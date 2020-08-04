Successfully reported this slideshow.
FOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PROJECT TOPICS AND MATERIALS
 EFFECTS OF THREE SELECTED SPICES: ALLIGATOR PEPPER, CLOVES AND GINGER ON THE QUALITY ATTRIBUTES OF KUNUN-ZAKI  PRODUCTI...
 THE EFFECT OF CRYOGENIC GROUNDING ON LIQUID MILK PRODUCED FROM TIGERNUT AT DIFFERENT TEMPERATURES  SOLUBLE SOLID AND CY...
 A COMPARATIVE STUDY ON THE PHYSICO-CHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF VEGETABLE OILS SOLD IN NEKEDE MARKET  PRODUCTION AND EVALUATI...
 THE EFFECT OF PROCESSING ON AFZELIA AFRICANA (AKPALATA) AND BRACHYSTEGIA SPP FLOUR AS SOUP THICKNER  THE EFFECT OF DIFF...
 THE EFFECTS OF DIFFERENT PROCESSIGN TECHNIQUES ON THE ORGANOLEPTIC QUALITY OF SOY MILK PROCESSING AND STORAGE  EFFECT O...
FSAT0001 BIOPHYSICO-CHEMCIAL ASSESSMENT OF THE QUALITY OF BOREHOLE WATER IN UYO URBAN FSAT0002 ETHANOL PRODUCTION FROM TWO...
FSAT0018 PRODUCTION OF MIXED FRUIT USING FUSE LOCALLY SOURED CITRUS FRUITS ORANGE (CITRUS SILENCES) TANGERINE CITRUS RETIC...
FSAT0036 PROXIMATE AND PHYSICOCHEMICAL ANALYSIS OF FISH FLOUR OBTAINED FROM THREE FISH SPECIES FSAT0037 NUTRITIONAL COMPOS...
FSAT0054 THE EFFECT OF DIFFERENT PROCESSING TECHNIQUES ON THE ORGANO LEPTIC QUALITY OF SOYMILK PROCESSING AND STORAGE FSAT...
FSAT0073 SENSORY EVALUATION OF MOIN-MOIN MADE FROM SPICED COMPOSITE FLOUR PRODUCED FROM BAMBARA NUT AND COWPEA FSAT0074 BA...
FSAT0092 MICROBIOLOGICAL AND PHYSICO CHEMICAL QUALITIES OF FRESH WATER FISH PONDS FSAT0093 SYNTHESIS OF BIOPLASTIC OF CASS...
FSAT0110 EVALUATION AND PREVENTION OF FOOD POISONING IN A CATERING ESTABLISHMENT FSAT0111 THE PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES O...
FSAT0128 QUALITY OF AGRICULTURAL INFORMATION ON CITRUS IMPROVED TECHNOLOGIES PRODUCTION AND MARKETING VENDORS IN NIGERIA F...
FSAT0148 EVALUATION OF MICROBACTERIAL ON LOCALLY MADE HERBS SOLD IN ENUGU STATE FSAT0149 THE EFFECT OF SENSORY EVALUATION ...
EFFECT OF MODIFICATION ON THE PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF TIGER NUT STARCH (IMUMU) PROXIMATE AND PHYSICOCHEMICAL ANALYSIS OF FI...
PRODUCTION AND EVALUATION OF BREAD USING BLEND OF WHEAT FLOUR AND FERMENTED PLANTAIN FLOUR AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE HEALT...
QUALITY AND QUANTITY OF DIET SERVE IN BOARDING SECONDARY SCHOOL EVALUATION OF THE PHYSICO CHEMICAL PROPERTIES, PHYTO CHEMI...
SCREENING FOR TOXIN PRODUCTION OF STAPHYLOCOCCUS SPECIES FROM CHICKEN PIE SOLD IN SOME RESTAURANTS IN ILE- IFE. QUALITY AS...
RHYGIENIC PRACTICES AMONG FOOD VENDORS IN SELECTED SECONDARY SCHOOL THE EFFECT OF BODY WEIGHT ON BLOOD PRESSURE OF HYPERTE...
