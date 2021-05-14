ventas pnl

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL ARTE DE VENDER CON PROGRAMACION NEUROLINGÜISTICA “EXCELENCIA EN LA COMUNICACION INTERPERSONAL” SAN SALVADOR, OCTUBRE 20...
OBJETIVOS • INTRODUCIR A LOS PARTICIPANTES EN LOS CONCEPTOS DE PROGRAMACION NEUROLINGÜISTICA. • EVIDENCIAR LA UTILIDAD QUE...
TEMATICAS • SECCION I- INTRODUCCION A LA PROGRAMACION NEUROLINGÜISTICA; CONCEPTOS BASICOS PARA COMPRENDER LA PNL. • SECCIO...
• INTRODUCCION A LA PROGRAMACION NEUROLINGÜISTICA; CONCEPTOS BASICOS PARA COMPRENDERLA PNL. SECCION I-
TERMINOS DE LA PROGRAMACION NEUROLINGUISTICA EL TERMINO LINGUISTICO: SE REFIERE A LOS MEDIOS DE COMUNICACION HUMANA, ES DE...
¿QUE REPRESENTA LA PNL? • ES UNA HERRAMIENTA NOTORIA DE COMUNICACION QUE PERMITE SABER LO QUE OCURRE EN UNA INTERACCION Y ...
LA SELECCION DE LAS INFORMACIONES: LOS SISTEMAS DE REPRESENTACION SENSORIAL SECCION II-
• 1- EL MAPA NO ES EL TERRITORIO • CADA PERSONA ES DIFERENTE Y CADA MAPA DE LA REALIDAD DIFIERE DEL MAPA DEL OTRO. • 2- LA...
LA PNL NOS PROPONE APRENDER A OBSERVAR SISTEMATICAMENTE ETAPA POR ETAPA LOS MEDIOS DE EXPRESION DE NUESTROS SOCIOS. NOS EN...
4- SISTEMAS DE REPRESENTACION SENSORIAL INFORMACIONES SENSORIALES PERCIBIDAS POR LOS 5 SENTIDOS DE MANERA SIMULTANEA E INC...
5- LAS PALABRAS OTRA CLAVE DE ACCESO SON LAS PALABRAS: ALGUNAS PALABRAS QUE DESCRIBEN LA EXPERIENCIA SUBJETIVA: VISUAL Ver...
COMO OBSERVAR UN ESTADO INTERIOR REPRESENTADO POR UN COMPORTAMIENTO EXTERIOR • LA PNL UTILIZA EL TÉRMINO “CALIBRAR” PARA H...
EL CONTEXTO DE LA VENTA SECCION III
EN HACER EXPERIMENTAR AL CLIENTE ESTADOS INTERIORES Y EMOCIONES QUE VAN A DETERMINAR LOS COMPORTAMIENTOS FAVORABLES AL DES...
DOS NIVELES DEL CONTEXTO DE LA VENTA Y LA DOBLE COMPETENCIA: 1- EL CONTEXTO PERSONAL 2- EL CONTEXTO DE LA INTERACCION O IN...
EL ROL DEL VENDEDOR ES ORIENTAR AL CLIENTE HACIA EL PRODUCTO QUE SATISFAGA SUS NECESIDADES. “ME ACONSEJO BIEN AL SUGERIRME...
HACER CONTACTO CON EL CLIENTE SECCION IV
TENGA EN CUENTA LA NOCION DE TERRITORIO EN LA RECEPCION PONGASE EN ARMONIA CON EL CLIENTE Y LUEGO ORIENTELO HACIA EL OBJET...
• RECONOZCA AL CLIENTE COMO A ALGUIEN FAMILIAR, YA QUE COMPRENDEMOS MEJOR LO QUE YA CONOCEMOS. • • SINTONICE SU COMPORTAMI...
• SINCRONICE CON LA RESPIRACION, ES DECIR, RESPIRE AL RITMO DEL CLIENTE. • AJUSTESE AL RITMO DE LA VOZ DE SU CLIENTE (TONO...
CUANDO SE ACERQUE A UN CLIENTE HAGALO RESPETANDO SU DISTANCIA PERSONAL • SI AL CLIENTE LE GUSTA LA BREVE DISTANCIA, SUS SI...
LOS ESTADOS INTERIORES QUE SE QUIEREN INDUCIR EN EL CLIENTE; LA TOMA DE DECISION DE COMPRA. SECCION V-
DEFINICION DE ESTADO INTERIOR • UN ESTADO INTERIOR SE DEFINE COMO LA SITUACION EMOCIONAL DE LA PERSONA, QUE PROVIENE DE LO...
• LA CONFIANZA ES UNA EMOCION ORIENTADA HACIA EL OTRO, EN EFECTO, DEPENDE SUBJETIVAMENTE DE LO QUE LA PERSONA RECIBE DE IN...
LA IMAGEN QUE OFRECEMOS AL CLIENTE • LA PRESENTACION ES VITAL. UNA BUENA PRESENTACION GENERA PRIMERO EN SI MISMO UN SENTIM...
LA CURIOSIDAD Y EL INTERES • LA CURIOSIDAD APARECE CUANDO SE REQUIERE CONOCER ALGO QUE EN EL MOMENTO PRESENTE, PERMANECE E...
