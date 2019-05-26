Successfully reported this slideshow.
POBLACIÓN
• Municipio: es el conjunto de los habitantes que viven en un mismo término jurisdiccional, el cual está regido por un ayu...
• Población: proviene del término latino populatĭo. En su uso más habitual, la palabra hace referencia al grupo formado po...
