Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROJECT TOPICS AND MATERIALS ATTENTION: BEFORE YOU READ THE PROJECT TOPICS BELOW, PLEASE READ THE INFORMA...
9. PROSPECTS AND CHALLENGES OF SETTING UP SMALL SCALE BUSINESSES IN NIGERIA(A CASE STUDY OF UYO LGA) 10. THE CONTRIBUTION ...
28. THE ROLE OF THE AUDITOR IN SMALL BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS 29. THE IMPACT OF FINANCIAL LITERACY ON THE PROFITABILITY OF S...
48. GENDER CONSIDERATIONS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP DEVELOPMENT IN NORTHEN NIGERIA 49. FACTORS AFFECTING THE PERFORMANCE OF SMA...
68. EFFECTS OF BACKWARD INTEGRATION STRATEGY ON ORGANIZATIO NAL PERFORMANCE IN MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY (A CASE STUDY OF NES...
86. PROFIT MAXIMIZATION: A STRATEGIC TOOL FOR SURVIVAL OF BUSINESSES IN NIGERIA (A Case Study of Dangote Cement Industry) ...
104. THE NEED FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN A DEPRESSED ECONOMY 105. THE NIGERIAN MEDIUM SCALE BUSINESSES: IS...
122. THE IMPACT AND ROLE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP ON THE ECONOMIC GROWTH OF NIGERIA 123. MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES AND SALESMANS...
11. AN APPRAISAL OF SUCCESS CRITERIA FOR ENTERPRENEURSHIP BUSINESS IN NIGERIA 12. THE IMPACT OF ELECTRICAL POWER OUTAGE ON...
https://afrilibz.blogspot.com/ https://360research.blogspot.com/ https://myprojectmaterialsng.blogspot.com/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Entrepreneurship project topics and materials

21 views

Published on

Entrepreneurship project topics and materials

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Entrepreneurship project topics and materials

  1. 1. ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROJECT TOPICS AND MATERIALS ATTENTION: BEFORE YOU READ THE PROJECT TOPICS BELOW, PLEASE READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.THANK YOU! NOTE: WE WILL SEND YOU THE ABSTRACT, TABLE OF CONTENT AND CHAPTER ONE OF YOUR APPROVED TOPIC FOR FREE. CHOOSE FROM THE LIST OF TOPICS BELOW. SEND YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS AND THE APPROVED PROJECT TOPIC TO ANY OF THESE NUMBERS-08068231953, 08168759420 WE WILL THEN SEND THE ABSTRACT, TABLE OF CONTENT AND CHAPTER ONE FOR FREE NOTE ALSO: WE CAN ALSO DEVELOP THE FULL PROJECT WORK CALL: 08068231953, 08168759420 ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROJECT TOPICS AND MATERIALS 1. EFFECTS OF SKILL ACQUISITION ON ENTREPRENEURSHIP DEVELOPMENT AMONG NASARAWA STATE UNIVERSITY 2. SKILL ACQUISITION AMONG YOUTHS: A PANACEA TO UNEMPLOYMENT AND ECONOMY GROWTH IN NIGERIA (A CASE STUDY OF AKWA IBOM EMPLOYMENT AND ENTERPRISE SCHEME, AKEES) 3. THE ROLE OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES IN UNEMPLOYMENT REDUCTION IN NIGERIA 4. EXAMINATION OF PROBLEM FACING SMALL SCALE BUSINESS IN RURAL AREAS OF EDO STATE 5. ENTREPRENEURSHIP AS A PANACEA TO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT; CASE STUDY OF ETSAKO WEST 6. EFFECT OF PARTNERSHIP AND JOINT VENTURE BUSINESS IN SMALL SCALE BUSINESS IN NIGERIA, PROBLEM AND PROSPECT 7. THE ROLE OF FORMAL SCHOOL IN PROMOTING ENTREPRENEURIAL CAPACITIES IN NIGERIA 8. THE IMPACT OF CULTURAL FACTORS O FENTREPRENEURIAL PERFORMANCE: SELECTED PRIVATE FIRMS
