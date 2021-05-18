Marketing Communications Audit - Template by Brand Auditor

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Marketing Communications Template
Thank you for choosing Brand Auditor for this marketing communication audit. We hope that this analysis will be useful for...
Brand personality Section 1 Brand personality is a set of human characteristics that are attributed to a brand name. A bra...
Brand personality Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Sophistication Sincerity Competence Excitement Reliability 9.2 7.4 7 6.4 5.2 Indus...
Industry average 7.4 Your score 7.0 Competitive metrics Industry average Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Sophistication Sincerity Co...
Industry average 7.4 Your score 7.0 Feedback Item Suggestions / observations 1. Reliability Looks like another tool that w...
Multi-channel content Section 2 Multi-channel marketing involves marketing across different platforms in order to have a w...
Multi-channel content Industry average 7.6 Overview Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Content relevance Content quality Brand differen...
Multi-channel content Industry average 7.6 Competitive metrics Your score 4.8 Industry average Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Conte...
Multi-channel content Industry average 7.6 Your score 4.8 Feedback Item Suggestions / observations 1. Topic consistency Va...
Public relations Section 3 Public relations is a strategic communication process that builds mutually bene cial relationsh...
Public relations Industry average 7.6 Overview Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Brand image Media mentions Authority endorsements New...
Industry average 7.6 Competitive metrics Public relations Your score 6.6 Industry average Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Brand imag...
Industry average 7.6 Your score 6.6 Public relations Feedback Item Suggestions / observations 1. Brand image Good brand im...
Advertising Section 4 Advertising is a marketing communication that employs an openly sponsored, non-personal message to p...
Advertising Industry average 7.6 Overview Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Differentiation Credibility Value demonstration Emotional ...
Industry average 7.6 Competitive metrics Your score 6.6 Industry average Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Differentiation Credibility...
Industry average 7.6 Your score 6.6 Feedback Item Suggestions / observations 1. Differentiation Low level of differentiati...
Thank you! End of report To conduct further analysis on speci c aspects of your brand, check out our other audits. Feel fr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
23 views
May. 18, 2021

Marketing Communications Audit - Template by Brand Auditor

Identify the strengths and weaknesses of your brand marketing communications, benchmarking your performance with the industry average.

This audit offers a comprehensive analysis based on expert ratings, in-market customer survey feedback, and 3rd party data. The report will give you specific insights on how to improve the execution of your brand marketing communications, become more relevant for your audience and improve your marketing effectiveness overall.

This audit is suitable for:

- Startups, before finding investors
- Startups, before launching marketing campaigns
- Small companies
- E-commerce websites
- Medium-sized enterprises
- One-person businesses

The 19-page audit covers the following sections:

- Brand personality
- Multi-channel content
- Public relations
- Advertising

In each section, 5 items are analyzed. In total, your report will include the evaluation of 20 key points of your marketing communications management.

Each section includes the following insights:

- Ratings from expert auditors
- Results of in-market customer perceptions survey
- Strengths and weaknesses between you and industry average
- Feedback from in-market customers
- Brief suggestions from expert auditors

Insights are based on first-hand data collected from targeted in-customers surveys, expert opinions, and 3rd party data.

Visit www.brandauditor.me for more information

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Marketing Communications Audit - Template by Brand Auditor