FRASES QUE AGUDIZAN LA CURIOSIDAD DEL CLIENTE (UTILICE PALABRAS TALES COMO INTERESAR, DESCUBRIR, SORPRENDER; SE USA EL TIE...
LA TOMA DE DECISION DE COMPRA TRES ETAPAS INGRESO DE DATOS LAS OPERACIONES TESTS TEST NEGATIVO TEST POSITIVO SALIDA AL CLI...
EJEMPLO DE TOMA DE DECISION DE COMPRA • ¿COMO FUE QUE DECIDIO COMPRARSE ESA LOCION? • LO QUE ME GUSTO DESDE EL PRIMER VIST...
SECCION VI- • CRITERIOS DEL CLIENTE, MANEJO DE OBJECIONES Y CONCLUSION DE LA VENTA.
CRITERIOS • EL CLIENTE COMPRA PRODUCTOS EN FUNCION DE LA IDEA QUE TIENE DE SI MISMO, POR LO QUE AL ADQUIRIRLO, SE IDENTIFI...
COMO EVIDENCIAR LOS CRITERIOS DEL CLIENTE • EL INTERROGATORIO: HAGA PREGUNTAS ABIERTAS, ES DECIR, AQUELLAS CUYA RESPUESTA ...
MANEJAR OBJECIONES • OBJECIONES FUNDADAS. • EL CLIENTE: ESTA REFRIGERADORA ME CONVENDRIA, PERO NO ME DIJO CUANTO TIENE DE ...
OBJECIONES NO FUNDADAS. • LA CLIENTA: ESTA BICICLETA ME GUSTARIA PERO LO QUE ME HACE DUDAR ES EL COLOR. MI MARIDO VA A DEC...
SIGNIFICADO DE LA OBJECION • LA OBJECION SIGNIFICA QUE EL CLIENTE MUESTRA UN INTERES POR EL PRODUCTO, Y QUE LE OFRECE LA O...
OBJECIONES MAS FRECUENTES • EL PRECIO: • CLIENTE: ES DEMASIADO CARA. • VENDEDOR :¿EN CUANTO CALCULA USTED EL PRECIO DE EST...
TENGO QUE CONSULTAR CON UN TERCERO... • CLIENTE: ME GUSTA MUCHO ESE VESTIDO, PERO ANTES DE COMPRARLO TENGO QUE CONSULTARLO...
LA COMPETENCIA • UN VENDEDOR EXPERIMENTADO SABE QUE NO DEBE ATACAR A LA COMPETENCIA, SINO MAS BIEN, HACER JUICIOS POSITIVO...
COMO ENFRENTA LA PNL LAS OBJECIONES • PARA TRATAR LAS OBJECIONES, LA PNL PARTE EN PRINCIPIO DE LA CERTEZA DE QUE ESTAN FUN...
CONCLUIR LA VENTA • ¿CUANDO CONCLUIR? • CUANDO EL CLIENTE EMITE OBJECIONES, SIGNIFICA QUE TIENE INTERES EN EL PRODUCTO. UN...
• LA CONCLUSION CONDICIONADA • VENDEDOR: SI LE DEMUESTRO QUE MI PRODUCTO RESPONDE PERFECTAMENTE A SUS EXPECTATIVAS, ¿ESTAR...
• DETECTAR LOS BLOQUEOS DEL VENDEDOR • TEMOR DE FORZAR AL CLIENTE: • VENDEDOR: BUENO, ¿ENTONCES SE LO ENVUELVO PARA REGALO...
• MILTON ERICKSON, PSICOTERAPEUTA, HIPNOLOGO; HAY QUE LOGRAR UNA ESPECIAL CONCENTRACION EN EL CLIENTE (ES EL CONCEPTO DE H...
SIEMPRE RECUERDE: MIENTRAS EL VENDEDOR ESTABLEZCA Y MANTENGA UN SOLIDO CLIMA DE CONFIANZA EN SU RELACION CON EL CLIENTE, T...
BIBLIOGRAFIA • COMO VENDER MEJOR CON LA PNL, CATHERINE CUDICIO, EDITORIAL VERGARA. • COMO COMPRENDER LA PNL, CATHERINE CUD...
• EL VENDEDOR DE TIPO GUERRERO • Más de treinta puntos para la respuesta a: • Es usted un hombre o una mujer de acción, lo...
• EL VENDEDOR DE TIPO PASTOR • Más de treinta puntos para la s respuestas c: • En su actividad lo que cuenta ante todo es ...
• Las respuestas e: el factor tiempo. • - Más de veinticinco puntos • Usted domina el oficio y sus principales cualidades ...
EJERCICIOS • Identificando al cliente: • Visual • Auditivo • Cinestésico • Se requiere crear un ambiente de venta • Un ven...
