Greenspace Harburgueria

  1. 1. INGREDIENTES FRESCOS E SELECIONADOS LOCALIZAÇÃO PRIVILEGIADA EM UMA DAS MELHORES REGIÕES DE CAMPINAS OS MELHORES CHEFS PREÇO QUE CABE NO BOLSO GREENSPACE HAMBURGUERIA
  2. 2. 3 3 A 10 PESSOAS SÃO VEGETARIANAS ESTIMA-SE QUE A MAIORIA SEJAM ENTRE AS IDADES DE 16 E 28 ANOS MAIS DE 10% DA POPULAÇÃO BRASILEIRA É ADEPTA AO VEGETARIANISMO E/OU VEGANISMO
  3. 3. 4 ÓTIMA OPÇÃO PARA QUEM POSSUI UMA ALIMENTAÇÃO SELETIVA, VEGETARIANA OU VEGANA, OU PARA QUEM SEGUE UMA VIDA MAIS SAUDÁVEL. HAMBURGUERES FEITOS COM INGREDIENTES SELECIONADOS E FRESCOS PROPORCIONARÃO UMA REFEIÇÃO MAIS SABOROSA E DE QUALIDADE ÚNICA. GREENSPACE HAMBURGUERIA
  4. 4. PRINCIPAIS PRATOS 1- X-VEGG: HAMBURGUER DE SOJA COM MOLHO ESPECIAL DE 2CM, SALADA DE AGRIÃO, CEBOLA CARAMELIZADA, CREME DE ALHO, MAIONESE DA CASA E PÃO INTEGRAL COM GERGILIM. 2- X-GRÃO: HAMBURGUER DE GRÃO DE BICO, CENOURA, CEBOLA ROXA, COGUMELOS, CREME DE QUEIJO COM TOQUE CÍTRICO E PÃO TRADICIONAL. 3- X-MARINHO: HAMBURGUER A BASE DE SOJA E LINHAÇA, SALADA DE CENOURA, BETERRABA E ALFACE AMERICANA, MAIONESE DA CASA, PÃO TRADICIONAL, TEMPERADO COM ALGAS MARINHAS E RICO EM VITAMINA ÔMEGA 3. 4- X-ERVILHO: HAMBURGUER VERDE DE ERVILHAS, SALADA DE RÚCULA, CENOURA RALADA, MAIONESE DA CASA, PÃO TRADICIONAL E MOLHO CURRY. 5- X-CHAMPIGNHON: HAMBURGUER A BASE DE COGUMELOS, QUEIJO BRIE, TOMATE-CAQUI, FOLHAS VERDES, MAIONESE DA CASA E PÃO AUSTRALIANO.
  5. 5. PREÇOS R$ 35,90 R$ 32,50 R$ 27,90 R$ 25,90 R$ 20,90 ACOMPANHAMENTOS: PORÇÕES DE BATATAS RÚSTICAS OU CEBOLAS FRITAS: R$ 12,90 CERVEJAS ARTESANAIS: R$ 14,00 LATAS: R$ 6,00 SUCOS NATURAIS: R$6,50 1 2 3 4
  6. 6. Localização Rua Luiz Otávio, nº 652, Taquaral, Campinas – SP
  7. 7. /spacegreenhamb @spacegreenhamb (19) XXXXX-XXXX

