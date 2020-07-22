Successfully reported this slideshow.
Computer science project topics and materials

COMPUTER SCIENCE

  1. 1. COMPUTER SCIENCE PROJECT TOPICS AND MATERIALS ATTENTION: BEFORE YOU READ THE PROJECT TOPICS BELOW, PLEASE READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.THANK YOU! NOTE: WE WILL SEND YOU THE ABSTRACT, TABLE OF CONTENT AND CHAPTER ONE OF YOUR APPROVED TOPIC FOR FREE. CHOOSE FROM THE LIST OF TOPICS BELOW. SEND YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS AND THE APPROVED PROJECT TOPIC TO ANY OF THESE NUMBERS-08068231953, 08168759420 WE WILL THEN SEND THE ABSTRACT, TABLE OF CONTENT AND CHAPTER ONE FOR FREE NOTE ALSO: WE CAN ALSO DEVELOP THE FULL PROJECT WORK CALL: 08068231953, 08168759420 COMPUTER SCIENCE PROJECT TOPICS AND MATERIALS 1. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE ASSIGNMENT SUBMISSIO N MANAGEMENT SYSTEM A CASE STUDY OF UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS (UNILAG) 2. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A PRODUCT EXPIRY ALERT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF SHOPRITE, ENUGU) 3. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF TEXT – TO- SPEECH/AUDIO SYSTEM. 4. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE BOOKSTORE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM WITH E-PAYMENT INTEGRATION 5. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE ATM CARD REQUEST AND DELIVERY SYSTEM WITH TRACKER (A CASE STUDY OF GUARANTEE TRUST BANK PLC) 6. COMPUTERISED PAY-AS-YOU-EARN (PAYE)/PERSONAL INCOME TAX CALCULATOR 7. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF ONLINE GOVERNMENT WHISTLE BLOWER MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 8. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A CERTIFICATE VERIFICATION SYSTEM 9. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A WEB-BASED STUDENT COMPLAINT SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF UNIVERSITY OF UYO)
  2. 2. 10. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A TWO FACTOR AUTHENTICATION LOGIN SYSTEM USING ONE TIME PASSWORD (OTP) WITH SMS 11. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A WEBSITE FOR A SMALL SCALE COMPUTER SCHOOL 12. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ELECTRONINC INVOICING SYSTEM 13. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE JOB PORTAL 14. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE CAMPUS OPINION POLL SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF UNIVERSITY OF ABUJA) 15. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A WEB-BASED SURVEY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN RESEARCH FOUNDATION) 16. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE BUS TICKET RESERVATIO N SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF AKWA IBOM TRANSPORT COMPANY [AKTC]) 17. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A MULTILINGUAL CHAT APPLICATION 18. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ANDROID-BASED ONLINE CLEARANCE SYSTEM FOR GRADUATING STUDENTS 19. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF WEB BASED STUDENT MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM 20. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE/INTRANET OFFICE CHAT APPLICATION SYSTEM 21. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF STUDENT RATING OF TEACHER EFFECTIVENESS SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY) 22. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF WEB BASED TIME TABLE SYSTEM FOR COMPUTER SCIENCE DEPARTMENT 23. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF APPOINTMENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF UNITHECH HOSPITAL) 24. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF FILE ENCRYPTION AND HASH SYSTEM 25. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF ONLINE VIDEO RENTAL SERVICE 26. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZE TAX COLLECTION AND MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 27. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN OFFICE ENTERPRISE SYSTEM 28. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF APARTMENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 29. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED REFERENCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 30. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A SALES FORECASTING SYSTEM USING LINEAR REGRESSION MODEL 31. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE STORE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 32. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