ventas pnl
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Sales
62 views
May. 14, 2021

ventas pnl

el programa consiste en presentar las habilidades relativas a las ventas desde la PNL, instando al participante a su práctica.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ziglar on Selling: The Ultimate Handbook for the Complete Sales Professional Zig Ziglar
(4/5)
Free
Questions that Sell: The Powerful Process for Discovering What Your Customer Really Wants Paul Cherry
(4.5/5)
Free
Seducing Strangers: How to Get People to Buy What You're Selling (The Little Black Book of Advertising Secrets) Josh Weltman
(4/5)
Free
The Introvert's Edge: How the Quiet and Shy Can Outsell Anyone Matthew Pollard
(4.5/5)
Free
Secrets of Closing the Sale Zig Ziglar
(3/5)
Free
A Mind for Sales: Daily Habits and Practical Strategies for Sales Success Mark Hunter, CSP
(0/5)
Free
The Art of Closing the Sale: The Key to Making More Money Faster in the World of Professional Selling Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
Sell with a Story: How to Capture Attention, Build Trust, and Close the Sale Paul Smith
(0/5)
Free
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
The Simple Truths of Service: Inspired by Johnny the Bagger Ken Blanchard
(5/5)
Free
Sales Management. Simplified.: The Straight Truth About Getting Exceptional Results from Your Sales Team Mike Weinberg
(5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(0/5)
Free
Let the Story Do the Work: The Art of Storytelling for Business Success Esther Choy
(0/5)
Free
New Sales. Simplified.: The Essential Handbook for Prospecting and New Business Development Mike Weinberg
(5/5)
Free
HBR's 10 Must Reads on Sales (with bonus interview of Andris Zoltners) (HBR's 10 Must Reads) Harvard Business Review
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
You, Inc.: The Art of Selling Yourself Harry Beckwith
(4.5/5)
Free
Sales 101: From Finding Leads and Closing Techniques to Retaining Customers and Growing Your Business, an Essential Primer on How to Sell Wendy Connick
(4.5/5)
Free
What the Customer Wants You to Know: How Everybody Needs to Think Differently About Sales Ram Charan
(2/5)
Free
The Little Platinum Book of Cha-Ching: 32.5 Strategies to Ring Your Own (Cash) Register in Business and Personal Success Jeffrey Gitomer
(0/5)
Free
Secrets of the Great Rainmakers: Proven Techniques from the Business Pros Jeffrey J. Fox
(4.5/5)
Free
Expert Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Creating a Mass Movement of People Who Will Pay for Your Advice Russell Brunson
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Become a Rainmaker: The Rules for Getting and Keeping Customers and Cl Jeffrey J. Fox
(4.5/5)
Free
Built to Sell: Creating a Business That Can Thrive Without You John Warrillow
(5/5)
Free
The Way of the Wolf: Straight Line Selling: Master the Art of Persuasion, Influence, and Success Jordan Belfort
(4.5/5)
Free
Secrets of Closing the Sale Zig Ziglar
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Get a Meeting with Anyone: The Untapped Selling Power of Contact Marketing Stu Heinecke
(5/5)
Free
The 25 Sales Habits of Highly Successful Salespeople Stephan Schiffman
(4/5)
Free
Agent of Influence: How to Use Spy Skills to Persuade Anyone, Sell Anything, and Build a Successful Business Jason Hanson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Irresistible Offer: How to Sell Your Product or Service in 3 Seconds or Less Mark Joyner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ultimate Sales Letter: Attract New Customers, Boost Your Sales [4th Edition] Dan S Kennedy
(5/5)
Free
The 29% Solution: 52 Weekly Networking Success Strategies Ivan R. Misner, PhD
(3/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ventas pnl

  1. 1. EL ARTE DE VENDER CON PROGRAMACION NEUROLINGÜISTICA “EXCELENCIA EN LA COMUNICACION INTERPERSONAL” SAN SALVADOR, OCTUBRE 2001. INSTRUCTOR: DANIEL AGREDA
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS • INTRODUCIR A LOS PARTICIPANTES EN LOS CONCEPTOS DE PROGRAMACION NEUROLINGÜISTICA. • EVIDENCIAR LA UTILIDAD QUE TIENE LA PNL DENTRO DE LOS PROCESOS DE RELACION VENDEDOR/CLIENTE. • BRINDAR HERRAMIENTAS DE LA PNL A LOS PARTICIPANTES A FIN DE QUE PUEDAN APLICARLOS EN LOS PROCESOS DE VENTAS EN TIENDAS POR DEPARTAMENTOS.
  3. 3. TEMATICAS • SECCION I- INTRODUCCION A LA PROGRAMACION NEUROLINGÜISTICA; CONCEPTOS BASICOS PARA COMPRENDER LA PNL. • SECCION II- LA SELECCION DE LAS INFORMACIONES; LOS SISTEMAS DE REPRESENTACION SENSORIAL • SECCION III- EL CONTEXTO DE LA VENTA. • SECCION IV- CONTACTO CON EL CLIENTE • SECCION V- LOS ESTADOS INTERIORES QUE SE QUIEREN INDUCIR EN EL CLIENTE; LA TOMA DE DECISION DE COMPRA. • SECCION VI- CRITERIOS DEL CLIENTE, MANEJO DE OBJECIONES Y CONCLUSION DE LA VENTA.
  4. 4. • INTRODUCCION A LA PROGRAMACION NEUROLINGÜISTICA; CONCEPTOS BASICOS PARA COMPRENDERLA PNL. SECCION I-
  5. 5. TERMINOS DE LA PROGRAMACION NEUROLINGUISTICA EL TERMINO LINGUISTICO: SE REFIERE A LOS MEDIOS DE COMUNICACION HUMANA, ES DECIR, EL COMPORTAMIENTO VERBAL Y NO VERBAL. EL TERMINO NEURO: SE REFIERE A NUESTRAS PERCEPCIONES SENSORIALES QUE DETERMINAN NUESTRO ESTADO INTERNO,, ES DECIR, EL ESTADO NEUROLOGICO/EMOCIONAL. EL TERMINO PROGRAMACION: SE REFIERE A NUESTRA APTITUD PARA PRODUCIR Y APLICAR PROGRAMAS DE COMPORTAMIENTO, ES NUESTRA ORGANIZACION INTERIOR.
