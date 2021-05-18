Marketing Communications Audit - Template by Brand Auditor

Identify the strengths and weaknesses of your brand marketing communications, benchmarking your performance with the industry average.



This audit offers a comprehensive analysis based on expert ratings, in-market customer survey feedback, and 3rd party data. The report will give you specific insights on how to improve the execution of your brand marketing communications, become more relevant for your audience and improve your marketing effectiveness overall.



This audit is suitable for:



- Startups, before finding investors

- Startups, before launching marketing campaigns

- Small companies

- E-commerce websites

- Medium-sized enterprises

- One-person businesses



The 19-page audit covers the following sections:



- Brand personality

- Multi-channel content

- Public relations

- Advertising



In each section, 5 items are analyzed. In total, your report will include the evaluation of 20 key points of your marketing communications management.



Each section includes the following insights:



- Ratings from expert auditors

- Results of in-market customer perceptions survey

- Strengths and weaknesses between you and industry average

- Feedback from in-market customers

- Brief suggestions from expert auditors



Insights are based on first-hand data collected from targeted in-customers surveys, expert opinions, and 3rd party data.