  2. 2. 9. PROSPECTS AND CHALLENGES OF SETTING UP SMALL SCALE BUSINESSES IN NIGERIA(A CASE STUDY OF UYO LGA) 10. THE CONTRIBUTION OF THE INFORMAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO THE GROWTH OF SMALL SCALE ENTERPRISES IN NIGERIA. A CASE STUDY OF COOPERATIVE SOCIETY IN TAKUM LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA, TARABA STATE 11. AN APPRAISAL OF SUCCESS CRITERIA FOR ENTREPRENUESHIP BUSINESS IN NIGERIA A CASE STUDY OF JULI SUPERMARKET LAGOS 12. THE IMPACT OF ELECTRICAL POWER OUTAGE ON THE OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE OF SMALL SCALE INDUSTRIES IN KANO STATE 13. IMPACT OF ELECTRICITY ON PERFORMNACE OF SMES IN NIGERIA (A CASE STUDY OF SELECTED SMES IN ETI-OSA LGA) 14. ENTREPRENEURIAL EDUCATION AS A TOOL FOR REDUCING UNEMPLOYMENT IN NIGERIA 15. THE EFFECT OF THE NAIRA DEVALUATION ON SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES IN NIGERIA (A CASE STUDY OF MINI IMPORTERS IN LAGOS STATE) 16. THE EFFECT OF ENTREPRENEURIAL CHARACTERISTICS ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN NIGERIA 17. EFFECTS OF MULTIPLE TAXATIONS ON BUSINESS SURVIVAL IN NIGERIA 18. THE IMPACT OF VENTURE CAPITAL FINANCING ON SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES IN NIGERIA (A CASE STUDY OF UYO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA) 19. THE ROLE OF MICRO FINANCE BANKS IN ENHANCING ENTREPRENEURSHIP AMONG WOMEN IN NIGERIA 20. PROMOTION OF SMALL SCALE ENTERPRISES AND THEIR CONTRIBUTION TO THE ECONOMIC GROWTH OF NIGERIA 21. A CRITCAL ANALYSIS OF THE CAUSES OF BUSINESS FAILURE IN NIGERIA AND POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS ( A CASE STUDY OF FAITH PRESS UYO) 22. THE EFFECT OF BANK RECAPITALIZATION ON THE PERFORMANCE OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES IN NIGERIA 23. EVALUATING THE GROWTH CHALLENGES OF INDIGENOUS COMPANIES IN NIGERIA 24. IMPACT OF TAXATION ON SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE BUSINESSES IN NIGERIA 25. THE ROLE OF BUDGETING AND BUDGETARY CONTROL IN A BUSINESS ORGANISATION. 26. BUSINESS CREDIT AVAILABILITY AND ITS EFFECT ON SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES IN GHANA 27. ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS AND PERFORMANCE OF SMALL SCALE BUSINESSES IN NIGERIA
  3. 3. 28. THE ROLE OF THE AUDITOR IN SMALL BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS 29. THE IMPACT OF FINANCIAL LITERACY ON THE PROFITABILITY OF SMALL SCALE ENTERPRISES IN CALABAR MUNICIPALITY, CROSS RIVER STATE 30. CURBING UNEMPLOYEMENT IN NIGERIA (A CASE STUDY OF NATIONAL DIRECTORATE OF EMPLOYMENT ANAMBRA STATE 31. ASSESSING BOOK-KEEPING PRACTICES OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES IN UYO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA 32. WORKING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PRACTICES OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES IN NIGERIA ( A CASE STUDY OF SOME SELECTED SMES IN UYO) 33. STUDENT ENTREPRENEURSHIP ON CAMPUS: A SURVIVAL RESPONSE OR A CAREER REHEARSAL? THE CASE OF UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS STUDENTS 34. AN EXAMINATION OF THE IMPACT OF MICRO CREDIT PROGRAMMES ON ENTREPRENEURSHIP DEVELOPMENT IN AKWA IBOM AND CROSS RIVER STATES. 35. EVALUATION OF THE ROLE OF SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE PROMOTION OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN NIGERIA (A CASE STUDY OF SOME SELECTED SMES IN FCT ABUJA) 36. THE IMPACT OF BANK LOANS ON SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTEPRISES IN NIGERIA (A CASE STUDY OF CUSTOMERS IN UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA) 37. THE ROLE OF INSURANCE IN MINIMIZING BUSINESS RISK ( A CASE STUDY OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE BUSINESSES IN UYO) 38. THE EFFECT OF TAXATION ON BUSINESS DECISIONS OF A FIRM 39. THE EFFECT OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES ON THE ECONOMY OF NIGERIA 40. ASSESSING BOOK-KEEPING PRACTICES OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES IN UYO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA 41. THE ROLE