  6. 6. ¿QUE REPRESENTA LA PNL? • ES UNA HERRAMIENTA NOTORIA DE COMUNICACION QUE PERMITE SABER LO QUE OCURRE EN UNA INTERACCION Y A PARTIR DE ALLI REPRODUCIR LOS COMPORTAMIENTOS EFICACES.
  7. 7. LA SELECCION DE LAS INFORMACIONES: LOS SISTEMAS DE REPRESENTACION SENSORIAL SECCION II-
  8. 8. • 1- EL MAPA NO ES EL TERRITORIO • CADA PERSONA ES DIFERENTE Y CADA MAPA DE LA REALIDAD DIFIERE DEL MAPA DEL OTRO. • 2- LA NOCION DE ELECCION • TODAS NUESTRAS ACCIONES CONDUCEN A ELEGIR. • 3- LA PERCEPCION • ES EL SIGNIFICADO PARTICULAR QUE LE ATRIBUIMOS A LOS ESTIMULOS (PERSONAS, SITUACIONES, RUIDOS, ETC.). SELECCIÓN DE LAS INFORMACIONES
  9. 9. LA PNL NOS PROPONE APRENDER A OBSERVAR SISTEMATICAMENTE ETAPA POR ETAPA LOS MEDIOS DE EXPRESION DE NUESTROS SOCIOS. NOS ENSEÑA A UTILIZAR NUESTROS SENTIDOS, A INTEGRAR INFORMACIONES QUE NO ACOSTUMBRAMOS A TOMAR EN CUENTA CONSCIENTEMENTE EN NUESTRAS RELACIONES CON OTROS.
  10. 10. 4- SISTEMAS DE REPRESENTACION SENSORIAL INFORMACIONES SENSORIALES PERCIBIDAS POR LOS 5 SENTIDOS DE MANERA SIMULTANEA E INCONSCIENTE UNA SOLA INFORMACION SENSORIAL PERCIBIDA DE UNA VEZ DE MANERA CONSCIENTE SISTEMA DE REPRESENTACION SENSORIAL DOMINANTE VISUAL AUDITIVO KINESTESICO RECONOCER EL SISTEMA DE REPRESENTACION SENSORIAL DOMINANTE MENSAJES A OBSERVAR •POSTURA •GESTOS •EXPRESION FACIAL •CLAVES DE ACCESO VISUAL •CALIDAD DE LA VOZ •ELECCION DE LAS PALABRAS
  11. 11. 5- LAS PALABRAS OTRA CLAVE DE ACCESO SON LAS PALABRAS: ALGUNAS PALABRAS QUE DESCRIBEN LA EXPERIENCIA SUBJETIVA: VISUAL Ver a primera vista evidentemente visiblemente claro luminoso pintoresco rosa clarividente ilustrar Escuchar si oí bien prestar oído con el oído alerta hacer eco estar a tono oír voces orquesta sonar falso grito agudo AUDITIVO Sentir sentido común los pies en la tierra calor contacto frialdad choque liviano tener olfato tomar a pecho KINESTESICO
  12. 12. COMO OBSERVAR UN ESTADO INTERIOR REPRESENTADO POR UN COMPORTAMIENTO EXTERIOR • LA PNL UTILIZA EL TÉRMINO “CALIBRAR” PARA HACER ESTE EJERCICIO. • ES EL CONJUNTO DE SEÑALES DE TIPO VISUAL, AUDITIVA Y KINESTESICA QUE UTILIZA LA PERSONA PARA VERIFICAR EL IMPACTO DE SU COMUNICACION EN LA OTRA PERSONA, QUE PERMITE SACAR UNA ESPECIE DE FOTOGRAFIA DE LA PERSONA. • EN UNA EXPERIENCIA AGRADABLE EN DONDE USTED SABRA RECONOCER UN ESTADO POSITIVO EN SU INTERLOCULTOR.
  13. 13. EL CONTEXTO DE LA VENTA SECCION III
  14. 14. EN HACER EXPERIMENTAR AL CLIENTE ESTADOS INTERIORES Y EMOCIONES QUE VAN A DETERMINAR LOS COMPORTAMIENTOS FAVORABLES AL DESARROLLO DE LA ACCION Y A LA TOMA DE DECISION DE COMPRA. ¿EN QUE CONSISTE EL ARTE DE LA VENTA? ¿QUE HACE CALIDAD LA VENTA? LA CALIDAD DE LA RELACION ENTRE EL VENDEDOR Y EL CLIENTE.
  15. 15. DOS NIVELES DEL CONTEXTO DE LA VENTA Y LA DOBLE COMPETENCIA: 1- EL CONTEXTO PERSONAL 2- EL CONTEXTO DE LA INTERACCION O INTERCAMBIO 1- CONOCIMIENTO DEL PRODUCTO 2- UNA RELACION INTERPERSONAL DE CALIDAD
  16. 16. EL ROL DEL VENDEDOR ES ORIENTAR AL CLIENTE HACIA EL PRODUCTO QUE SATISFAGA SUS NECESIDADES. “ME ACONSEJO BIEN AL SUGERIRME ESTA LINEA EN LUGAR DE OTRA” EXPRESA EL CLIENTE CUANDO HA SIDO BIEN ASESORADO. USTED DEBE ESTAR SIEMPRE PREPARADO PARA RESPONDER PREGUNTAS Y ASESORAR.