  1. 1. Marketing Communications Template
  2. 2. Thank you for choosing Brand Auditor for this marketing communication audit. We hope that this analysis will be useful for enhancing your brand and marketing communications, and will contribute greatly to the growth of your company. Daniel Diosi, founder
  3. 3. Brand personality Section 1 Brand personality is a set of human characteristics that are attributed to a brand name. A brand personality is something to which the consumer can relate; an effective brand increases its brand equity by having a consistent set of traits that a speci c consumer segment enjoys.
  4. 4. Brand personality Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Sophistication Sincerity Competence Excitement Reliability 9.2 7.4 7 6.4 5.2 Industry average 7.4 Your score 7.0 Overview Neutral Positive Negative 44% 28% 28% 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 Sophistication Sincerity Reliability Excitement Competence 2 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 Item / Your score Your score Viewers' perceptions Auditors' score
  5. 5. Industry average 7.4 Your score 7.0 Competitive metrics Industry average Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Sophistication Sincerity Competence Excitement Reliability 7.5 7.3 7.3 8 6.8 9.2 7.4 7 6.4 5.2 Neutral Positive Negative 20% 24% 56% Viewers' perceptions ofsimilarbrands Youraudit score vs industry average scores Difference from industry average -25% -20% -15% -10% -5% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% Sophistication Sincerity Competence Excitement Reliability 26.3% 3.69% 0.38% -19.52% -23.71% Strengths and weaknesses between you and industry average Brand personality
  6. 6. Industry average 7.4 Your score 7.0 Feedback Item Suggestions / observations 1. Reliability Looks like another tool that will disappear in months 2. Sophistication Very well elablorated, looks sophisticated 3. Excitement Moderately exciting, this aspect should be improved 4. Sincerity Sounds and looks exaggerating 5. Competence Does not demonstrate competence Suggestions from auditors Feedback from viewers Viewers' feedback % of total 1. Not bad 20% 2. I like it 20% 3. Not interesting 16% 4. Not informative 12% 5. Very poor 12% 6. Poor quality 8% 7. Looks good 8% 8. Lookgs good 4% Grand total 100% ▼ 1 - 8 / 8 < > Not bad I like it Not interesting Not informative Very poor Poor qua… Looks good Lookgs good Brand personality
  7. 7. Multi-channel content Section 2 Multi-channel marketing involves marketing across different platforms in order to have a wider reach of (prospective) customers. Instead of relying on one medium to communicate with the public, multi-channel marketing means you are spreading out your efforts to interact with more people. In essence, multi-channel marketing is being everywhere at once.
  8. 8. Multi-channel content Industry average 7.6 Overview Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Content relevance Content quality Brand differentation Topic consistency Communicated values 5.4 5.4 5.2 4.6 3.4 Your score 4.8 Neutral Unattractive Attractive 36% 28% 36% 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 Topic consistency Content relevance Content quality Communicated v… Brand differentat… 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 Item / Your score Your score Viewers' perceptions Auditors' score
  9. 9. Multi-channel content Industry average 7.6 Competitive metrics Your score 4.8 Industry average Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Content relevance Content quality Brand differentation Topic consistency Communicated values 7.3 7.3 7.4 7.7 8.3 5.4 5.4 5.2 4.6 3.4 Unattractive Neutral Attractive 48% 20% 32% Viewers' perceptions ofsimilarbrands Youraudit score vs industry average scores Difference from industry average -60% -55% -50% -45% -40% -35% -30% -25% -20% -15% Content relevance Content quality Brand differentation Topic consistency Communicated values Strengths and weaknesses between you and industry average
  10. 10. Multi-channel content Industry average 7.6 Your score 4.8 Feedback Item Suggestions / observations 1. Topic consistency Varying, inconsistent topics 2. Communicated values Very poor demonstration of brand values 3. Brand differentation No meaningful differentation at all 4. Content relevance Little to no relevance to it's audience 5. Content quality Extremely poorly written, horrible choice of imagery Suggestions from auditors Feedback from viewers Viewers' feedback % of total 1. Inconsistent 24% 2. Not convincing 24% 3. Passable 24% 4. Dif cult to understand 12% 5. Lack of clarity 8% 6. No differentiation 8% Grand total 100% ▼ 1 - 6 / 6 < > Inconsistent Not convincing Passable Difficult to… Lack of clarity No differentiat…