OF COMMERCIAL BANKS IN THE PERFORMANCE OF SMALL SCALE ENTERPRISES IN NIGERIA : A CASE STUDY OF FIRST BANK NIGERIA 42. THE ROLE OF SMALL SCALE INDUSTRY IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE ECONOMY OF NIGERIA 43. THE ROLE OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA IN THE PROMOTION OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE BUSINESSES IN NIGERIA 44. THE IMPORTANCE OF INVENTORY MANAGEMENT IN SMALL SCALE ENTERPRISES ( A CASE STUDY OF RCN GAS, UYO) 45. THE IMPACT OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT ON YOUTH EMPOWERMENT IN NIGERIA 46. THE IMPACT OF GOVERNMENT FUNDING ON THE PROMOTION AND DEVELOPMENT OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES IN NIGERIA 47. GENDER CONSIDERATIONS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA
  4. 4. 48. GENDER CONSIDERATIONS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP DEVELOPMENT IN NORTHEN NIGERIA 49. FACTORS AFFECTING THE PERFORMANCE OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE BUSINESSES IN UYO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA 50. ELECTRONIC BANKING AND THE CHALLENGES OF THE NIGERIAN BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT ( A CASE STUDY OF FIRST BANK) 51. A CRITICAL ANALYSIS OF THE ROLE OF BANK OF INDUSTRY TOWARDS THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES IN NIGERIA 52. THE RELEVANCE OF FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT TO BUSINESS GROWTH 53. GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES THROUGH SALESMANSHIP 54. THE ROLES OF SMALL SCALE INDUSTRIES IN THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF NIGERIA 55. TECHNIQUES FOR ASSESSING DURABILITY OF SMALL SCALE BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES IN NIGERIA 56. THE IMPACT OF GOVERNMENT POLICY ON THE GROWTH OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE BUSINESS IN NIGERIA 57. THE EFFECT OF APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING ON THE PERFORMANCE OF ARTISANS. CASE STUDY OF TAILORS IN MAKURDI METROPOLIS 58. E-COMMERCE AND RETAIL BUSINESS IN NIGERIA: CHALLENGES AND PROSPECTS 59. ENTREPRENEUR COMPETENCY REQUIRED BY BUSINESS EDUCATION STUDENT IN ESTABLISHING SMALE SCALE VENTURES IN AKWA IBOM STATE 60. THE IMPACT OF MIRCO FINANCE ON THE DEVELOPMENT’S OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES (A CASE STUDY IC-GLOBAL M.F.B) 61. AN ASSESSMENT OF BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND ITS IMPACT ON ORGANIZATIONAL GROWTH (A Case Study of Oil Down Stream in Nigeria.) 62. E-COMMERCE AND CUSTOMER SATISFACTION (A STUDY OF JUMIA.COM AND OLX.COM) 63. EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS OF ENTREPRENEURS AND PERFORMANCE IN SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES IN LAGOS STATE NIGERIA. 64. EFFECT OF AUTOMOBILE TECHNOLOGY ON ENTREPRENURSHIP FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT IN LAGOS STATE. 65. EFFECT OF BUSINESS STRESS ON THE PERFORMANCE OF SMALL SCALE ENTERPRENUER (A STUDY OF SELECTED BUSINESSES IN LAGOS STATE) 66. EFFECT OF MANAGEMENT BY OBJECTIVES ON ORGANIZATIO N PERFORMANCE (A CASE STUDY OF VITAMALT PLC) 67. EFFECTIVENESS OF TRADE EXHIBITION AS A MARKETING TOOL IN SMALL & MEDIUM SCALE ENTREPRENEURSHIP
