Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universidad Politécnica Territorial de L...
Introducción Este trabajo nos ayudara a cómo resolver problemas mediante operaciones aritméticas con números naturales y e...
Expresiones Algebraicas Una expresión algebraica es una combinación de letras y números Ligadas por los signos de las oper...
Resta de expresiones algebraicas La diferencia de dos polinomios se obtiene al cambiar el signo de los elementos del sustr...
Multiplicación de expresiones algebraicas Multiplicación de dos monomios. Para esta operación se debe de aplicar la regla ...
Productos Notables de expresiones algebraicas Se llama productos notables a ciertas expresiones algebraicas que se encuent...
Ejercicios: EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS Ejercicio nº 1.- Expresa en lenguaje algebraico cada uno de los siguientes enunciados:...
2x^4 + 4x^2 = 2x^2(x^2 + 2) En este caso solo existe la raíz x = 0, ya que el polinomio x^2 + 2 no tiene raíces, esto es, ...
2)
Conclusión Las expresiones algebraicas o términos están compuestas por un coeficiente (número), un literal (letra y grado)...
Bibliografía https://www.matematicasonline.es/pdf/Temas/3_ESO/Expresiones%20algebraicas.pdf http://proyectos.javerianacali...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Informe de matematicas daniel cabezas 0103

58 views

Published on

Pnf,Informatica

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Informe de matematicas daniel cabezas 0103

