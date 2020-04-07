1.3 analisis del ambiente interno y externo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tema 1.3 del temario de Gestión de Capital Humano

  1. 1. 1.3. AnálisisdelAmbienteInternoyExterno 1. El entorno de la empresa La empresa todo el tiempo tiene interacción con su entorno, es decir, es un sistema abierto, de dicha interacción depende totalmente el mantenimiento y crecimiento dentro del mercado de esta. El entorno es todo aquello encontrado fuera de los límites de la empresa, o también se puede entender como un conjunto de elementos independientes a la organización que son de importancia para su modificación. Existen diversos tipos de entornos, estos se pueden plantear de acuerdo al orden económico y social. 1.1. Entorno abierto, competitivo En este aspecto, la empresa tiene que integrarse y llevar a cabo la competencia con otras empresas que ofrecen productos o servicios similares con el fin de resolver los problemas de la sociedad. El éxito de la empresa dependerá si elige aquellos entornos, mercados, y aquellos productos/servicios en los que posee ventajas respecto a los competidores en cuanto a diferencias positivas. Dado esto, el éxito de la empresa depende del grado de adaptación que esta tenga hacia esos mercados y entornos. 1.2. Aspecto económico y social Este también se puede configurar e forma cerrada, en el que la empresa no integra los entornos, sino que el entorno especifico lo asume esa empresa, esto puede ser por la parte de planificación, de las concesiones legales o por prácticas monopolísticas. Este es un entorno estable y con instancias externas con lo que se fijan precios, algo cerca del concepto de la empresa administradora, que genera una organización burocrático- administrativa. (Echeverria, 1994)
  2. 2. Entorno y empresa La figura 1.1. muestra las características de la configuración de los entornos cerrado y abierto. La realidad del entorno impulsa y genera diferentes instituciones empresariales. 1.3. Entorno externo de la empresa Este es el conjunto de condiciones ambientales o fuerzas sociales, culturales, de costumbre, legales, políticas, tecnológicas, económicas, etc., que modifica una empresa u organización, o que influyen en ellas. Así mismo, se puede añadir, según Mintzberg (1979), que entorno es todo aquello que es ajeno a la empresa como organización pero puede incluir en ella. De esta forma. Toda empresa u organización tiene un entorno general definido por diversas variables, esas variables influyen en la configuración de las circunstancias operativas y concretas, ejercen fuerza en el origen, funcionamiento y desarrollo de la empresa y constituyen amenazas, desafíos u oportunidades competitivas. En conclusión, toda empresa en cuanto a sistema humano y social, se ve influida y condicionada por varios entornos, como a continuación se describe. 1.3.1. Entorno social
  3. 3. Estos son los medios de comunicación, las actividades socioculturales y el apoyo a las iniciativas sociales. La comunicación que responde al ambiente social reviste las formas de acción, y tiene por escenario la cultura viva de sus clientelas reales y potenciales. El entorno social configura y expresa la relación de la empresa con la estructura del supra sistema social. 1.3.2. Entorno institucional Son los colectivos ligados al poder de decisión y de representación. La capacidad de reacción de la empresa al ambiente institucional se ve potenciada por los que hacen llegar sus percepciones en intereses al Gobierno, a las autoridades, al poder legislativo y a los grupos políticos y sociales, así mismo, esto facilita y enriquece un dialogo especializado y trabajan para anticiparse a las decisiones de alto nivel que les conciernen. A ese mismo objetivo responde la acción de las asociaciones empresariales y profesionales. 1.3.3. Entorno financiero Este está integrado por los accionistas, el mercado de valores, las entidades financieras y los asesores de inversión. Una gestión inteligente de la comunicación interna y externa contribuye a una reacción positiva de la empresa frente al ambiente financiero, creando una buena imagen, basada en políticas de credibilidad y confiabilidad. 1.3.4. Entorno comercial Conformado por los clientes reales y potenciales, los publico- objetivos, las empresas y clientes de la competencia y, en general, los públicos sociales. Una empresa no es en definitiva sino aquello que piensas de ella sus públicos y audiencias. El ambiente comercial está configurado por las “salidas” del sistema empresa (sus productos, bienes y servicios). 1.3.5. Entorno de proveedores Esta parte está constituida por los proveedores de materias primas, de productos y servicios, a los servicios externos auxiliares, las empresas de seguridad, de mensajería, los centro formadores de profesionales, en general, este es el principal
  4. 4. entorno al cual estar atento, ya que son las entradas directas a la empresa. (Jimenez, 2004) 1.3.6. Análisis del ambiente organizacional Un análisis sencillo de llevar a cabo y que permite una rápida apreciación de la situación del ambiente interno y externo de una organización, es el análisis FODA, el cual por sus siglas quiere decir: Fortalezas, Oportunidades, Debilidades y Amenazas. (Boland, 2007) 1.3.6.1. Análisis del ambiente externo Dentro de la organización es vital llevar a cabo un análisis continuo y a fondo para visualizar con anticipación las oportunidades y amenazas que se pueden presentar en un futuro. Esto se debe analizar a tiempo, para poder dar solución de forma eficiente.  Oportunidades. Futuras acciones de los actores que forman parte del entorno, que podrían brindar un beneficio para la organización si son detectadas a tiempo y aprovechadas oportunamente.  Amenazas. Son las acciones potenciales de los actores del entorno cuyo efecto podría resultar perjudicial para el normal desempeño de la organización. 1.3.6.2. Análisis del ambiente interno El análisis FODA de igual forma permite llevar a cabo un análisis interno con el fin de detectar las fortalezas y debilidades de la organización que presenta en relación con la competencia.  Fortalezas. Aquellos aspectos de la organización que le otorgan una ventaja porque ofrecen mayores beneficios con respecto a su competencia.  Debilidades. Características de la organización que representan una desventaja en relación con la competencia.
  5. 5. Conclusión Actualmente, para tener conocimientos sobre nuestro entorno es importante llevar a cabo un análisis sobre este, con el fin de obtener información sobre el lugar en el que estamos situados, para esto es importante el tener en cuenta ciertos objetivos futuros, es decir hacia donde queremos llegar dentro de cierto tiempo, la estrategia que utilizaremos para lograr eso, con originalidad y logrando cierta competitividad, esto con el fin de hallar nuestro lugar dentro del mercado, logrando exitosamente cierto liderazgo.