MICROBIOLOGICAL EVALUATION OF IRU (LOCUST BEAN CONDIMENT) SOLD IN SOUTH WEST, NIGERIA. PHYSIOCHEMICAL AND MICROBIAL OF PAC...
QUALITY ASSESSMENT AND SENSORY EVALUATION OF SYRUP PRODUCED FROM DATE FRUIT ASSESSMENT OF NUTRITIONAL COMPOSITION AND CYAN...
SENSORY EVALUATION OF MOIN-MOIN MADE FROM SPICED COMPOSITE FLOUR PRODUCED FROM BAMBARA NUT AND COWPEA. Our other research ...
  7. 7. FSAT0001 BIOPHYSICO-CHEMCIAL ASSESSMENT OF THE QUALITY OF BOREHOLE WATER IN UYO URBAN FSAT0002 ETHANOL PRODUCTION FROM TWO VARIETIES OF CASSAVA STARCH FSAT0003 EVALUATION OF PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF AFRICAN BREADFRUIT STARCH CONCENTRATE FSAT0004 A COMPARATIVE STUDY OF THE PUBLIC RELATIONS STRATEGIES OF KILIMANJARO FAST FOODS AND ANCHOR INSURANCE PLC, UYO IN PRODUCT PATRONAGE FSAT0005 EVALUATION OF THE NUTRIENT CONSTITUENTS OF FRESH FORAGES AND FORMULATED DIETS FSAT0006 PROBIOTICS AND ANTIMICROBIAL ACTIVITIES OF LACTIC ACID BACTERIA FROM PALM WINE FSAT0007 DESIGN AND FABRICATION OF A MECHANICAL DRYER FOR DRYING OF SPENT GRAIN FSAT0008 NUTRIENT COMPOSITION, FUNCTIONAL AND ORGANOLEPTIC PROPERTIES OF COMPLEMENTARY FOODS FROM SORGHUM, ROASTED AFRICAN YAM BEAN AND CRAYFISH FSAT0009 EXAMINATION OF JOLLOF RICE SERVED IN HOTELS FOR PATHOGENIC ORGANISMS FSAT0010 IMPORTANCE OF UTAZI (GONGRONEMA LATIFOLIUM) AND NCHUANWU (OCIMUM GRATISSIUM) IN HUMAN BODY FSAT0011 ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF SOME METHODS ADOPTED IN YOGHOURT PRODUCTION FSAT0012 THE INFLUENCE OF PROCESSING METHODS ON THE PROTEIN AND CYANIDE CONTENT OF AFRICAN YAM BEAN (SPHENOSTYLIS STENOCARPA) FSAT0013 ISOLATION AND PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF SACCHAROMYCES CEREVISIAE FROM ON PALM WINE (ELAELS GUINNEENSIS) AT DIFFERENT TEMPERATURE OF PROOFING DURING BREAD FSAT0014 FOOD SECURITY AND NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT IMPLICATION FOR HOME ECONOMICS EDUCATION FSAT0015 THE PHYSICO-CHEMICAL AND ANTIOXIDANT PROPERTIES OF CULINARY HERBS AND LOCAL SPIES PIPE GUIEENSE (UZIZA) XYLPIA AETHPICA (UDA) MONODORA MYRISTICA (EHURU) TETRAPELURA TETRAPTERA (OSHOSHO) FSAT0016 ISOLATION AND PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF SACCHAROMYCES CEREVISIAE FROM ON PALM WINE (ELAELS GUINNEENSIS) AT DIFFERENT TEMPERATURE OF PROOFING DURING BREAD MAKING FSAT0017 ADDITIVES AND PRESERVATIVES USED IN FOOD PROCESSING AND PRESERVATION, AND THEIR HEALTH IMPLICATION
