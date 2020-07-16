Successfully reported this slideshow.
VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE LAS PAGINAS WEB 1.0, 2.0 Y 3.0
�QUE ES WEB 1.0? La web 1.0 es un tipo de web est�tica con documentos que jam�s se actualizaban y los contenidos dirigidos...
�QUE ES WEB 2.0? El t�rmino Web 2.0 o Web social1comprende aquellos sitios web que facilitan el compartir informaci�n, la ...
�QUE ES WEB 3.0? Web 3.0 o web sem�ntica, es una expresi�n que se utiliza para describir la evoluci�n del uso y la interac...
VENTAJAS. Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 3.0 Exposici�n al mundo entero a trav�s de Internet. El presentador de la informaci�n tiene ...
DESVENTAJAS. Web 1.0 Web 2.0 Web 2.0 Su tecnolog�a est� asociada con HTML, JavaScript 1.0. No se permite retroalimentaci�n...
Presentado por: Daniel Bejarano Jim�nez.