  17. 17. HACER CONTACTO CON EL CLIENTE SECCION IV
  18. 18. TENGA EN CUENTA LA NOCION DE TERRITORIO EN LA RECEPCION PONGASE EN ARMONIA CON EL CLIENTE Y LUEGO ORIENTELO HACIA EL OBJETIVO. EL CLIENTE ESTA EN UN TERRITORIO QUE NO ES EL DE ÉL, ES SU TERRITORIO Y A USTED LE COMPETE GENERAR LA CONFIANZA CON EL MISMO. LA CALIDAD DE LA RECEPCION CONSISTE EN SABER DAR AL CLIENTE LA SENSACION DE ESTAR A SU DISPOSICION SIN DAR LA IMPRESION DE QUE UNO “LE CAE ENCIMA”. EJEMPLOS: SALUDE AL CLIENTE Y ANTES DE PREGUNTARLE SI QUIERE VER UN PRODUCTO EN ESPECIAL, DECIRLE O HACERLE ENTENDER QUE ES LIBRE DE MIRAR.
  19. 19. • RECONOZCA AL CLIENTE COMO A ALGUIEN FAMILIAR, YA QUE COMPRENDEMOS MEJOR LO QUE YA CONOCEMOS. • • SINTONICE SU COMPORTAMIENTO CON EL DEL CLIENTE (MIMETISMO CONDUCTUAL): - LA POSTURA TRANSMITE MULTIPLES MENSAJES - REFLEJE LOS MOVIMIENTOS DEL CLIENTE, OBSERVE SUS GESTOS. ¿COMO PONERSE EN ARMONIA?
  20. 20. • SINCRONICE CON LA RESPIRACION, ES DECIR, RESPIRE AL RITMO DEL CLIENTE. • AJUSTESE AL RITMO DE LA VOZ DE SU CLIENTE (TONO, RITMO DE LA PALABRA, VOLUMEN), ARMONICE CON UNO DE LOS QUE ESTAN ENTRE PARENTESIS. • AJUSTE Y ARMONICE CON LA DISTANCIA; LA DISTANCIA COMODA ES AQUELLA EN QUE NOS SENTIMOS BIEN PARA HABLAR. ¿COMO PONERSE EN ARMONIA?
  21. 21. CUANDO SE ACERQUE A UN CLIENTE HAGALO RESPETANDO SU DISTANCIA PERSONAL • SI AL CLIENTE LE GUSTA LA BREVE DISTANCIA, SUS SISTEMA DE REPRESENTACION ES KINESTESICO Y, ÉL, INCLUSO, PODRA TOMAR LA INICIATIVA DE TOCARLO. • SI EL CLIENTE SE LE ALEJA, RESPETE LA DISTANCIA QUE LE IMPONE, YA QUE PUEDE SER UNA PERSONA QUE PRIVILEGIA LAS PERCEPCIONES VISUALES, PERO MANTENGA EL CONTACTO VISUAL. • SI SE COLOCA AL LADO SUYO, ES DE LAS PERSONAS QUE PRIVILEGIAN LAS PERCEPCIONES AUDITIVAS
  22. 22. LOS ESTADOS INTERIORES QUE SE QUIEREN INDUCIR EN EL CLIENTE; LA TOMA DE DECISION DE COMPRA. SECCION V-
  23. 23. DEFINICION DE ESTADO INTERIOR • UN ESTADO INTERIOR SE DEFINE COMO LA SITUACION EMOCIONAL DE LA PERSONA, QUE PROVIENE DE LOS PROCESOS INTERNOS, DE LA MANERA ESPECIFICA COMO SELECCIONA E INTERPRETA LO QUE VE, SIENTE, ESCUCHA O SE DICE.
  24. 24. • LA CONFIANZA ES UNA EMOCION ORIENTADA HACIA EL OTRO, EN EFECTO, DEPENDE SUBJETIVAMENTE DE LO QUE LA PERSONA RECIBE DE INFORMACION DE SU INTERLOCUTOR. • CONFIAMOS EN ALGUIEN CUANDO NOS PROPORCIONA INFORMACION PRECISA, Y NOS INCITA A CREER QUE GRACIAS A EL ALCANZAREMOS NUESTRO OBJETIVO. • EL COMPORTAMIENTO Y LA INFORMACION QUE PROPORCIONE AL CLIENTE SON LA CLAVE. • GANAR, MANTENER O PERDER LA CONFIANZA DEL CLIENTE DEPENDE DE USTED. LA CONFIANZA PROVOCA ESTADOS INTERIORES DESEADOS
  25. 25. LA IMAGEN QUE OFRECEMOS AL CLIENTE • LA PRESENTACION ES VITAL. UNA BUENA PRESENTACION GENERA PRIMERO EN SI MISMO UN SENTIMIENTO DE CONFIANZA INTERIOR, EL CUAL ES COMUNICADO AL INTERLOCUTOR A TRAVES DE SUS PERCEPCIONES INCONSCIENTES. • LA INDUMENTARIA DEBE HACER FACIL IDENTIFICAR A LOS REPRESENTANTES DEL NEGOCIO • SOMOS LA IMAGEN DE LA EMPRESA.
