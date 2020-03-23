Successfully reported this slideshow.
BENEFICIOS DE VENDER EN AMAZON
• ACCESO A UN ALTO TRAFICO • INCREMENTO EN VENTAS A NIVEL NACIONAL • CONTROL DE LOGISTICA • FACILIDAD DE CONSEGUIR NUEVOS ...
COMO VENDER EN AMAZON
EN OSYRIS DIGITAL DESARROLLAMOS UNA SOLUCION INTEGRAL PARA VENTAS EN AMAZON Venta en AmazonCreación de productos en seller...
SERVICIOS DE LOGISTICA Venta en AmazonCreación de productos en seller/ vendor central Creación de contenido digital (imáge...
FULFILLED BY AMAZON 1. Enviamos y/o gestionamos tus envíos de productos al centro de distribución de Amazon. 2. Amazon alm...
SERVICIOS A OFRECER
• Manejo de plataforma Amazon I. Creación de listado II. Creación de contenido III. Gestión de envíos IV. Mantenimiento de...
COSTOS Y COMISIONES
COSTOS DE OSYRIS DIGITAL: COMISIONES DE AMAZON: • Manejo de plataforma Amazon • Posicionamiento y ventas • Servicios de pu...
Mail: contacto@osyrisdigital.com Tel: 55 7258 0370 Erik Sánchez Pagina: https://www.osyrisdigital.com Dirección: Dinamarca...
GRACIAS
Osyris Digital - Amazon
Beneficios de vender en Amazon, como hacerlo y la oportunidad de incrementar tus ventas en linea con ayuda de expertos.

