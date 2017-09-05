{ MEJORES CANTANTES DE POP DANIEL CANOLES ANDRES BENAVIDES
{ JUSTIN BIEBER Bieber nació el 1 de marzo de 1994 en London y creció en la ciudad de Stratford, ambas en Ontario. Fue cri...
{ KATY PERRY Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson nació el 25 de octubre de 1984 en Santa Bárbara, California. Es la segunda hija de ...
{ Avril lavigne Avril Lavigne proviene de una familia cristiana de clase media. Es hija de John y Judy Lavigne, ambos de o...
{ Shawn mendez Es un músico y cantante canadiense, que empezó a ganar notoriedad a mediados de 2013, cuando comenzó a publ...
{ BEYONCE Beyoncé Knowles nació el 4 de septiembre de 1981 en Houston, Texas, Estados Unidos. Es la hija mayor de Tina y M...
  2. 2. { JUSTIN BIEBER Bieber nació el 1 de marzo de 1994 en London y creció en la ciudad de Stratford, ambas en Ontario. Fue criado por su madre soltera Pattie Mallette,20​ quien quedó embarazada cuando tenía 18 años, y se ocupó en diversos trabajos de baja remuneración para mantener su hogar. Bieber aún mantiene contacto con su padre, Jeremy Bieber, quien se casó con otra mujer y tuvo dos hijos.21​22​ El bisabuelo paterno de Bieber era alemán, mientras que la otra ascendencia por parte paterna es inglesa e irlandesa.23​24​ La madre de Bieber es franco- canadiense.25​ Durante su niñez demostró interés por el hockey, el fútbol y el ajedrez, pero siempre mantuvo para sí mismo sus aspiraciones musicales.21​ Con el paso de los años aprendió de manera autodidacta a tocar el piano, la batería, la guitarra y la trompeta.4​5​26​6​ A la edad de 12 años participó en un concurso local de canto en Stratford, donde obtuvo el segundo lugar tras cantar el tema «So Sick» del cantante de R&B Ne-Yo.9​ Su madre decidió publicar un video del concurso en YouTube para que los familiares y amigos cercanos pudiesen ver a Bieber, y a finales de 2008 comenzó a subir otros videos de su hijo en los que aparecía interpretando canciones de Usher, Chris Brown, Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake y Ne-Yo.
  3. 3. { KATY PERRY Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson nació el 25 de octubre de 1984 en Santa Bárbara, California. Es la segunda hija de los pastores pentecostales Maurice Keith Hudson y Mary Christine Perry, ambos nacidos en 1947.2​3​ Sus padres son cristianos renacidos, luego de haber tenido una «juventud salvaje».4​ Es sobrina del director cinematográfico y productor Frank Perry (1930–1995) por parte de su madre.5​ Tiene un hermano menor llamado David nacido en 1988, que es un cantante,6​ y una hermana mayor, Angela, nacida en 1982.7​ Posee ascendencia inglesa, irlandesa, alemana y portuguesa.8​ Durante sus primeros años se mudó constantemente con sus padres mientras predicaban en diferentes iglesias de los Estados Unidos, antes de estabilizarse en Santa Bárbara.2​ Asistió a diversas escuelas religiosas y campamentos, incluyendo la Paradise Valley Christian School en Arizona y la Santa Barbara Christian School en California.3​ 9​ Recuerda que hubo una etapa en la que su familia luchó financieramente,10​11​ y debido a sus bajos recursos usaban cupones de comida, a la vez comían por los alimentos que les proveía el banco de alimentos a la iglesia de sus padres.
  4. 4. { Avril lavigne Avril Lavigne proviene de una familia cristiana de clase media. Es hija de John y Judy Lavigne, ambos de origen franco-canadiense,27​ nació el 27 de septiembre de 1984 en Belleville, Ontario,28​ pero pocos meses después se mudaron a Napanee, también en Ontario.14​ Cantaba canciones de género góspel y country. Unos años después, Avril se dedicó a cantar en ferias. Cuando creció, aprendió a tocar la guitarra sin ayuda.29​ En 1998, con trece años de edad, ganó un concurso de canto patrocinado por una radio local, obteniendo la oportunidad de compartir el escenario con la cantante Shania Twain.30​ Avril se presentó por primera vez frente a un público de aproximadamente 20 000 personas. Poco después contrató a su primer mánager, Cliff Fabri, quién notó su talento cuando tenía catorce años y realizaba una presentación en una librería en Canadá.
  5. 5. { Shawn mendez Es un músico y cantante canadiense, que empezó a ganar notoriedad a mediados de 2013, cuando comenzó a publicar sus interpretaciones de versiones de canciones populares en la aplicación Vine.2​ Al año siguiente, llamó la atención del representante Andrew Gertler y del jefe de A&R de Island Rescords, Ziggy Chareton, quienes lo llevaron a Nueva York a firmar un contrato con el sello discográfico antes mencionado. En 2015, publicó su primer álbum Handwritten, que tuvo éxito en Estados Unidos al entrar en la número 1 del Billboard 200, al igual que su sencillo «Stitches» que ingresó a las diez principales posiciones del Billboard Hot 100 en Estados Unidos y Canadá, y la número uno en la lista de sencillos de Reino Unido.
  6. 6. { BEYONCE Beyoncé Knowles nació el 4 de septiembre de 1981 en Houston, Texas, Estados Unidos. Es la hija mayor de Tina y Mathew Knowles. Sus abuelos maternos, Lumis y Agnez Dereon, eran francófonos de Luisiana.14​ Tiene una hermana menor, Solange Knowles. De joven entró a un concurso de talentos, donde interpretó la canción Imagine de John Lennon,15​16​ ganando así el primer lugar. Durante una entrevista después del evento se le preguntó dónde había aprendido a cantar, descubriendo así su participación en SAVAPA Music.17​18​ Conoció y se hizo amiga de Kelly Rowland, cuya madre trabajó para la familia Knowles; quienes, por aquel entonces vivían en la misma casa. Viendo que la intención de la niña de dedicarse a la música era seria, Mathew Knowles, padre de Beyoncé, comenzó a buscar un sello musical. Viendo como su trabajo muy bien pagado era rebajado por su empresa, lo que afectó a toda la familia. El alquiler se redujo a la mitad de ellos y tuvieron que trasladarse a dos apartamentos. Cuando el trío firmó con Columbia en 1996, dio a la familia una segunda oportunidad para mejorar la situación.19​ Time también incluyó a Knowles en su lista de las "100 Personas Más Influyentes en el Mundo".

