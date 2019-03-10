Funcionesdelospuertos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Por Guillermo Santamaría
Parte 1
Se tiene la idea, que sólo los puertos son para el manejo de carga .
 El puerto es un sistema, que aglutina varios elementos, tales como infraestructura portuaria y marítima, equipos, y supe...
 En el puerto, se dan muchas actividades directa e indirectamente relacionadas con el manejo de carga, así como un número...
 Son las que representan el propósito natural del puerto, que es la prestación de servicios a los usuarios (embarcadores,...
 Quién ostenta la propiedad o la ejerce la autoridad sobre el espacio portuario, es administrar el mejor uso del dominio ...
PUERTOS

