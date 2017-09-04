UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE AGUASCALIENTES CENTRO DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES Y HUMANIDADES LIC. EN TRABAJO SOCIAL INTERVENCIÓN SOCIA...
INTRODUCCIÓN  Se esta a dando a conocer el concepto del modelo en trabajo social, en donde se tiene claro que un modelo e...
 Según Clavo Valdez (2006), el motivo de esta importancia es la utilización por parte de la ciencia de todo tipo de model...
 Los modelos son hoy en día una herramienta fundamental de análisis, descripción y predicción de los que la ciencia dispo...
Disciplinas científicas que utilizan los modelos BIOLOGÍA • Se utilizan los modelos en el desarrollo de la genética de la ...
CONCEPTO DE MODELO EN TRABAJO SOCIAL  El trabajo social es una ciencia y utiliza igualmente los modelos. ¿ y como lo hace...
 Según la ciencia el modelo reduce el fenómeno a sus líneas fundamentales, traduciendo la realidad a un lenguaje lógico, ...
 El modelo sirve para traducir las situaciones a las que se enfrenta el trabajo social a un lenguaje que le permite compr...
 La intervención, la practica profesional, iría encaminada a fortalecer las capacidades de adaptación de las personas a s...
 En el campo de las ciencias sociales, la construcción de modelos y su sometimiento a la experimentación, como se hace fí...
 El modelo surge en el trabajo social, como ya hemos indicado anteriormente, motivado por la necesidad de aglutinar en to...
CONCLUSIÓN  Como conclusión nos dice que el modelo reduce el fenómeno a sus líneas fundamentales, traicionando la realida...
Modelo t.s

  UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE AGUASCALIENTES CENTRO DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES Y HUMANIDADES LIC. EN TRABAJO SOCIAL INTERVENCIÓN SOCIAL Y DISCAPACIDAD MAESTRO: GERMAIN GÓNGORA BONILLA ALUMNA: DANIA SARAHI JUÁREZ SOTO "CONCEPTO DE MODELO Y SU FUNCIÓN PRACTICA ANTE LOS FENÓMENOS SOCIALES"