  26. 26. LA CURIOSIDAD Y EL INTERES • LA CURIOSIDAD APARECE CUANDO SE REQUIERE CONOCER ALGO QUE EN EL MOMENTO PRESENTE, PERMANECE ESCONDIDO. • EL INTERES ESTA EMPARENTADO CON LA CURIOSIDAD PERO LE PERTENECE A LA PERSONA, ES DECIR, QUE ES MAS BIEN UN INTERES PERSONAL POR CONOCER ALGO. • NO SOMOS CURIOSOS NI ESTAMOS INTERESADOS SINO EN ALGO QUE IGNORAMOS EN EL PRESENTE, LO QUE NUTRE LA CURIOSIDAD ES LA BUSQUEDA DEL DESCUBRIMIENTO POR VENIR.
  27. 27. FRASES QUE AGUDIZAN LA CURIOSIDAD DEL CLIENTE (UTILICE PALABRAS TALES COMO INTERESAR, DESCUBRIR, SORPRENDER; SE USA EL TIEMPO FUTURO) • ACABO DE RECIBIR ALGO QUE SEGURAMENTE LE VA A INTERESAR. • LA NUEVA COLECCION LLEGO ESTA MAÑANA, LA VA A DESCUBRIR AL MISMO TIEMPO QUE YO. • EL MODELO QUE ESTA MIRANDO ES DE LOS MAS INTERESANTES. • VAMOS A HACER UN ESTUDIO COMPARATIVO DE SU CONTRATO, Y SEGURAMENTE SE VA A VER AGRADABLEMENTE SORPRENDIDO POR LAS ECONOMIAS QUE USTED PUEDE HACER.
  28. 28. LA TOMA DE DECISION DE COMPRA TRES ETAPAS INGRESO DE DATOS LAS OPERACIONES TESTS TEST NEGATIVO TEST POSITIVO SALIDA AL CLIENTE DENTRO DEL CLIENTE COMPORTAMIENTO
  29. 29. EJEMPLO DE TOMA DE DECISION DE COMPRA • ¿COMO FUE QUE DECIDIO COMPRARSE ESA LOCION? • LO QUE ME GUSTO DESDE EL PRIMER VISTAZO FUE LA FORMA DEL BOTE, DESPUES QUISE PROBARLO PARA OLERLO, LO COMPARE CON OTRAS QUE HE USADO, PERO FINALMENTE LO ELEGI PORQUE ADEMAS DE SER BONITO EL FRASCO ES UNA FRAGANCIA MUY FRESCA. • ENTRADA=VISUAL (PRIMER CRITERIO) • OPERACIONES=KINESTESICAS/VISUALES (CONTACTO CON EL OLOR) • SALIDA=KINESTESICA (ADEMAS DE BONITO ES FRESCA)
  30. 30. SECCION VI- • CRITERIOS DEL CLIENTE, MANEJO DE OBJECIONES Y CONCLUSION DE LA VENTA.
  31. 31. CRITERIOS • EL CLIENTE COMPRA PRODUCTOS EN FUNCION DE LA IDEA QUE TIENE DE SI MISMO, POR LO QUE AL ADQUIRIRLO, SE IDENTIFICA CON LA IMAGEN QUE DESEA DAR DE EL (EL EFECTO DE LA PUBLICIDAD). • PARA LA PNL EL CRITERIO REPRESENTA LA MANIFESTACION DE UNA CREENCIA QUE OPERA INCONSCIENTEMENTE. • EJEMPLO: LA PERSONA OPTIMISTA SIEMPRE ENCUENTRA LO POSITIVO AUN CUANDO TROPIECE CON DIFICULTADES, EN ELLA OPERA LA CREENCIA QUE “NO HAY PROBLEMA INSUPERABLE”.
  32. 32. COMO EVIDENCIAR LOS CRITERIOS DEL CLIENTE • EL INTERROGATORIO: HAGA PREGUNTAS ABIERTAS, ES DECIR, AQUELLAS CUYA RESPUESTA NO SEA NI SI, NI NO. • ¿QUE ESPERA USTED DE ESE PRODUCTO?, ¿QUE OPINA USTED DE EL? CADA VEZ QUE PEDIMOS SU OPINION LE DAMOS LA OPORTUNIDAD DE EXPRESAR SUS CRITERIOS. • EJEMPLO: ¿QUE PIENSA USTED DE ESE SILLON? NO ESTA MAL PERO NO VA CON MI CASA, NO CORRESPONDE A LA DECORACION, ADEMAS NO ME PARECE CONFORTABLE.
  33. 33. MANEJAR OBJECIONES • OBJECIONES FUNDADAS. • EL CLIENTE: ESTA REFRIGERADORA ME CONVENDRIA, PERO NO ME DIJO CUANTO TIENE DE GARANTIA. • EL VENDEDOR: ESTE MATERIAL ES SUMAMENTE CONFIABLE, NO NECESITA GARANTIA PORQUE ESTA HECHO PARA DURAR. • EL CLIENTE: ¿QUIERE DECIR QUE NO TIENE GARANTIA? • ESTA SITUACION ES INCOMADA PARA EL VENDEDOR, ESTA EN DESVENTAJA POR LO QUE PREFIRIO ELUDIR LA PREGUNTA. EN ESTE EJEMPLO LA OBJECION/PREGUNTA ESTA FUNDADA.
