuál de los siguientes pares de medidas no pueden corresponder a su largo y su ancho? A. Largo = 10 cm, ancho = 1 cm B. Largo = 9 cm, ancho = 4 cm C. Largo = 8 cm, ancho = 3 cm D. Largo = 6 cm, ancho = 5 cm 32. Si un rectángulo tiene 48 cm2 de área, ¿cuál de los siguientes valores no puede corresponder a su perímetro? A. 52 cm B. 36 cm C. 32 cm D. 28 cm
  6. 6. 33. ¿Cuál de los siguientes rectángulos tiene 48 cm2 de área y 38 cm de perímetro? A. B. C. D. 34. ¿Cuál es el área de la siguiente figura? A. 7 cm2 B. 12 cm2 C. 15 cm2 D. 22 cm2 35. Respecto de la caja, ¿cuál de las siguientes acciones permite que extraer una bolita negra sea igualmente probable que extraer una bolita blanca? A. Agregando a la caja cuatro bolitas grises. B. Quitando de la caja cuatro bolitas negras. C. Quitando de la caja dos bolitas negras y agregando dos grises. D. Agregando a la caja dos bolitas negras y quitando una blanca.
  7. 7. Utilizando el siguiente gráfico, responde las preguntas 36, 37 y 38. 36. ¿Cuántos hogares, de los considerados, tienen 3 televisores? A. 6 B. 9 C. 10 D. 12 37. ¿Cuántos hogares tienen menos de 3 televisores? A. 11 B. 12 C. 23 D. 32 38. ¿Cuántos hogares tienen 2 o más televisores? A. 10 B. 26 C. 36 D. 40