  8. 8. FSAT0018 PRODUCTION OF MIXED FRUIT USING FUSE LOCALLY SOURED CITRUS FRUITS ORANGE (CITRUS SILENCES) TANGERINE CITRUS RETICULATE) LEMON C GROUPS (CITRUS PARADOX). FSAT0019 EFFECTS OF SOME SALTS (NACL AND NA2 SO4) ON FUNCTIONAL PROPERTIES OF PUMPKIN SEED (TELFARIA OCCIDENTALS) FLOOR FSAT0020 THE EFFECTS OF DIFFERENT PROCESSING TECHNIQUES ON THE ORGANOLEPTIC QUALITY OF SOYMILK PROCESSING AND STORAGE FSAT0021 IMPORTANCE OF UTAZI (GONGRONEMA LATIFOLIUM) AND NCHUANWU (OCIMUM GRATISSIUM) IN HUMAN BODY FSAT0022 PRODUCING AND SENSORY EXAMINE THE BISCUIT USING WHEAT FLOUR, CASSAVA FLOUR FSAT0023 NUTRIENT COMPOSITION FUNCTIONAL AND ORGANOLEPTIC PROPERTIES OF COMPLEMENTARY FOODS FROM SORGHUM ROASTED AFRICAN YAM BEAN AND CRAYFISH FSAT0024 IMPROVEMENTS ON INDIGENOUS FERMENTED FOODS, PROSPECTS AND CONSTRAINTS FSAT0025 PRODUCTION AND ASSESSMENT OF ACCEPTABILITY OF CAKE FROM A BLEND OF CARROT AND WHEAT FLOUR ORIGINAL FSAT0026 THE EXTRACTION AND PRODUCTION OF ESSENTIAL OIL FROM CASHEW NUTS FSAT0027 PRODUCTION OF BREAD USING WHEAT AND CASSAVA BLEND FLAVOURED WITH GINGER FSAT0028 PRODUCTION OF JAM USING BANANA/ITS NUTRITIVE VALUE FSAT0029 EFFECT OF STORAGE TIME ON THE FUNCTIONAL PROPERTIES OF WHEAT/BAMBKA GROUNDNUT BLEND FSAT0030 FUNCTIONAL PROPERTIES OF FLOUR PRODUCED FROM ABACHA (CASSAVA) FLOUR FSAT0031 PRODUCING AND SENSORY EXAMINE THE BISCUIT USING WHEAT FLOUR, CASSAVA FLOUR (ABACHA FLOOR) AND AFRICAN YAM BEAN FLOUR FSAT0032 EVALUATION AND PREVENTION OF FOOD POISONING IN A CATERING ESTABLISHMENT FSAT0033 PRODUCTION AND SENSORY EVALUATION OF COMPOSITE JAM PRODUCED FROM FOUR (4) DIFFERENT TROPICAL FRUITS APPLE, PINEAPPLE, ORANGE AND BANANA FSAT0034 THE PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF HONEY FSAT0035 EFFECT OF MODIFICATION ON THE PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF TIGER NUT STARCH (IMUMU)
  9. 9. FSAT0036 PROXIMATE AND PHYSICOCHEMICAL ANALYSIS OF FISH FLOUR OBTAINED FROM THREE FISH SPECIES FSAT0037 NUTRITIONAL COMPOSITION AND CYANOGENIC CONTENT OF GARI SAMPLES IN OSUN STATE FSAT0038 EFFECT OF SPICES EXTRACT GINGER, EXTRACT GARLIC AND SALT CONCENTRATION ON THE MICROBIAL LOAD OF LOCUST BEAN SEEDS (PARKIABIGLOBOSA) FSAT0039 CHEMICAL COMPOSITION OF RAW AND COOKED WALNUTFOOD SCIENCE FSAT0040 EFFECTS OF THREE SELECTED SPICES: ALLIGATOR PEPPER, CLOVES AND GINGER ON THE QUALITY ATTRIBUTES OF KUNUN-ZAKI FSAT0041 PRODUCTION AND EVALUATION OF BREAD USING BLEND OF WHEAT FLOUR AND FERMENTED PLANTAIN FLOUR FOOD SCIENCE FSAT0042 AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE HEALTH DANGERS OF POTASSIUM BROMATE IN BREAD FSAT0043 ANALYSIS OF THE HYGEINIC CONDITION OF CANTEEN FOOD SERVICES IN HO POLYTECHNIC FSAT0044 PHYSICO CHEMICAL AND ORGANO LEPTIC PROPERTIES OF FLOUR AND FUFU PROCESSED FROM CASSAVA VARIETIES FSAT0045 ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF SOME METHODS ADOPTED IN YOGHURT’S PRODUCTION FSAT0046 “MARGARINE” PRODUCTION USING OIL BLENDS FROM PALM KERNEL, COCONUT AND MELON FSAT0047 PRODUCTION OF “OGIRI” FROM SOYABEAN USING MICRO ORGANISM RESPONSIBLE