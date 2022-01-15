Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Ensure Safety in Your Business

Jan. 15, 2022
Business

Hygiene Star offers online training courses on how to properly disinfect basic surfaces and tools. Our courses apply to, but not limited to, hotels, restaurants, fitness studios, hairdressers, transport services and even bus companies who want to regularly ensure that their facilities and the working environments of their employees are free from viruses and germs.

How to Ensure Safety in Your Business

  1. 1. The Hygiene Star is an award that makes you stand out in the minds of your customers, members and guests   It’s a fact that a lot has changed. The expectations for hygiene have changed fundamentally as a result of the crisis. Just being clean is not enough any more. 100% cleanliness is necessary to not give germs and viruses any chance. That’s why we have developed the Hygiene Star for your company. a SECURE ORDER CLICK HERE FOR INSTANT REWARDS!
  2. 2. Better personal health Professional marketing tool Satisfied customers AKUT SOS CLEAN THE CREATORS OF THE HYGIENE STAR AS SEEN IN PRINT AND ON RADIO AND TELEVISION The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Spiegel.de, Manager Magazin, RTL and many more have written pieces about Akut SOS Clean in their global business sections. 2022 © Digistore24 Inc., United States Inc. and/or its licensors. Review legal terms of use here and privacy policy here. Contact us here. Your advantages:
  3. 3. 01:15 What you get with the Hygiene Star Basic (online) training E Company-specific analysis (self-analysis check for evaluating the main focus areas of your company’s hygiene), planning, training and implementation, implementation for social media – all explained clearly and in a practical context. E Access to the shop to purchase disinfectants and protective agents. With no time limit and fair prices. E The Hygiene Star is a visible and prominent sign of your commitment E Course sections adapted to your specific industry E Buy now IN USE AT:
  4. 4. Expert knowledge made simple and easy to understand The training course is graded on the basis of a eight-point scale and is taken online. It covers the analysis of your needs, practical implementation into daily work and everything in between as well as the high-profile “Hygiene Star” seal. This course boils complex knowledge down to what employers, customers, guests and members need to know and presents it in a simple way. Topics: Proper disinfection E Mindset E Training employees E Masks E Social media E Documentation E CLICK HERE FOR INSTANT REWARDS!
  5. 5. Buy now
