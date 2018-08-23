Successfully reported this slideshow.
La pobreza y la pobreza extrema en Guatemalaaumentaron respecto a la existente en 2000 y 2006. La Encuesta Nacional de Con...
Incluso, la medición es más alta que en el 2000 cuando el porcentaje estaba en 56.4%. Los índices de la pobreza extrema también aumentaron considerablemente.
La situación de desigualdad también se marca pronunciadamente al comparar el área rural y urbana, aunque está última tuvo ...
Mientras tanto, los departamentos con más pobreza son Alta Verapaz, Sololá y Totonicapán.
  1. 1. La pobreza y la pobreza extrema en Guatemalaaumentaron respecto a la existente en 2000 y 2006. La Encuesta Nacional de Condiciones de Vida 2014,presentada este jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), demuestra un repunte importante al grado que en el país 6 de cada 10 habitantes son pobres.  LEE TAMBIÉN: Cerca de 7 millones de guatemaltecos sufren pobreza crónica Las condiciones son más graves si se es indígena o si se vive en el área rural. La combinación prácticamente provoca que todas las personas estén por debajo de la línea de la pobreza. Según INE, en 2014 el 59.3% de la población se encuentra en pobreza, mientras que en 2006 el porcentaje era de 51.2%.
  2. 2. Incluso, la medición es más alta que en el 2000 cuando el porcentaje estaba en 56.4%. Los índices de la pobreza extrema también aumentaron considerablemente. Para el 2014 el 23.4% estaba en esa condición, un aumento de más de 8 puntos porcentuales en comparación con 2010 cuando se situaba en 15.3%.  ADEMÁS: La pobreza en Guatemala vista desde un satélite en el espacio Entre la población indígena también aumentó la pobreza, aunque en menor medida. Sin embargo, 8 de cada 10 personas indígenas son pobres, mientras que entre los no indígenas solo el 46% es pobre. Pero lo más grave, es que 4 de cada 10 vive en la pobreza extrema.
  4. 4. La situación de desigualdad también se marca pronunciadamente al comparar el área rural y urbana, aunque está última tuvo un crecimiento bastante pronunciado de la pobreza y la pobreza extrema.
  6. 6. Mientras tanto, los departamentos con más pobreza son Alta Verapaz, Sololá y Totonicapán.  QUIZÁ TE INTERESE: La pobreza se estanca en 167 millones de personas en Latinoamérica 10 de diciembre de 2015, 17:12