FOR FERMENTATION OF CASTOR BEANS SEED “OGIRI” (COMMERCIAL “OGIRI”) FSAT0048 THE ROLE OF PACKAGING IN FOOD PROCESSING FSAT0049 AN INVESTIGATION ON THE EFFECT OF VARIOUS PACKAGING MATERIAL ON THE QUALITY ATTRIBUTES OF SUYA (MEAT) FSAT0050 THE EFFECT OF PROCESSING ON AFZELIA AFRICANA (AKPALATA) AND BRACHYSTEGIA SPP FLOUR AS SOUP THICKENER FSAT0051 THE EFFECT OF DIFFERENT CONCENTRATIONS OF CITRIC ACID ON THE PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF ORANGE JUICE (CITRUS SINENSIS FSAT0052 PROMOTE COMPOSITION OF PLEUROTUS TUBERRCOGININ FSAT0053 PRODUCTION AND DETERMINATION OF FUNCTIONAL PROPERTIES OF PLANTAIN FLOUR
  10. 10. FSAT0054 THE EFFECT OF DIFFERENT PROCESSING TECHNIQUES ON THE ORGANO LEPTIC QUALITY OF SOYMILK PROCESSING AND STORAGE FSAT0055 THE STATUS OF PROCESSING AND PRESERVATION OF CEREALS IN NIGERIA PROCESS FOR REFINING VEGETABLE OIL AND ITS FOOD VALUE FSAT0056 THE IMPACT OF NUTRITION EDUCATION ON THE DIETARY HABITS OF FEMALE SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENTS IN EGOR LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF EDO STATE FSAT0057 AWARENESS OF GOOD NUTRITION DURING PREGNANCY AMONG WOMEN OF CHILD BEARING AGE IN EGOR LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA FSAT0058 STRATEGY FOR GUARANTEE FOOD SECURITY IN EDO STATE: CASE STUDY OREDO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA FSAT0059 PRODUCTION AND EVALUATION OF BAKED AND EXTRUDED SNACKS FROM BLENDS OF MILLET, PIGEON PEA AND CASSAVA CORTEX FLOUR FSAT0060 A COMPARATIVE STUDY ON THE PHYSICO-CHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF VEGETABLE OILS SOLD IN NEKEDE MARKET FSAT0061 EFFECT OF DIFFERENT OIL IN HIGH PROTEIN SALAD CREAM FSAT0062 PROXIMATE AND SENSORY CHARACTERISTICS OF “AKARA” PRODUCED FROM DIFFERENT BLENDS OF AFRICAN YAM BEAN AND COWPEA FSAT0063 EFFECT OF AGRICULTURAL WASTE AND INORGANIC FERTILIZER ON BIODEGRADATION RATE OF SOIL POLLUTED WITH ENGINE OIL FSAT0064 PRODUCTION OF PALM OIL AND EFFECT OF HEAT ON IT FSAT0065 PRODUCTION AND CHARACTERIZATION OF COCONUT OIL FSAT0066 NUTRIENT QUALITY OF SMOKE – DRIED MEAT “KILISHI” PRODUCED FROM BEEF, MUTTON AND GOAT MEAT FSAT0067 EXTRACTION OF OIL FROM GROUNDNUT SEEDS USING THREE DIFFERENT EXTRACTIVE SOLVENTS (METHANOL, ACETONE AND N-HEXANE) FSAT0068 PRODUCTION OF TIGER NUT MILK USING TIGER NUTS FSAT0069 CHEMICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF WASTE WATER FROM NIGERIA BREWERIES FSAT0070 EVALUATION OF PROXIMATE AND SENSORY PROPERTIES OF COCOYAM – WHEAT COMPOSITE BREAD FSAT0071 QUALITY CHARACTERISTICS OF BISCUIT PRODUCED WITH WHEAT- SWEET POTATO COMPOSITE FLOUR. FSAT0072 EFFECT OF COOKING TIME ON ANTI NUTRITIONAL FACTORS AND ADEQUATE COOKING TIME OF CORCHORUS OLITORIUS(EWEDU).