  5. 5. 68. EFFECTS OF BACKWARD INTEGRATION STRATEGY ON ORGANIZATIO NAL PERFORMANCE IN MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY (A CASE STUDY OF NESTLE NIGERIA PLC) 69. EFFECTS OF ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS ON BUSINESS LOCATION (A CASE STUDY OF CADBURY NIGERIA PLC) 70. EFFECTS OF GOVERNMENT FUNDING SCHEMES ON DEVELOPMENT OF SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES (SMEs) IN NIGERIA (A CASE STUDY OF SMIEIS) 71. EFFECTS OF SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISES ON EMPLOYMENT GENERATION IN NIGERIA (A Case of Isimeme and Sons Nigeria Limited) 72. ENTREPRENEURSHIP AS A TOOL FOR SUSTAINABLE EMPLOYMENT FACTOR INFLUENCING BEHAVIOR AND PERFORMANCE OF INDIGENO US ENTREPRENEURS IN LAGOS STATE (A CASE STUDY OF OSHODI/ISOLO INDUSTRIAL ESTATE) 73. FINANCING SMALL SCALE INDUSTRIES IN NIGERIA (A Case Study of Selected Small Business in Lagos Sub-Urban) 74. IMPACT OF CREDIT MANAGEMENT ON THE OPERATION OF SMALL SCALE ENTERPRISES IN NIGERIA 75. IMPACT OF EMPLOYEE COMPENSATION ON ENTERPRENEURIAL PRODUCTIVITY (A Study of Flying Eagle Shipping Limited) 76. IMPACT OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTION ON THE PERFORMANCE OF MICRO FINANCE INSTITUTION (A CASE STUDY OF PZ INDUSTRY) 77. IMPACT OF PRIVATIZATION ON BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA 78. IMPACT OF STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT ON ORGANISATIONAL GROWTH (A Case Study of Lawrenzo Cargo and Logistics Ltd.) 79. SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND ECONOMIC GROWTH OF NIGERIA (A Case Study of Vono Product Plc) 80. IMPACTS OF EFFECTIVE FINANCING OF SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISES ON NATIONAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (CASE STUDY OF NIGERIA) 81. IMPACTS OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY ON BUSINESS ORGANISATION PERFORMANCE (CASE STUDY OF FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA PLC: IGANMU BRANCH) 82. IMPACTS OF SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISES ON EMPLOYMENT CREATIONS IN LAGOS STATE (A study of selected SBEs in Lagos State) 83. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND THE PRODUCTIVITY OF MICRO-BUSINESS ENTERPRISE IN NIGERIA A STUDY OF SELECTED ORGANIZATIONS IN AMUWO-ODOFIN LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA, LAGOS STATE 84. MANAGEMENT INNOVATION AND SUSTENANCE OF SMALL BUSINESS UNIT IN NIGERIA A STUDY OF TAILORING / FASHION DESIGN IN AGUDA, SURULERE, LAGOS. 85. PROBLEMS AND PROSPECTS OF SMALL-SCALE INDUSTRIES IN NIGERIA
  6. 6. 86. PROFIT MAXIMIZATION: A STRATEGIC TOOL FOR SURVIVAL OF BUSINESSES IN NIGERIA (A Case Study of Dangote Cement Industry) 87. SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND ECONOMIC GROWTH OF NIGERIA (A Case Study of Vono Product Plc) 88. THE EFFECTS OF UNEMPLOYMENT ON NIGERIA ECONOMY SMALL SCALE ENTERPRISES IN NIGERIA: 89. ROLES IN EMPLOYMENT GENERATION AND ECONOMIC GROWTH (A Case Study of Selected Small Business in Lagos Sub-Uban) 90. SMALL SCALE INDUSTRY IN NIGERIA: THE FINANCING QUESTION STAFF TRAINING AS A CORRELATE OF WORKERS PRODUCTIVITY AMONGST SELECTED BANKS IN LAGOS STATE (A CASE STUDY OF FIRST BANK AND ACCESS BANK NIGERIA PLC.) 91. STRATEGIC APPROACH TO THE MANAGEMENT OF SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISES IN NIGERIA (A Case Study of Evarmila Nigeria Enterprise, Lagos.) 92. STRATEGIC PLANNING AS A TOOL FOR CORPORATE SURVIVAL (A CASE STUDY OF CADBURY NIG. PLC) 93. SURVIVAL STRATEGIES IN SMALL BUSINESS (A CASE STUDY OF SOME SELECTED SMALL SCALE INDUSTRIES IN LAGOS STATE) 94. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS FOR GROWTH OF SMES IN NIGERIA; 95. THE ROLE OF MANAGEMENT. THE CONTRIBUTIONS OF SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO THE GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT OF NIGERIA’S ECONOMY (A Case Study of Selected SBEs within Ikeja Local Government Area) 96. THE DEVELOPMENT OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN A DEPRESSED ECONOMY (A Case Study Of Nigerian Association Of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI) Enugu State Chapter) 97. THE EFFECT OF SURVIVAL STRATEGIES ON THE PERFORMANCE OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISE (A Case Study of Selected Small Business in Lagos Sub-Urban) 98. THE EFFECT OF WORKING CAPITAL ON THE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY OF AN ORGANIZATION (A STUDY OF CADBURY NIGERIA PLC) 99. THE EFFECTIVINESS OF COMPENSATION PACKAGE ON WORKERS PERFORMANCE IN AN ORGANIZATION (A CASE OF THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE) 100. THE EFFECTS OF ENTREPRENEURIAL SKILL ON PRODUCT PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENT (A STUDY OF MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES IN LAGOS) 101. THE EFFECTS OF OUTSOURCING STRATEGIES ON ORGANIZATIO N PERFORMANCE (A CASE STUDY OF NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC) 102. THE IMPACT OF MARKETING ORIENTATION ON SMALL SCALE INDUSTRY IN NIGERIA (A CASE STUDY OF NIGERIAN ECONOMY) 103. THE IMPACT OF STRATEGIC PLANNING TO THE DEVELOMENT OF SMALL SCALE AS A MEANS OF REDUCING UNEMPLOYMENT
  7. 7. 104. THE NEED FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN A DEPRESSED ECONOMY 105. THE NIGERIAN MEDIUM SCALE BUSINESSES: ISSUES, CHALLENGES AND PROSPECTS 106. THE RELEVANCE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (IT) IN E-BUSINESS PROCESS (DIRECTXPLANATION.COM NIGERIA LTD) 107. THE RELEVANCE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (IT) TO THE MANAGEMENT OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES IN NIGERIA (A Case Study of Card Centre Nigeria Limited ) 108. THE RELEVANCE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY IN THE BANKING INDUSTRY THE RELEVANT OF CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ON ORGANIZATIONAL PERFORMANCE (A CASE STUDY OF FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA PLC) 109. THE ROLE OF CAPITAL MARKET IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF SMALL SCALE BUSINESSES IN NIGERIA 110. THE ROLE OF MANAGER IN SMALL SCALE BUSINESS ORGANISATION (A STUDY OF TOP PAINT LIMITED LAGOS) 111. THE ROLE OF MANAGER IN SMALL SCALE BUSINESS ORGANISATION (A STUDY OF TOP PAINT LIMITED LAGOS) 112. THE ROLE OF SMALL SCALE BUSINESS IN INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT OF NIGERIA (A case study of PZ Nigeria limited Isolo) 113. THE ROLE OF SMALL SCALE BUSINESS ON THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA (A CASE STUDY OF ALABA INTERNATIO NAL MARKETING) 114. THE ROLE OF SMALL SCALE INDUSTRIES IN SELECTED SMALL BUSINESSES IN LAGOS, NIGERIA 115. THE ROLES OF SMALL SCALE ENTERPRISES IN EMPLOYMENT GENERATION AND FINANCIAL GROWTH IN NIGERIA (A Case Study of Selected Small Businesses in Lagos Sub-Urban) 116. THIRD PARTY E-COMMERCE PLATFORMS: BENEFITS AND BARRIERS FOR RETAIL BUSINESSES IN NIGERIA 117. THE IMPACTS OF MICRO FINANCING ON THE PERFORMANCE OF WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS IN KADUNA STATE 118. THE IMPACT OF INTRAPRENEURAL ORGANIZATION ON ORGANIZATIO NAL PERFORMANCE 119. CO-CREATION FOR VALUE CREATION: A BASIS FOR PRODUCER- CONSUMER SYNERGY 120. EFFECTS OF STRATEGIC PLANNING ON THE PERFORMANCE OF SMES IN SOUTH-WEST NIGERIA 121. EFFECT OF STARTUP BUSINESS IN ENTREPRENEURIAL DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA. A CASE STUDY OF EVENT MANAGEMENT