  3. 3. 33. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 34. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPUTERISED STAFF ATTENDANCE SYSTEM WITH FINGER PRINTING TECHNOLOGY 35. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE VISA PROCESSING SYSTEM 36. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED PAYROLL SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF NIGERIAN CHRISTIAN INSTITUTE) 37. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ELECTRONIC VOTING SYSTEM 38. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED EXPERT DIAGNOSIS SYSTEM 39. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE REAL-TIME PARCEL TRACKING AND MONITORING SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF NIGERIAN POSTAL SERVICE [NIPOST]) 40. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS AND CONSULTANCY SYSTEM 41. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED STUDENT REGISTRATION NUMBER SYSTEM 42. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED CONTACT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 43. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT STUDENT REGISTRATION AND ONLINE PAYMENT PORTAL 44. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED DRUG VERIFICATIO N AND MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF NATIONAL AGENCY FOR FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION AND CONTROL [NAFDAC]) 45. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN AUTOMATED ASSET MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM 46. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED PROJECT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF SPRINGLIGHT TECHNOLOGY, UYO) 47. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A CAR RENTAL SYSTEM 48. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED PATIENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 49. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED TEACHER PENSION VERIFICATION SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF KADUNA STATE PENSION BOARD) 50. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED LIBRARY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF UNIVERSITY OF UYO GENERAL LIBRARY) 51. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED MOTOR VEHICLE PLATE REGISTRATION SYSTEM
  4. 4. 52. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED SEAPORT BILLING SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF NIGERIAN PORT AUTHORITY, ONNE, RIVERS STATE) 53. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF ONLINE CINEMA BOOKING SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF SILVER BIRD CINEMA, UYO) 54. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF ONLINE CAMPUS VOTING SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF STUDENT UNION GOVERNMENT (SUG) UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN) 55. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT) SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF SPRINGLIGHT ICT ACADEMY, UYO) 56. DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT A DATABASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR STUDENT REGISTRATION IN FACULTY OF SCIENCE OF NATIONAL OPEN UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA 57. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A WEB-BASED CRIME RECORD AND INFORMATION SYSTEM 58. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A WEB BASED DISCUSSION FORUM FOR COMPUTER SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING STUDENTS 59. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED ONLINE BANK VERIFICATION NUMBER (BVN) SYSTEM 60. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED FACE DETECTION AND RECOGNITION SYSTEM 61. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED TRANSCRIPT GENERATING SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF COMPUTER SCIENCE DEPARTMENT,UNIVERISTY OF CALABAR) 62. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A SCHOOL MANAGEMENT INFORMATIO N SYSTEM 63. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED ONLINE EXAMINATIO N SYSTEM FOR STAFF RECRUITMENT 64. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 65. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE COMPLAINT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 66. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED PAYROLL SYSTEM 67. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED LIBRARY STOCK MATCHING SYSTEM 68. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED OFFICE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 69. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE SHOPPING CART SYSTEM FOR AN OLINE STORE 70. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF ESTATE VALUATION MODELLING SYSTEM