  11. 11. FSAT0073 SENSORY EVALUATION OF MOIN-MOIN MADE FROM SPICED COMPOSITE FLOUR PRODUCED FROM BAMBARA NUT AND COWPEA FSAT0074 BACTERIOLOGICAL ASSESSMENT OF TWO FOOD SERVICE CENTERS IN LADOKE AKINTOLA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, OYO STATE FSAT0075 PERCEPTION AND VIEW OF FOOD IRRADIATION IN NIGERIA FSAT0076 ASSESSING ATTITUDES AND PRACTICES OF STREET FOOD VENDORS IN NIGERIA FSAT0077 ASSESSMENT OF AGRICULTURAL INFORMATION ON CITRUS IMPROVED TECHNOLOGIES PRODUCTION AND MARKETING IN BENUE STATE FSAT0078 ASSESSMENT OF NUTRITIONAL COMPOSITION AND CYANOGENIC CONTENT OF GARI SOLD IN IBADAN,OYO STATE FSAT0079 QUALITY ASSESSMENT AND SENSORY EVALUATION OF SYRUP PRODUCED FROM DATE FRUIT FSAT0080 PREVALENCE OF SCHISTOSOMA HEAMATOBIUM AMONG SCHOOL CHILDREN FSAT0081 EVALUATION OF SORGHUM-CASSAVA FLOUR AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR TRADITIONAL NIGERIAN YAM FLOUR (ELUBO) FSAT0082 COMPARATIVE ASSESSMENT OF SOME PHYSIOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF GROUNDNUT OIL AND PALMOLEIN SOLD IN NIGERIA. FSAT0083 PHYSIOCHEMICAL AND MICROBIAL OF PACKAGED WATER ANALYSIS SOLD IN OSUN STATE. FSAT0084 MICROBIOLOGICAL EVALUATION OF IRU (LOCUST BEAN CONDIMENT) SOLD IN SOUTH WEST,NIGERIA FSAT0085 PYROLYSIS STUDIES OF GROUNDNUT SHELL FSAT0086 QUALITY ASSESSMENT OF VARIOUS MILK SAMPLES AVAILABLE IN NIGERIA FSAT0087 QUALITY ASSESSMENT OF PALM OIL AVAILABLE IN MAJOR MARKETS IN NIGERIA FSAT0088 THE EFFECT OF HUMAN ACTIVITIES ON SURFACE WATER QUALITY OF EKULU RIVER FSAT0089 THE QUALITY ASSESSMENT OF NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE DEVELOPED FROM HIBISCUS SABDARIFFA AND VARIOUS SPICES FSAT0090 THE EFFECT OF BODY WEIGHT ON BLOOD PRESSURE OF HYPERTENSIVE PATIENTS FSAT0091 ANTIBACTERIAL PROPERTIES OF MORINGA ROOTS AND STEM
  12. 12. FSAT0092 MICROBIOLOGICAL AND PHYSICO CHEMICAL QUALITIES OF FRESH WATER FISH PONDS FSAT0093 SYNTHESIS OF BIOPLASTIC OF CASSAVA STARCH FSAT0094 THE EFFECT OF MICROBACTERIAL ON LOCALLY MADE HERBS SOLD IN ENUGU STATE FSAT0095 QUALITY ASSESSMENT AND SENSORY EVALUATION OF JAM FROM TAMARIND AND PINEAPPLE FSAT0096 SCREENING FOR TOXIN PRODUCTION OF STAPHYLOCOCCUS SPECIES FROM CHICKEN PIE SOLD IN SOME RESTAURANTS IN ILE- IFE FSAT0097 EFFECTS OF COOKING TIME ON NUTRITIONAL AND ANTI NUTRITIO NAL FACTORS OF PLEUROTUS TUBER REGIUM FSAT0098 EFFECTS OF COOKING TECHNIQUES AND LEVELS ON THE FORMATION HETEROCYCLIC AMINES IN MEAT AND