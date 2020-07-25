Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COMMON CAUSES OF POOR SEX DRIVE IN MEN AND ITS FIX? Poor sex drive is not the only problem with women but with men too. Th...
What do you feel low sex drive disorder is? It is a sexual problem which makes it hard for a man to achieve an erection be...
However there are dozens of causes behind poor sex drive but let’s talk about the most common and frequent ones to help tr...
Aging: Like we all know, Erectile dysfunction is common as age grows. Low sex drive is common as age grows because of unde...
Time to really move on to treatments. Well, let’s make it straight, we will be talking about the best known medications or...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Common causes of poor sex drive in men and its fix

21 views

Published on

Men sometimes experience poor sex drive and the cause can be many. But how it can be fixed?

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Common causes of poor sex drive in men and its fix

  1. 1. COMMON CAUSES OF POOR SEX DRIVE IN MEN AND ITS FIX? Poor sex drive is not the only problem with women but with men too. There are several reasons why one undergoes all this and we are here with our helping hand for you. Poor sex drive has a strong affection on one’s sexual relationship and nobody wants that. Are you looking for some ways to help you boost your sex drive for better sex?www.thesynergycompanies.com
  2. 2. What do you feel low sex drive disorder is? It is a sexual problem which makes it hard for a man to achieve an erection because of unwillingness to indulge into sex. Though low sex drive is a psychological disorder but may sometimes happen due to poor lifestyle and physical health. However, when it comes to quick treatments, Viagra 150 mg in mind as it is approved by FDA having immediate effect on erection to help have better sex.   Lifestyle plays a vital role in ensuring one’s overall health and adapting yourself to good lifestyle changes will also help. Well, low sex drive can improve in many ways but before we look into the solution part, it is good to go through its common causes. Once you are done with diagnosis, pick the right treatment and move ahead to better sexual relationship. OVERVIEW www.thesynergycompanies.com
  3. 3. However there are dozens of causes behind poor sex drive but let’s talk about the most common and frequent ones to help treat them well. In brief, psychological issues are more responsible for low sex drive and we will put emphasize on it. Let’s count… Low testosterone: Testosterone is main male sex hormone which improves sperm production and eventually help with low sex drive. Testosterone levels in men are also responsible for bone and muscles health. If we talk about overall health, poor testosterone may cause rather serious concerns for men.   Stress and depression: It is very common for men to have day to day stress and depression in their lives. Having a hectic lifestyle which in return results such issues resulting low sex drive hand in hand.   Smoking and alcohol: These habits affect mental health by stimulating brain functioning and may result low sex drive too. According to researches, 90% people who smoke and intake alcohol were in some way affected by erection function problem. COMMON CAUSES OF POOR SEX DRIVE www.thesynergycompanies.com
  4. 4. Aging: Like we all know, Erectile dysfunction is common as age grows. Low sex drive is common as age grows because of undesired unwillingness to have sex. Though, there is nothing like it cannot be treated. Medications like Cialis 20 mg can help you get erection by stimulating blood vessels and pushing blood flow for strong and lasting erection.   These are some common cause of poor sex drive. You can start with a suitable treatment once you are done diagnosing the problem. Once you are regular with the treatment, you will soon find your sex drive improving gradually and later on, it will completely be cured. www.thesynergycompanies.com
  5. 5. Time to really move on to treatments. Well, let’s make it straight, we will be talking about the best known medications or drugs which help treat low sex drive and lead to better erection.   As we have already had a bit talk on Viagra (sildenafil) and Cialis (tadalafil), let’s move on to other medications which works to drive better erections too.To be straightforward, Levitra containing vardenafil is also a good FDA approved erectile dysfunction treatment drug. Indeed, Levitra 40 mg is a good dosage to drive strong enough erection and help you turn better in your sex life.   Well, if these branded drugs are not a fit for you, generic drugs can help you out. There are several good generic drugs like Cenforce, Fildena 100, Vidalista and Kamagra oral jelly 100 mg which can help you with your erection issues/sex drive. POOR SEX DRIVE FIX/TREATMENTS www.thesynergycompanies.com

×