  5. 5. 71. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN INTEGRATED TOURISM MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM 72. AUTOMATED MARKET BASKET ANALYSIS SYSTEM 73. MULTI-LEVEL INTRUSION DETECTION AND LOG MANAGEMENT SYSTEM IN CLOUD COMPUTING 74. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF ELECTRONIC DIAGNOSIS SYSTEM 75. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A FOOD MENU DIRECTORATE SYSTEM 76. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN AUTOMATED VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM 77. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED INSURANCE APPLICATION AND REGISTRATION SYSTEM 78. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE INDUSTRIAL TRAINING FUND PAYMENT SYSTEM (ITF) 79. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED STUDENT RESEARCH PROJECT SEARCH ENGINE SYSTEM 80. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED RECRUITMENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 81. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ICT ASSISTED DATABASE FOR SENIOR CITIZENS IN RIVERS STATE, NIGERIA 82. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED ACCOUNTING INFORMATION SYSTEM 83. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED VISITOR MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 84. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED HOSTEL ALLOCATIO N SYSTEM 85. A DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT TO SHOW A QUICK GLANCE OF NYSC PLACE OF PRIMARY ASSIGNMENT (PPA) 86. COMPUTERIZED CAREER GUIDANCE INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 87. COMPUTERIZED EMPLOYEE CLOCKING SYSTEM 88. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A MOBILE WEB CAREER 89. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED STADIUM MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM 90. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED INFORMATIO N SYSTEM FOR A SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISE 91. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED FARM MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM 92. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED INVENTORY CONTROL SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF NIGERIAN BREWERIES PLC) 93. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED POINT OF SALES SYSTEM
  6. 6. 94. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED STUDENTS ID-CARD PROCESSING SYSTEM 95. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A SOFTWARE RESULT PROCESSING AND TRANSCRIPT GENERATION 96. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A VIRTUAL E-LEARNING SYSTEM 97. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A WEB ENABLED ON-LINE TUTORIAL 98. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED HOTEL BUSINESS BILLING SYSTEM 99. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AIRLINE BOOKING SYSTEM ( a case study of Aero Airlines Nig Ltd) 100. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ANNUAL NYSC PET PROJECT 101. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN AUTOMATED COOPERATIVE SOCIETY 102. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN AUTOMATED SCHOOL FEES PAYMENT SYSTEM 103. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN N.Y.S.C POSTING SYSTEM 104. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AUTOMATED EMPLOYMENT SYSTEM 105. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPUTERIZED SMS PORTAL 106. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COURSE REGISTRATION AND RESULT PROCESSING 107. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF E-LEARNING SYSTEM 108. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR COMPUTER SCIENCE DEPARTMENT 109. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF ONLINE TUTORIAL ON FISH FARMING AND PRODUCTION 110. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RESULT PROCESSING SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF FEDERAL GOVERNMENT COLLEGE ENUGU) 111. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF STOCK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 112. EXPERT SYSTEM ON THYPHOID AND MALARIA DIAGNOSIS 113. GPS AND GPRS BASED TELEMONITORING SYSTEM FOR EMERGENCY PATIENT TRANSPORTATION 114. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN IMPORTATION TRACKING SYSTEM 115. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF ONLINE HOTEL RESERVATION SYSTEM 116. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF INTERNET CAFE BILLING SYSTEM 117. STUDENT PROJECT ALLOCATION AND VERIFICATION SYSTEM FOR MONITORING DUPLICATION B: COMPUTER SCIENCE PROJECTS WITH ONLY DOCUMENTATION
