Ph d thesis topics and materials in robotics engineering 117

PhD THESIS TOPICS AND MATERIALS IN ROBOTICS ENGINEERING
 Information theory  Electricity, microelectronics, and electromagnetism  Digital circuits and computation  Image proc...
 Reinforcement learning  Study of brain function using functional magnetic response imaging, electrical, and optical met...
Apr. 11, 2021

  PhD THESIS TOPICS AND MATERIALS IN ROBOTICS ENGINEERING

Chemical and Biological Engineering(link is external)
 Control of chemical and biological dynamic processes
 Optimal design of systems for material processing
 Manipulation of matter at atomic and molecular scale

Civil and Environmental Engineering(link is external)
 Structural health monitoring and adaptive structures
 Water resources
 Earthquake detection and protective design
 Remote sensing of natural resources
 Urban planning and engineering

Computer Science(link is external)
 Theory and practice of computation for physical systems
 Game playing, photo identification, and semantic identification
 Real-time algorithms for measurement, prediction, and control
 Artificial intelligence and machine learning
 Databases, Internet security, and privacy

Electrical Engineering(link is external)
  Information theory
 Electricity, microelectronics, and electromagnetism
 Digital circuits and computation
 Image processing, face, and character recognition
 Video analysis and manipulation
 Telecommunications networks
 Autonomous vehicles

Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering(link is external)
 Robotic devices and systems
 Autonomous air, sea, undersea, and land vehicles
 Space exploration and development
 Intelligent control systems
 Biomimetic modeling, dynamics, and control
 Cooperating robots for manufacturing and assembly
 Cooperative control of natural and engineered groups
 Identification of dynamic system models
 Optimal state estimation and control

Operations Research and Financial Engineering(link is external)
 Intelligent transportation systems
 Financial management and risk analysis
 Dynamic resource management
 Decision science
 Optimal design

Philosophy(link is external)
 Knowledge, reasoning, and language
 Logic and metaphysics
 Politics and art of robotics and intelligent systems

Psychology(link is external)
 Inference, reasoning, problem solving
 Human factors and human-machine interaction
 Human motor control
 Modeling perception
 Neural network (connectionist) modeling of cognitive functions
  Reinforcement learning
 Study of brain function using functional magnetic response imaging, electrical, and optical methods