  34. 34. OBJECIONES NO FUNDADAS. • LA CLIENTA: ESTA BICICLETA ME GUSTARIA PERO LO QUE ME HACE DUDAR ES EL COLOR. MI MARIDO VA A DECIR QUE ES HORRIBLE. • LA VENDEDORA: TAL VEZ DEBERIA VENIR CON EL: ASI SABRIA SI LE PARECE. • LA CLIENTA: OH NO, SEGURO QUE NO, NO QUIERE NI OIR DE BICICLETAS. • LA CLIENTA ES DE MALA FE, SU OBJETIVO REAL ES NO COMPRAR LA BICICLETA; EL COLOR NORMALMENTE NO SUELE REPRESENTAR EL CRITERIO DECISIVO.
  35. 35. SIGNIFICADO DE LA OBJECION • LA OBJECION SIGNIFICA QUE EL CLIENTE MUESTRA UN INTERES POR EL PRODUCTO, Y QUE LE OFRECE LA OPORTUNIDAD DE COMPLETAR SU ARGUMENTACION. • DA LA OPORTUNIDAD AL VENDEDOR DE CONOCER LA OPINION DEL CLIENTE.
  36. 36. OBJECIONES MAS FRECUENTES • EL PRECIO: • CLIENTE: ES DEMASIADO CARA. • VENDEDOR :¿EN CUANTO CALCULA USTED EL PRECIO DE ESTA CREMA? • CLIENTE: VI LA MISMA CREMA EN LA TIENDA TALIBAN MUCHO MAS BARATA. • VENDEDOR: ¿NO HAY NINGUNA DIFERENCIA? ME GUSTARIA SABERLO PORQUE ESE DATO ME SORPRENDE MUCHO. • CUANDO LA OBJECION DEL PRECIO ES FUNDADA PUEDE SIGNIFICAR QUE EL CLIENTE NO COMPRARA, PORQUE NO TIENE DINERO O PORQUE NO QUIERE DISPONER.
  37. 37. TENGO QUE CONSULTAR CON UN TERCERO... • CLIENTE: ME GUSTA MUCHO ESE VESTIDO, PERO ANTES DE COMPRARLO TENGO QUE CONSULTARLO CON MI MARIDO. • VENDEDOR:NATURALMENTE, SI QUIEREN PASAN JUNTOS, SE LO RESERVO PARA MAÑANA.
  38. 38. LA COMPETENCIA • UN VENDEDOR EXPERIMENTADO SABE QUE NO DEBE ATACAR A LA COMPETENCIA, SINO MAS BIEN, HACER JUICIOS POSITIVOS EN FUNCION DE LA DECISION U OPCION DEL CLIENTE Y PRESENTARLE LAS DIFERENCIAS DEL PRODUCTO Y QUE ES LO QUE LE APORTA DE NUEVO AL CLIENTE.
  39. 39. COMO ENFRENTA LA PNL LAS OBJECIONES • PARA TRATAR LAS OBJECIONES, LA PNL PARTE EN PRINCIPIO DE LA CERTEZA DE QUE ESTAN FUNDADAS Y ACTUAMOS EN DOS TIEMPOS, A SABER: • 1) ACEPTAMOS LA OBJECION Y • 2) DAMOS LA RESPUESTA • LA PNL NO VE LA VENTA COMO UN COMBATE, SINO POR EL CONTRARIO, SE DEDICA A BUSCAR SOLUCIONES CREATIVAS ANTE LAS OBJECIONES.
  40. 40. CONCLUIR LA VENTA • ¿CUANDO CONCLUIR? • CUANDO EL CLIENTE EMITE OBJECIONES, SIGNIFICA QUE TIENE INTERES EN EL PRODUCTO. UNA VEZ QUE EL VENDEDOR HA SUMINISTRADO INFORMACION AL CLIENTE, EN LA MAYORIA DE LOS CASOS EL CLIENTE CONCLUYE LA VENTA. • LAS OBJECIONES INDICAN CASI SIEMPRE QUE LA CONCLUSION ES INMINENTE. EL CLIENTE YA HA EXPRESADO SUS OPINIONES Y CRITERIOS MAS IMPORTANTES, QUE UNA VEZ SATISFECHOS LO LLEVAN AUTOMATICAMENTE A LA SALIDA, ES DECIR A LA TOMA DE DECISION.