  8. 8. 122. THE IMPACT AND ROLE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP ON THE ECONOMIC GROWTH OF NIGERIA 123. MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES AND SALESMANSHIP BEHAVIORAL CHARACTERISTICS INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE. 124. ASSESSING THE EFFECTIVENESS OF SOCIAL MEDIA ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN OUR CONTEMPORARY BUSINESS SOCIETY 125. MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES AND SALESMANSHIP BEHAVIORAL CHARACTERISTICS INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE. 126. SKILL ACQUISITION PROGRAMS AS A TOOL FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH OF NIGERIA 127. ENTREPRENEURSHIP DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA (A CASE STUDY OF MICRO AND SMALL ENTERPRISES) 128. GENDER CULTURE AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA 129. MARKETING SKILL AND PROMOTION OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISE IN ILORIN SOUTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA 130. EFFECTS OF STARTUP BUSINESS IN ENTERPRENEURAL DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA. (A CASE STUDY OF SOAP PRODUCTION). 131. THE ROLE OF SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES IN BOOSTING FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN LAGOS STATE (A CASE STUDY OF SELECT SMEs IN ETI OSA LGA) MORE TOPICS: 1. GENDER CONSIDERATIONS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP DEVELOPMENT IN NORTHERN NIGERIA (A CASE STUDY OF OJU PRINTING PRESS, KADUNA) 2. ENTREPRENEURSHIP AS A TOOL FOR SUSTENABLE EMPLOYMENT 3. ENTREPRENEURSHIP EDUCATION AND THE GROWTH OF SMALL HOLDERS BUSINESS 4. THE ROLE OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES IN UNEMPLOYMENT REDUCTION IN NIGERIA 5. EXAMINATION OF PROBLEM FACING SMALL SCALE BUSINESS 6. ENTREPRENEURSHIP AS A PANACEA TO ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT 7. EFFECT OF PARTNERSHIP AND JOINT VENTURE BUSINESS IN SMALL SCALE BUSINESS IN NIGERIA 8. THE ROLE OF FORMAL SCHOOL IN PROMOTING ENTREPRENEURIAL CAPACITIES IN NIGERIA 9. THE IMPACT OF CULTURAL FACTORS OF ENTREPRENEURIAL PERFORMANCE 10. CHALLENGES AND PROSPECTS OF SETTING UP SMALL SCALE BUSINESSES IN NIGERIA
  9. 9. 11. AN APPRAISAL OF SUCCESS CRITERIA FOR ENTERPRENEURSHIP BUSINESS IN NIGERIA 12. THE IMPACT OF ELECTRICAL POWER OUTAGE ON THE OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE OF SMALL SCALE INDUSTRIES 13. IMPACT OF ELECTRICITY ON PERFORMANCE OF SMES IN NIGERIA 14. EFFECT OF ENTREPRENEURIAL CHARACTERISTICS ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN NIGERIA 15. THE IMPACT OF VENTURE FINANCING ON SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES INNIGERIA 16. A CRITICAL ANALYSIS OF THE CAUSES OF BUSINESS FAILURE IN NIGERIA AND THEIR POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS 17. IMPACT OF MULTIPLE TAXATION ON SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE BUSINESSES IN NIGERIA 18. EFFECT OF BUSINESS CREDIT AVAILABILITY ON SMALL AND MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISES 19. IMPACT OF FINANCIAL LITERACY ON THE PROFITABILITY OF SMALL SCALE ENTERPRISES 20. CURBING UNEMPLOYMENT IN NIGERIA Our other research websites: http://easyprojectmaterials.com.ng/ http://easyprojectmaterials.com/ http://myeasyproject.com.ng/ http://projectmaterials.com.ng/ http://easyprojectmaterials.net.ng/ http://easyprojectmaterial.net.ng/ http://easyprojectsmaterial.net.ng/ http://easyprojectsmaterials.net.ng/ https://googleprojectsng.blogspot.com/ https://15projectz.blogspot.com/ https://myprojectsng.blogspot.com/ https://projectchaptersng.blogspot.com/ https://academicprojectworld.blogspot.com/ https://projectsng.blogspot.com/ https://projectfilesng.blogspot.com/ https://projectmaterialng.blogspot.com/ https://projectdevelopersng.blogspot.com/ https://projetsoft.blogspot.com/ https://projectdeveloperng.blogspot.com/ https://projectchapters.blogspot.com/
  10. 10. https://afrilibz.blogspot.com/ https://360research.blogspot.com/ https://myprojectmaterialsng.blogspot.com/

×