  7. 7. 1. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ELECTRONIC EXAMINATION TIME TABLE (A CASE STUDY OF COMPUTER SCIENCE UNIVERSITY OF BENIN) 2. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF ONLINE HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 3. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN OBSTACLE DETECTOR ROBOTIC VEHICLE 4. ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) ENCRYPTION SYSTEM 5. DESIGN AND IMPEMENTATION OF ELECTRICAL/ELECTRONICS DEPARTMENT WEBSITE 6. DOCUMENTATION FOR AN ONLINE RESTAURANT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM. 7. WEB BASED CLINT APPLICATION FOR LECTURERS IN IBBU 8. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF LAND OWNERSHIP DOCUMENTATIO N SYSTEM (CASE STUDY OF MINISTRY OF LAND AND SURVEY) 9. AUTOMATED DATABASE OF ALL ACCIDENT CASES ANS CAUSES OF ACCIDENTS 10. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AUTOMATED MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS AND THERAPY SYSTEM 11. AUTOMATION OF STUDENT ADMISSION SYSTEM 12. DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF A BIOMETRIC STUDENTS’ TIME AND ATTENDANCE LOGGING SYSTEM 13. A WEB BASED BANKING SERVICES COMPLAINT SYSTEM 14. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINE 15. DEVELOPMENT OF WIRELESS SENSOR NETWORK TESTBED DEVELOPMENT OF WIRELESS SENSOR NETWORK TESTBED 16. ONLINE CLEARANCE SYSTEM FOR GRADUATING STUDENTS 17. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A SOIL MOISTURE DETECTOR WITH AUTOMATIC SMS NOTIFICATION SYSTEM 18. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A WEB BASED PRESENTATION SYSTEM THAT WOULD ENLIGHTEN USERS ON HOW TO INSTALL A DSTV DECODER AND SATELLITE DISH 19. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN INTERACTIVE ONLINE PLATFORM FOR STUDENTS AND SCHOOL SUPERVISORS TO COMMUNICATE REGULARLY DURING THE STUDENTS IT/SIWES ATTACHMENT. 20. MOTOR VEHICLE TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEM 21. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF GSM BASED SMART PHONE HOME SYSTEM 22. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN INTRUSION TOLERANT SYSTEM 23. AUTOMATED SYSTEM FOR SOLVING SCHOOL TIME TABLE PROBLEM
  8. 8. 24. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A WEB BASED MICRO FINANCE SUPPORT SYSTEM 25. BIOMETRIC AUTHENTICATION OF AN AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINE USING FINGER PRINT AND PASSWORD 26. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF MOVIE RESERVATION SYSTEM 27. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTAION OF COMPUTERILIZED LIVESTOCK MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM 28. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTER BASED LOAN SCHEME MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF HARVARD TRUST BANK ENUGU) 29. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTER-BASED TELEPHONE DIRECTORY SYSTEM 30. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED OUT-PATIENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR A CLINIC (A CASE STUDY OF HANSA CLINIC ENUGU) 31. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED SYSTEM FOR REVENUE GENERATION FROM BUSINES PREMISES (A CASE STUDY OFNKANU EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA) 32. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A FIXED ASSET MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF UNITED AFRICAN COMPANY OF NIGERIA (UACN) DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PLC LAGOS) 33. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF MOBILE APPLICATION RESULT CHECKER 34. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A WEATHER FORECASTING PACKAGE FOR AVIATION INDUSTRY (AUTOMATED FLIGHT CONTROL SYSTEM) 35. A CENTRALIZED STUDENT INFORMATION DATABASE SYSTEM (CSIDS) (A CASE STUDY OF ELIZADE UNIVERSITY) 36. BIOMETRIC AUTHENTICATION OF VOTERS AND VOTING PROCESS A STUDY OF SENATORIAL ELECTION 37. COMPUTER CLOUD SECURITY SYSTEM 38. COMPUTERIZED MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM IN BURSARY DEPARTMENT 39. CONGESTION CONTROL IN GSM NETWORK A CASE STUDY OF 9MOBILE NIGERIA 40. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A DIGITAL LIBRARY SYSTEM 41. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A WEB BASED STUDENT COLLABORATIVE LIBRARY (A CASE STUDY OF SCHOOL OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY, FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY MINNA, NIGER STATE) 42. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE COMPLAINT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 43. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF FINGERPRINT VERIFICATION SYSTEM FOR CRIME