FISH FSAT0099 QUALITY ASSESSMENT OF COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE TOMATO PASTE BRANDS IN NIGERIA FSAT0100 EVALUATION OF THE PHYSICO CHEMICAL PROPERTIES, PHYTO CHEMICALS AND MINERAL COMPOSITION OF COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE SHEAR BUTTER OIL FSAT0101 PHYSICO CHEMICAL ASSESSMENT OF THE QUALITY SACHET WATER MARKETED IN MINNA METROPOLIS FSAT0102 QUALITY AND QUANTITY OF DIET SERVE IN BOARDING SECONDARY SCHOOL FSAT0103 INDIGENOUS METHOD OF CONTROLLING COWPEA PESTS FSAT0104 EFFECTS OF THREE SELECTED SPICES: ALLIGATOR PEPPER, CLOVES AND GINGER ON THE QUALITY ATTRIBUTES OF KUNUN-ZAKI FSAT0105 PRODUCTION AND EVALUATION OF BREAD USING BLEND OF WHEAT FLOUR AND FERMENTED PLANTAIN FLOUR FSAT0106 ANALYSIS OF THE PHYSICO CHEMICAL AND ORGANOLEPTIC PROPERTIES OF FLOUR AND CASSAVE VERIETIES FSAT0107 EVALUATION OF COMPOSITE PRODUCTION USING OIL BLENDS FROM PALM KERNEL, COCONUT AND MELON FSAT0108 PRODUCTION AND SENSORY EVALUATION OF COMPOSITE JAM PRODUCED FROM FOUR (4) DIFFERENT TROPICAL FRUITS APPLE, PINEAPPLE, ORANGE AND BANANA FSAT0109 ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF SOME METHODS ADOPTED IN YOUGHOURT PRODUCTION
  13. 13. FSAT0110 EVALUATION AND PREVENTION OF FOOD POISONING IN A CATERING ESTABLISHMENT FSAT0111 THE PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF HONEY SOYABEAN USING MICRO ORGANISM FSAT0112 EFFECT OF PRODUCTION OF “OGIRI” FROM SOYABEAN USING MICRO ORGANISM RESPONSIBLE FOR FERMENTATION OF CASTOR BEANS SEE FSAT0113 EFFECT OF MODIFICATION ON THE PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF TIGER NUT STARCH (IMUMU) FSAT0114 EFFECT OF ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF SOME METHODS ADOPTED IN YOGHOURT FSAT0115 PROXIMATE AND PHYSICOCHEMICAL ANALYSIS OF FISH FLOUR OBTAINED FROM THREE FISH SPECIES FSAT0116 NUTRITIONAL COMPOSITION AND CYANOGENIC CONTENT OF GARI SAMPLES IN OSUN STATE FSAT0117 EFFECT OF PROCESSING METHODS ON THE PROTEIN AND CYANIDE CONTENT OF AFRICAN YAM BEAN FSAT0118 THE PROXIMATE AND PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF SACCHAROMYCES CEREVISIAE FROM ON PALM WINE AND PROOFING DURING BREAD FSAT0119 EFFECT OF PRESERVATIVES USED IN FOOD PROCESSING AND PRESERVATION, AND THEIR HEALTH FSAT0120 EFFECT OF SPICES EXTRACT GINGER, EXTRACT GARLIC AND SALT CONCENTRATION ON THE MICROBIAL LOAD OF LOCUST BEAN SEEDS (PARKIA BIGLOBOSA) FSAT0121 FOOD SECURITY AND CHEMICAL COMPOSITION