  11. 11. Public relations Section 3 Public relations is a strategic communication process that builds mutually bene cial relationships between organizations and their publics. Public relations can also be de ned as the practice of managing communication between an organization and its publics.
  12. 12. Public relations Industry average 7.6 Overview Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Brand image Media mentions Authority endorsements News value Coverage 7.4 7 7 6 5.4 Your score 6.6 Neutral Unattractive Attractive 40% 28% 32% 9 8 7 6 5 3 2 News value Media mentions Coverage Brand image Authority endors… 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 3 1 3 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Item / Your score Your score Viewers' perceptions Auditors' score
  13. 13. Industry average 7.6 Competitive metrics Public relations Your score 6.6 Industry average Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Brand image Media mentions Authority endorsements News value Coverage 6.6 8.2 8.2 7.4 7.6 7.4 7 7 6 5.4 Unattractive Attractive Neutral 24% 24% 52% Viewers' perceptions ofsimilarbrands Youraudit score vs industry average scores Difference from industry average -25% -20% -15% -10% -5% 0% 5% 10% 15% Brand image Media mentions Authority endorsements News value Coverage 14.4% -14.17% -14.17% -17.99% -22.31% Strengths and weaknesses between you and industry average
  14. 14. Industry average 7.6 Your score 6.6 Public relations Feedback Item Suggestions / observations 1. Brand image Good brand image overall 2. Media mentions No authority media mentions 3. Authority endorsements No authority or celebrity endorsements 4. News value No news value - new PR angles to be explored 5. Coverage Okay. Can be found online. Suggestions from auditors Feedback from viewers Viewers' feedback % of total 1. Good story 16% 2. Friendly tone of voice 16% 3. Looks credible 16% 4. Convincing 12% 5. I would not choose it 8% 6. Feels boring 8% 7. Not inspiring 8% 8. Not credible 8% Grand total 100% ▼ 1 - 9 / 9 < > Good story Friendly tone o… Looks credible Convincing I would not choos… Feels… Not inspiring Not credibleNot authe…
  15. 15. Advertising Section 4 Advertising is a marketing communication that employs an openly sponsored, non-personal message to promote or sell a product, service or idea.
  16. 16. Advertising Industry average 7.6 Overview Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Differentiation Credibility Value demonstration Emotional values Relevance 7.4 7 7 6 5.4 Your score 6.6 Neutral Unattractive Attractive 40% 28% 32% 9 8 7 6 5 3 2 Value demonstrat… Relevance Emotional values Differentiation Credibility 1 1 1 1 2 1 3 1 1 3 1 3 1 1 1 1 1 1 Item / Your score Your score Viewers' perceptions Auditors' score
  17. 17. Industry average 7.6 Competitive metrics Your score 6.6 Industry average Your score 2 4 6 8 10 Differentiation Credibility Value demonstration Emotional values Relevance 6.6 8.2 8.2 7.4 7.6 7.4 7 7 6 5.4 Unattractive Attractive Neutral 24% 24% 52% Viewers' perceptions ofsimilarbrands Youraudit score vs industry average scores Difference from industry average -25% -20% -15% -10% -5% 0% 5% 10% 15% Differentiation Credibility Value demonstration Emotional values Relevance 14.4% -14.17% -14.17% -17.99% -22.31% Strengths and weaknesses between you and industry average Advertising
  18. 18. Industry average 7.6 Your score 6.6 Feedback Item Suggestions / observations 1. Differentiation Low level of differentiation, but that is done well 2. Credibility Does not sound convincing or credible 3. Value demonstration No value demonstration in ads 4. Emotional values No emotional value demonstration in ads 5. Relevance Not relevant for the interests of the target market Suggestions from auditors Feedback from viewers Viewers' feedback % of total 1. Good story 16% 2. Friendly tone of voice 16% 3. Looks credible 16% 4. Convincing 12% 5. I would not choose it 8% 6. Feels boring 8% 7. Not inspiring 8% 8. Not credible 8% Grand total 100% ▼ 1 - 9 / 9 < > Good story Friendly tone o… Looks credible Convincing I would not choos… Feels… Not inspiring Not credibleNot authe… Advertising
  19. 19. Thank you! End of report To conduct further analysis on speci c aspects of your brand, check out our other audits. Feel free to contact us for a discount code for your next order.

×