  9. 9. 44. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF FOLDER LOCKER APPLICATION FOR WINDOWS OS USING C#NET 45. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF SIMPLE WORD PROCESSOR 46. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF SOFTWARE FOR TRACKING STUDENT PROFILE 47. ELECTRICAL POWER DISTRIBUTION INFORMATION SYSTEM 48. EXPERT SYSTEM FOR HUMAN NUTRITION ANALYSIS 49. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF FINGERPRINT VERIFICATION SYSTEM FOR CRIME 50. COMPUTERIZED PAYROLL SYSTEM USING ANDROID TECHNOLOGY 51. ONLINE POOL BUSINESS SYSTEM 52. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF ONLINE STUDENT CLEARANCE SYSTEM USING DATA MINING TECHNIQUES A STUDY OF NAITES NIGERIA 53. WEB BASED COLLEGE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY MINNA) 54. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A WEB BASED SIM REGISTRATIO N SYSTEM FOR MTN NIGERIA 55. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A WEB NITEL TELEPHONE BILLING SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF NITEL ENUGU) 56. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF ONLINE ADMISSION AND RESULT CHECKING SYSTEM FOR A HIGHER INSTITUTION (CASE STUDY OF IMT, ENUGU) 57. SIMULATION OF A QUEUING SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF IMO STATE TRANSPORT COMPANY ITC OWERRI) 58. AUTOMATED INTELLIGENT SYSTEM FOR ONLINE MARKET FORECASTS USING STATISTICAL MODEL 59. DESIGN OF AN ADDITIONAL PASSWORD SECURITY TO MICROSOFT WINDOWS OPERATING SYSTEM 60. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED STAFF RECORD DEPARTMENT (CASE STUDY OF SOCSMAIT) 61. DEVELOPMENT OF A SYSTEM THAT WOULD ALLOCATE RESOURCES EVENLY OVER A WIRELESS NETWORK DURING MULTICAST SESSIONS 62. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A GIS BASED TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AND EMERGENCY RESPONSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 63. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED HOTEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 64. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A DATA COMPRESSION SOFTWARE 65. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE RESULT CHECKER 66. COMPUTERIZED GUEST INFORMATION TRACKING SYSTEM
  10. 10. 67. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED HOTEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 68. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A WEB BASED SOCIAL NETWORKING WEBSITE FOR UNIVERSITY STUDENTS 69. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED LIBRARY STOCK CONTROL SYSTEM 70. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED ONLINE TRADING COMMUNITY WEBSITE 71. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPUTERISED STUDENTS’ IDENTITY CARD (ID CARD) SYSTEM 72. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED AIRLINE RESERVATION SYSTEM 73. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPUTERISED ENCRYPTED DATA BASE SYSTEM 74. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED ONLINE LEARNING WEBSITE 75. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPUTERISED STAFF REMUNERATIO N SYSTEM 76. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED STOCK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 77. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED TRAFFIC OFFENCE DOCUMENTATION SYSTEM 78. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED SALES RECORD SYSTEM 79. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPUTERISED MAILING SYSTEM 80. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPUTERISED ELECTRONIC VOTING SYSTEM 81. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED HUMAN RESOURCE INFORMATION SYSTEM 82. AUTOMATED DATA ANALYSIS OF LABORATORY TEST RESULTS AND ITS SCIENTIFIC IMPORTANCE 83. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED MARKET INFORMATION SYSTEM 84. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN AUTOMATED COMPUTER BASED HOUSEHOLD INVENTORY SYSTEM 85. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AUTOMATED STUDENT SCHOOL FEES PAYMENT SYSTEM 86. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED STUDENT INFORMATION TRACKING SYSTEM 87. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED ONLINE MONETARY TRANSACTION SYSTEM
  11. 11. 88. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED POWER MONITORING SYSTEM 89. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN AUTOMATED AMBULANCE DISPATCH SYSTEM 90. WINDOW ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEM: ITS DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION 91. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED DATA WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR RECORDING ACCIDENT CASES IN NIGERIA 92. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPUTERIZED BANKING SYSTEM 93. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM 94. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED RESULT BASED COMPUTERISED MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM 95. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A WEBSITE 96. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED CONGESTION CONTROL SYSTEM FOR MULTI-USER TELECOMMUNICATION NETWORK 97. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED WEB BASED RECRUITMENT PORTAL 98. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED COURSE REGISTRATION AND RESULT PROCESSING SYSTEM 99. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED EXPERT SYSTEM ON MALARIA AND THYPHOID DIAGNOSIS 100. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF E-COMMERCE WEB PORTAL 101. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED SCHOOL LIBRARY INFORMATION SYSTEM 102. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPUTERISED POINT OF SALES SYSTEM 103. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED ONLINE CLEARANCE SYSTEM 104. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF SOFTWARE FOR REGISTRATION OF PATIENTS 105. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPUTERISED LAND INFORMATIO N SYSTEM 106. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED EMPLOYEE CLOCKING SYSTEM 107. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF WEB BASED TIME TABLE SYSTEM FOR COMPUTER SCIENCE DEPARTMENT 108. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED DATA BASE MANAGEMENT MODEL FOR INTERNAL REVENUE GENERATION 109. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED BIOLOGICAL VERIFICATION SYSTEM FOR CRIME CONTROL
  12. 12. 110. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED AIRPLANE PASSENGER MANIFEST INFORMATION SYSTEM 111. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPUTERISED STADIUM MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM 112. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED COOPERATIVE SOCIETY SYSTEM 113. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AUTOMATED FUEL DISPENSATIO N SYSTEM 114. AUTOMATED GRAPH AND CHART WIZARD 115. AUTOMATED MEDICAL DIAGNOSIS AND THERAPHY SYSTEM 116. AUTOMATED OF STOCK CONTROL AND SALES SYSTEM 117. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN AUTOMATED PRISON MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 118. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AUTOMATEDLIBRARY SYSTEM 119. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED STUDENTS ADMISSION SYSTEM 120. AUTOMATION OF THE CHEQUE CLEARING SYSTEM 121. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN AUTOMATED BANKING MODEL SYSTEM 122. DESIGNAND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERISED PRODUCTION SCHEDULER SYSTEM 123. COMPUTERIZATION OF PHONE BILLING SYSTEM 124. COMPUTERIZED PATIENT DIAGNOSIS SYSTEM 125. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF STUDENTS REGISTRATION SYSTEM 126. DATA MINING TECHNIQUES IN ANALYSIS OF STUDENT COURSE OF STUDY 127. DESIGN AND COMPUTERIZATION OF AN ELECTRONIC FUND TRANSFER SYSTEM 128. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED PRODUCT DISTRIBUTION MONITORY SYSTEM 129. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPUTERISED CASE FILLING SYSTEM 130. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF INTERNET PROTOCOL SYSTEM 131. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED DOCUMENTATIO N SYSTEM FOR COURT PROCEEDINGS 132. DESIGN OF AN INTELLIGENT TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEM 133. DESIGN OF EXAMINATION TIMETABLING SOFTWARE USING GENERIC ALGORITHMS AND SIMULATED ANNEALING 134. ELECTRONIC SCORING AND SCREENING SYSTEM
  13. 13. 135. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF EXPERT SYSTEM IN DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT OF BREAST CANCER 136. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ONLINE MOTOR VEHICLE LICENSING SYSTEM 137. OVERVIEW OF WEBSITE DEVELOPMENT 138. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF NYSC ORIENTATION CAMP INFORMATION SYSTEM 139. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A COMPUTERIZED CAREER GUIDANCE INFORMATION SYSTEM 140. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF AN EXPERT SYSTEM ON TROUBLE SHOOTING AND MAINTENANCE OF EPOSON PRINTER 141. COMPUTERISED CRIME TRACKING INFORMATION SYSTEM (A CASE STUDY OF NIGERIA POLICE FORCE) 142. DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF DIGITAL CASH TRANSACTION SYSTEM 143. DESIGNING AND IMPLEMENTING A TRANSACTING SYSTEM OR AN ATM MACHINE 144. C: COMPUTER SCIENCE PROJECTS WITH NO CODING/DESIGNS (THEORIES) 1. THE IMPACT OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (IT) ON COLLECTION DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT IN THE DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY, ABRAKA 2. APPLICATION OF ASSOCIATION RULE LEARNING IN CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT 3. APPLICATION OF DATA MINING TECHNIQUES IN THE PREDICTION OF CLIMATE EFFECT ON AGRICULTURE 4. ASSESSMENT OF YOUTHS AND INTERNET CRIME IN NIGERIA (A CASE STUDY OF WARRI SOUTH LGA) 5. PERCEPTION OF INTERNET USERS ON DATA DRIVEN ADVERTISING AMONGST UNIVERSITY STUDENTS 6. EFFECT OF MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM IN THE SERVICE DELIVERY (A CASE STUDY OF UNIVERSITY Of UYO) 7. IMPACT OF KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT ON ORGANIZATIO NAL PERFORMANCE (A CASE STUDY OF SELECTED IT FIRMS IN LAGOS) 8. THE IMPACT OF INTERNET AND THE WAY IT INFLUENCE STUDENTS READING CULTURE (Case study of selected primary schools in Edo State) 9. HOW TO PREVENT COMPUTER SYSTEM INFECTION AND COMPROMISE USING TROJAN TOOL AND PROCESS 10. EFFECTS OF GSM ON SERVICE DELIVERY OF SMES IN NIGERIA (Case study of Registered SMEs in Edo State)