  41. 41. • LA CONCLUSION CONDICIONADA • VENDEDOR: SI LE DEMUESTRO QUE MI PRODUCTO RESPONDE PERFECTAMENTE A SUS EXPECTATIVAS, ¿ESTARIA DISPUESTO A COMPRARLO? • CLIENTE: EN PRINCIPIO SI, PERO QUIERO ESTAR SEGURO DE HACER ECONOMIA EN SERIO AL ELEGIRLO. • EL VENDEDOR PLANTEA UNA CONCLUSION CONDICIONADA FORMULANDO UNA PREGUNTA DIRECTA AL CLIENTE, LA CUAL HA HECHO APARECER EL CRITERIO PRINCIPAL DEL CLIENTE EL QUE HAY QUE SATISFACER (ECONOMIA). CONCLUIR LA VENTA
  42. 42. • DETECTAR LOS BLOQUEOS DEL VENDEDOR • TEMOR DE FORZAR AL CLIENTE: • VENDEDOR: BUENO, ¿ENTONCES SE LO ENVUELVO PARA REGALO? • CLIENTE: UN MOMENTO, NO LE DIJE QUE LO LLEVABA. • UN VENDEDOR AUN CUANDO CREA QUE HA HECHO UN BUEN TRABAJO, PUEDE SENTIR UN MALESTAR, LO QUE PUEDE CONDUCIR A DECISIONES COMO LA DEL EJEMPLO. CONCLUIR LA VENTA
  43. 43. • MILTON ERICKSON, PSICOTERAPEUTA, HIPNOLOGO; HAY QUE LOGRAR UNA ESPECIAL CONCENTRACION EN EL CLIENTE (ES EL CONCEPTO DE HIPNOSIS DE EL). • EL MILTON MODEL TRATA DE DAR LA IMPRESION AL CLIENTE QUE EL ES QUIEN DECIDE, ESTO GENERA UN MAYOR COMPROMISO EN EL CLIENTE. EL MILTON MODEL, APOYA EL FINAL SUBJETIVO
  44. 44. SIEMPRE RECUERDE: MIENTRAS EL VENDEDOR ESTABLEZCA Y MANTENGA UN SOLIDO CLIMA DE CONFIANZA EN SU RELACION CON EL CLIENTE, TANTO POR SU CALIDAD HUMANA COMO POR SU COMPETENCIA EN SU CONOCIMIENTO DEL PRODUCTO, EL CLIENTE PERMANECE FIEL.
  45. 45. BIBLIOGRAFIA • COMO VENDER MEJOR CON LA PNL, CATHERINE CUDICIO, EDITORIAL VERGARA. • COMO COMPRENDER LA PNL, CATHERINE CUDICIO, EDITORIAL VERGARA.
  46. 46. • EL VENDEDOR DE TIPO GUERRERO • Más de treinta puntos para la respuesta a: • Es usted un hombre o una mujer de acción, lo cual se traduce en su voluntad de enfrentar los acontecimientos y controlarlos. Le gustan las decisiones rápidas, el dinamismo, las situaciones claras que le permiten saber con exactitud qué hacer, Juzga a sus interlocutores por lo que hacen y no por lo que son, le horroriza hablar sin decir nada, y por supuesto detesta la inacción. • EL VENDEDOR DE TIPO ESCRIBA • Más de treinta puntos para la respuesta b: • Para usted lo que cuenta ante todo en sus relaciones con sus clientes es la información que se intercambia. Para estar a sus anchas necesita mas que nada conocer a la perfección cuanto concierne a sus productos, pero también acumular múltiples informaciones sobre sus clientes. Por lo general tiene una memoria excelente que le permite sacar provecho de las informaciones que recoge. Juzga a sus interlocutores por lo que saben o no, y con el mismo criterio juzga sus éxitos y fracasos.
  47. 47. • EL VENDEDOR DE TIPO PASTOR • Más de treinta puntos para la s respuestas c: • En su actividad lo que cuenta ante todo es la calidad de las relaciones que entabla con sus clientes. Da prueba de grandes cualidades de escucha y comprensión, y le gusta el contacto con los otros. Está muy atento y se muestra • Muy sensible a los ámbitos donde se desenvuelve. Tiende a juzgar a sus interlocutores según lo experimenta respecto de ellos o lo que ellos experimentan respecto de usted. Evalúa su desempeño en función de la medida en que modifica su entorno. • • EL VENDEDOR DE TIPO MERCADER • Más de treinta puntos para la respuesta d: • Su criterio más importante se mide en términos de ganancia o de perdida a nivel material, así es como juzga sus acciones y la de los otros. Por lo general es una persona muy organizada, lo cual le permite ganar tiempo. Es poco sensible a sus estados de animo y a los ajenos, a ese nivel puede encontrarse • Dificultades. Es pragmático, lleno de sensatez, y en todas las circunstancias quiere pruebas tangibles de lo que se propone.
  48. 48. • Las respuestas e: el factor tiempo. • - Más de veinticinco puntos • Usted domina el oficio y sus principales cualidades son la flexibilidad tanto al nivel del comportamiento como de los criterios. Usted sabe esperar el momento oportuno para actuar en lugar de precipitarse sin reflexionar, y por eso consigue muchos éxitos. • - Menos de veinticinco puntos • Puede mejorar sus desempeños haciendo un esfuerzo de observación y tomándose tiempo para sus opciones, lo cual le permitirá aceptar mejor las diferencias de las personas a quienes trata y adaptarse mejor a ellas. Es importante para usted y sus clientes que sus acciones sean claramente definidas en el tiempo. • • EN RESUMEN • Todos tenemos un estilo particular para la venta. • Es muy importante conocerlo porque no se adapta necesariamente a todas las situaciones con que nos encontramos. Este juego de la oportunidad de tomar conciencia de algunas de nuestras actitudes características de nuestro estilo. Ningún estilo es mejor que otro siempre que sea coherente, es decir, que la persona esté de acuerdo consigo misma cuando actúa, el único punto que nos parece útil trabajar si no se lo tiene es saber situar la propia acción en el tiempo.
  49. 49. EJERCICIOS • Identificando al cliente: • Visual • Auditivo • Cinestésico • Se requiere crear un ambiente de venta • Un vendedor • Dos clientes ( un auditivo, un visual, un kinestésico ) • Sincronice con la distancia • Practique el mimetismo conductual sincronice con la voz

×