OF RAW AND COOKED WALNUT FSAT0122 CHEMICAL COMPOSITION OF RAW AND COOKED WALNUT FSAT0123 ASSESSMENT OF NUTRITIONAL COMPOSITION AND CYANOGENIC CONTENT OF GARI SOLD IN IBADAN,OYO STATE FSAT0124 ASSESSMENT OF MOIN-MOIN MADE FROM SPICED COMPOSITE FLOUR PRODUCED FROM BAMBARA NUT AND COWPEA FSAT0125 EVALUATION OF TWO FOOD SERVICE CENTERS IN LADOKE AKINTOLA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, OYO STATE FSAT0126 ASSESSMENT OF PERCEPTION AND VIEW OF FOOD IRRADIATION IN NIGERIA FSAT0127 ASSESSMENT OF ATTITUDES AND PRACTICES OF STREET FOOD VENDORS IN NIGERIA
  14. 14. FSAT0128 QUALITY OF AGRICULTURAL INFORMATION ON CITRUS IMPROVED TECHNOLOGIES PRODUCTION AND MARKETING VENDORS IN NIGERIA FSAT0129 EVALUATION OF SORGHUM-CASSAVA FLOUR AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR TRADITIONAL NIGERIAN YAM FLOUR (ELUBO) FSAT0130 EFFECT OF SENSORY EVALUATION OF SYRUP PRODUCED FROM DATE FRUIT FSAT0131 A MORPHOMETRIC STUDY OF THE TERATOGENIC EFFECT OF AQEOUS WISTAR RAT FSAT0132 EFFECT OF SCHISTOSOMA HEAMATOBIUM AMONG SCHOOL FSAT0133 COMPARATIVE ASSESSMENT OF SOME PHYSIOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF GROUNDNUT OIL AND PALMOLEIN SOLD IN NIGERIA FSAT0134 EVALUATION OF MICROBIAL OF PACKAGED WATER ANALYSIS SOLD IN NIGERIA FSAT0135 EFFECT OF MICROBIOLOGICAL OF IRU (LOCUST BEAN CONDIMENT) SOLD FSAT0136 PYROLYSIS STUDIES OF GROUNDNUT SHELL FSAT0137 EFFECT OF PALM OIL AVAILABLE IN MAJOR MARKETS IN NIGERIA FSAT0138 EVALUATION OF VARIOUS MILK SAMPLES AVAILABLE IN NIGERIA FSAT0139 EVALUATION OF HUMAN ACTIVITIES ON SURFACE WATER QUALITY RIVER FSAT0140 THE QUALITY ASSESSMENT OF NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE DEVELOPED FROM HIBSCUS SABDARIFFA AND VARIOUS SPICES FSAT0141 THE QUALITY ASSESSMENT OF BODY WEIGHT ON BLOOD PRESSURE OF HYPERTENSIVE PATIENTS FSAT0142 THE QUALITY EFFECT OF NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE DEVELOPED FROM VARIOUS SPICES FSAT0143 THE EFFECT OF BODY WEIGHT ON BLOOD PRESSURE OF HYPERTENSIVE PATIENTS FSAT0144 RHYGIENIC PRACTICES AMONG FOOD VENDORS IN SELECTED SECONDARY SCHOOL FSAT0145 THE EFFECT OF ANTIBACTERIAL PROPERTIES OF MORINGA ROOTS AND STEM FSAT0146 THE EFFECT OF MICROBIOLOGICAL AND PHYSICO CHEMICAL QUALITIES OF FRESH WATER FISH PONDS FSAT0147 THE EFFECT OF SYNTHESIS OF BIOPLASTIC OF CASSAVA STARCH
  SENSORY EVALUATION OF MOIN-MOIN MADE FROM SPICED COMPOSITE FLOUR PRODUCED FROM BAMBARA NUT AND COWPEA.