  14. 14. 11. EVALUATION OF THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN E-BANKING AND CYBER CRIME IN NIGERIA (A CASE STUDY OF FIDELITY BANK PLC, 2011-2015) 12. ANALYSIS OF DATA MINING TECHNIQUES OF TELECOMMUNICATIO N COMPANIES IN NIGERIA: A CASE STUDY OF MTN NIGERIA 13. ETHICAL HACKING AND CYBER SECURITY IN NIGERIAN TELECOMMUNICATION INDUSTRY: ISSUES AND SOLUTIONS 14. A STUDY INTO THE CHALLENGES AND PROSPECTS OF MARKETING NIGERIAN MADE COMPUTER SOFTWARES 15. INTRODUCTION TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: APPLICATION AND BENEFITS TO HUMAN LIFE 16. COMPUTER NETWORKING USING WIRELESS NETWORK 17. THE APPLICATION OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY TO THE LEARNING AND TEACHING OF ECONOMICS IN NIGERIA : A CASE STUDY OF SEC. SCH IN JOS 18. A STUDY INTO THE NEGATIVE INFLUENCE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ON CHILD EDUCATION 19. AN APPRAISAL OF THE ROLE OF ICT AS A CHANGE AGENT FOR QUALITY EDUCATION IN TERTIARY INSTITUTION IN NIGERIA 20. ASSESSMENT OF THE UTILIZATION OF INTERNET SERVICES AMONG STUDENTS IN F EDERAL INSTITUTIONS IN KADUNA STATE 21. CLOUD COMPUTING A BETTER MEANS OF IT OUTSOURCING 22. THE USE OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY IN TEACHING OF VOCATIONAL SUBJECTS IN NIGERIA POLYTECHNICS 23. SELF EFFICACY AND INFORMATION SEEKING BEHAVIOUR OF STUDENTS OF SELECTED UNIVERSITIES IN NIGERIA 24. A SURVEY OF DATA BASE MANAGEMENT IN ENHANCING THE WORK PERFORMANCE OF OTM GRADUATES IN SELECTED ORGANISATIONS IN ABUJA 25. SOCIAL MEDIA ENTERPRENURESHIP AS A TOOL FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (A CASE STUDY OF SELECTED BLOGGERS AND WEBMASTERS IN IKEJA, LAGOS) 26. THE ROLE OF INFORMATION GATHERING IN THE RAPID SOCIAL-ECONO MIC TRANSFORMATION OF NIGERIA 27. IMPROVING THE CAPACITY OF A RENEWABLE POWER SYSTEM, USING SOLAR POWER PANEL (A CASE STUDY OF COMPUTER SCIENCE AND SOFTTWARE LAB 28. ENHANCING NIGERIAN ECONOMY THROUGH WIRELESS INTERNET NETWORK 29. INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY AS A TOOL FOR CREATING JOB OPPORTUNITIES IN NIGERIA
  15. 15. 30. PREDICTING STUDENTS ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE USING ARTIFICIAL NEURAL NETWORK 31. THE IMPACT OF INTERNET ON THE NIGERIAN SOCIETY 32. THE IMPACT OF ICT ON THE NIGERIAN ECONOMIC GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT 33. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES DELIVERY (A CASE STUDY OF TERTIARY HOSPITAL IN RIVERS STATE) 34. THE EFFECT OF COMPUTER USAGE ON ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT OF SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENTS IN NIGERIA 35. EFFECT OF CYBERCRIME IN NIGERIA 36. EFFECT OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS ON THE PERFORMANCE OF E- COMMERCE 37. THE IMPACT OF COMPUTER ON RECORD KEEPING IN AN ORGANISATIO N USING LIBERTY LINK WORLD WIDE AS A CASE STUDY 38. THE IMPACT OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ON ACCOUNTING PRACTICES CASE STUDY OF SMALL AND MEDIUM SIZE ENTERPRISES IN NIGERIA 39. CHALLENGES AND PROSPECT OF TECHNOLOGY (ENGINEERING) EDUCATION IN PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS. 40. THE ROLE AND THE PROBLEM OF ELECTRONIC DATA PROCESSING IN ACCOUNTING SYSTEM IN NIGERIA 41. THE ROLE OF ICT IN A DEPRESSED ECONOMY 42. THE IMPACT OF NEW TECHNOLOGY ON CUSTOMER SERVICE GIVEN BY SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISE IN AKWA IBOM STATE. 43. STUDENTS ACCESS TO E-LEARNING RESOURCES AND THEIR ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE IN COLLEGE OF EDUCATION 44. UNDERUTILIZED TECHNOLOGY IN FOODS, a case study of Food irradiation 45. ASSESSING THE IMPACT OF ICT ON REVENUE COLLECTION ON THE SIERRA LEONE ECONOMY (A CASE STUDY OF THE NATIONAL REVENUE AUTHORITY) 46. THE USE OF ICT IN PROMOTING LIBRARY RESOURCES 47. IMPROVING SECURITY IN CASHELESS APPLICATION 48. ETHICS: THE IMPACTS OF TECHNOLOGY ON THE YOUTH AND THEIR MORAL VALUES READ MORE TOPICS FROM OUR WEBSITE,VISIT: http://easyprojectmaterials.com.ng/project/computer-science-project-topics-and-materials/

×