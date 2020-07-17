Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Porn Causes Erectile Dysfunction www.thesynergycompanies.com
Erectile dysfunction is weakness in erection, which makes it difficult to have the sex with the partner. The man facing er...
Porn watching itself may not be harmful for the sexual life of a person. If it is adding to the pleasure of the sexual act...
This is the side effect of excess porn watching. And since it makes to delay the erection, it is considered as erectile dy...
So, we can say with some degree of the confidence that porn watching can lead to erectile dysfunction in some cases. The o...
These patent drugs and their generic versions like Kamagra oral jelly 100 mg are safe and tested to bring the positive res...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Does Excess Porn Watching Causes Erectile Dysfunction?

15 views

Published on

Porn Causes Erectile dysfunction. Get to know the reason behind it in the slides.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Does Excess Porn Watching Causes Erectile Dysfunction?

  1. 1. Porn Causes Erectile Dysfunction www.thesynergycompanies.com
  2. 2. Erectile dysfunction is weakness in erection, which makes it difficult to have the sex with the partner. The man facing erectile dysfunction will always have soft or dying erection. There are many causes which makes it impossible to have the weak erection.Most of the issues behind the erectile dysfunction relate to age and the mental and physical health of the man. There is no risk of getting weak erection in younger age, but the risk increases with age. Then there are certain external factors, such as excess drinking, smoking, and of course excess sex. Lately, it has been observed that beyond a limit, the porn watching can also lead to erectile dysfunction. That we will discuss in the following write up. www.thesynergycompanies.com
  3. 3. Porn watching itself may not be harmful for the sexual life of a person. If it is adding to the pleasure of the sexual act, then it can be justified at some level. But it must also be mentioned that with every day or month of porn watching, your arousal threshold is increasing. In simple words, the mere physical touch of the partner may not be sufficient for you to get sexually excited. You need more than physical touch. The kissing or caressing for a longer period may activate your sexual organ. Then there will come a time when you need actual foreplay to get the same sexual excitement, which early was possible with mere physical touch. WHEN PORN WATCHING BECOMES HARMFUL www.thesynergycompanies.com
  4. 4. This is the side effect of excess porn watching. And since it makes to delay the erection, it is considered as erectile dysfunction causing activity. The actual erectile difficulty may not occur to you, but the threshold of excitement will continue to increase. It may no longer be possible to get the erection for sex without indulging in foreplay. So in ordinary sense, that will be considered as erection issue. Perhaps that is the issue when younger men prefer Viagra 150mg to get the erection instantly in casual sex acts. Viagra ensure sustained erection for a complete sexual act. It boosts the confidence of a man in sexual act. The confidence comes from the fact that erectile dysfunction medicines have an impact period of 4-5 hours. This is the period long enough to complete the sexual act without losing an erection. www.thesynergycompanies.com
  5. 5. So, we can say with some degree of the confidence that porn watching can lead to erectile dysfunction in some cases. The only solution or way to come out of this marsh is to stop porn watching. Since it is not possible for younger men to stop watching porn completely, one can control the timing or limit watching to certain days of the week. Along with the health viewing, one can use the medicines like Cialis 40 mg to sustain the erection. The use of medicines for getting and sustaining the erection is fine as long as it is within the recommended dosages. The higher doses never increase your sexual prowess. The higher ones are made to overcome the higher degree of Erectile dysfunction. www.thesynergycompanies.com
  6. 6. These patent drugs and their generic versions like Kamagra oral jelly 100 mg are safe and tested to bring the positive results in men with erectile issues of various degrees. Only some precautions are needed to keep the side- effects in check. These are the basic rules that one should never mix two medicines, never overdose and consult a doctor in case of any medical emergency . www.thesynergycompanies.com

×