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universidad Politécnica Territorial de Lara "Andrés Eloy Blanco" Barquisimeto, Estado Lara EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS Sección: 0103 Cabezas, Daniel PNF, INFORMATICA
  2. 2. Introducción Este trabajo nos ayudara a cómo resolver problemas mediante operaciones aritméticas con números naturales y enteros así como la suma, resta, valor numérico, multiplicación, división de las Expresiones algebraicas, Productos Notables de Expresiones algebraicas y Factorización por Productos Notables. Las expresiones algebraicas nos permiten traducir al lenguaje matemático expresiones del lenguaje habitual.
  3. 3. Expresiones Algebraicas Una expresión algebraica es una combinación de letras y números Ligadas por los signos de las operaciones: adición, sustracción, Multiplicación, división y potenciación. Las expresiones algebraicas nos permiten, por ejemplo, hallar áreas y Volúmenes. Ejemplos de expresiones algebraicas son: Longitud de la circunferencia: L = 2 r, donde r es el radio de la Circunferencia. Área del cuadrado: S = l 2 , donde l es el lado del cuadrado. Volumen del cubo: V = a3 , donde a es la arista del cubo. Clasificación de las expresiones algebraicas: Monomio: Un monomio es una expresión algebraica en la que las únicas operaciones que aparecen entre las variables son el producto y la potencia de exponente natural. Binomio: Un binomio es una expresión algebraica formada por dos monomios. Trinomio: Un trinomio es una expresión algebraica formada por tres monomios. Polinomio: Un polinomio es una expresión algebraica formada por más de un monomio. Suma de expresiones algebraicas Para sumar dos o más expresiones algebraicas con uno o más términos, se deben reunir todos los términos semejantes que existan, en uno sólo. Se puede aplicar la propiedad distributiva de la multiplicación con respecto de la suma. Ejercicio resuelto:
  4. 4. Resta de expresiones algebraicas La diferencia de dos polinomios se obtiene al cambiar el signo de los elementos del sustraendo y después sumar algebraicamente todos los términos. Por ejemplo: Restar x2+5x-3y2 a 3x2-8x+4xy-5y2 3x2-8x+4xy-5y2-(x2+5x-3y2) Al cambiar el signo a todos los elementos de x2+5x-3y2 aplicando la ley de los signos, se continúa con una suma algebraica 3x2-8x+4xy-5y2-x2-5x+3y2 2x2-13x+4xy-2y2 Valor numérico de una expresión algebraica El valor numérico de una expresión algebraica, para un Determinado valor, es el número que se obtiene al sustituir en ésta el Valor numérico dado y realizar las operaciones indicadas. L(r) = 2 r r = 5 cm. L (5) = 2 · · 5 = 10 cm S (l) = l 2 l = 5 cm A (5) = 52 = 25 cm2 V(a) = a3 2 a = 5 cm V (5) = 53 = 125 cm3
  5. 5. Multiplicación de expresiones algebraicas Multiplicación de dos monomios. Para esta operación se debe de aplicar la regla de los signos, los coeficientes se multiplican y las literales cuando son iguales se escribe la literal y se suman los exponentes, si las literales son diferentes se pone cada literal con su correspondiente exponente. Multiplicar 3x3y2 por 7x4 (3x3y2)(7x4) Se realiza de la siguiente forma: los coeficientes se multiplican, el exponente de x es la suma de los exponentes que tiene en cada factor y como y solo está en uno de los factores se escribe y con su propio exponente. (3)(7) x3+4y2 21x7y2 División de expresiones algebraicas División de dos monomios. En esta operación se vuelve aplicar la regla de los signos, en cuanto a los demás elementos se aplican las siguientes reglas: se dividen los coeficientes, si esto es posible, en cuanto a las literales si hay alguna que este tanto en el numerador como en el denominador, si el exponente del numerador es el mayor se pone la literal en el numerador y al exponente se le resta el exponente de la literal del denominador, en caso contrario se pone la literal en el denominador y a su exponente se le resta el del numerador. Ejemplo: Dividir 9x3y2 entre 3x2w 9x3y2 / 3x2w 9x3y2 / 3x2w = 3xy2 / w
  6. 6. Productos Notables de expresiones algebraicas Se llama productos notables a ciertas expresiones algebraicas que se encuentran frecuentemente y que es preciso saber factorizarlas a simple vista; es decir, sin necesidad de hacerlo paso por paso. Se les llama productos notables (también productos especiales) precisamente porque son muy utilizados en los ejercicios. A continuación veremos algunas expresiones algebraicas y del lado derecho de la igualdad se muestra la forma de factorizarlas (mostrada como un producto notable). Cuadrado de la suma de dos cantidades o binomio cuadrado a2 + 2ab + b2 = (a + b)2 El cuadrado de la suma de dos cantidades es igual al cuadrado de la primera cantidad, más el doble de la primera cantidad multiplicada por la segunda, más el cuadrado de la segunda cantidad. Factorización por productos notables Así como los números naturales pueden ser expresados como producto de dos o más números, los polinomios pueden ser expresados como el producto de dos o más factores algebraicos. Cuando un polinomio no se puede factorizar se denomina irreducible. En los casos en que la expresión es irreducible, solo puede expresarse como el producto del número 1 por la expresión original. Al proceso de expresar un polinomio como un producto de factores se le denomina factorización. El proceso de factorización puede considerarse como inverso al proceso de multiplicar. Factorizar, entonces, quiere decir identificar los factores comunes a todos los términos y agruparlos. Los factores comunes son aquellos números que aparecen multiplicando a todos los términos de una expresión algebraica. Estos números pueden estar dados explícitamente o representados por letras. Así, factorizar un polinomio es descomponerlo en dos o más polinomios llamados factores, de tal modo que al multiplicarlos entre sí se obtenga el polinomio original. En otras palabras, dada una expresión algebraica complicada, resulta útil, por lo general, el descomponerla en un producto de varios términos más sencillos. Ejemplos:
  7. 7. Ejercicios: EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS Ejercicio nº 1.- Expresa en lenguaje algebraico cada uno de los siguientes enunciados: A) El 30% de un número. B) El área de un rectángulo de base 3 cm y altura desconocida. C) El perímetro de un rectángulo de base 3 cm y altura desconocida. D) El doble del resultado de sumarle a un número entero su siguiente. Solución: a) 0,3x b) 3x c) 6 + 2x d) 2[x +(x + 1)] 2(2x + 1) = 4x + 2 Ejercicio nº 2.- Traduce al lenguaje algebraico: a) La suma de un número con el doble de otro. b) El precio de una camisa rebajado en un 20%. c) El área de un círculo de radio x. d) La suma de tres números enteros consecutivos. Solución: a) x + 2y b) 0,8x c) 3,14x2 d) x + (x + 1) + (x + 2) = 3x + 3 Ejercicios de factorización: 1) x^3 + x^2 Para factorizar x^3 + x^2, notamos que x^2 es factor común de ambos términos X^3 + x^2 = x^2(x + 1) 2) Sabemos que las raíces, es el valor que toma x tal que la ecuación es igual a cero, entonces, dado x^2(x + 1), existen 2 casos: cuando x^2 = 0 y cuando x + 1 = 0 Así, las raíces son x = 0 y x = -1 2) 2x^4 + 4x^2 Solución: Para factorizar 2x^4 + 4x^2, notamos que 2x^2 es factor común de cada uno de los términos
  8. 8. 2x^4 + 4x^2 = 2x^2(x^2 + 2) En este caso solo existe la raíz x = 0, ya que el polinomio x^2 + 2 no tiene raíces, esto es, no existe un número real x tal que x^2 + 2 = 0 Racionalizar: 1)
  9. 9. 2)
  10. 10. Conclusión Las expresiones algebraicas o términos están compuestas por un coeficiente (número), un literal (letra y grado). Si combinamos variables como ( x , y, z ), algunos números reales y operadores básicos como los de la suma, resta, multiplicación y división, obtendremos una expresión algebraica. Existen 4 tipos de signos de agrupación que son: paréntesis, corchete, llaves y vínculo. estos determinan las operaciones que se han de realizar entre términos. Se llama monomio a un término que está solo, binomio son dos monomios, trinomio tres monomios y polinomio al que tiene 4 términos o más.
  11. 11. Bibliografía https://www.matematicasonline.es/pdf/Temas/3_ESO/Expresiones%20algebraicas.pdf http://proyectos.javerianacali.edu.co/cursos_virtuales/pregrado/matematicas_fundame ntales/Expresiones/Cap2/#:~:text=SUMA%20DE%20EXPRESIONES%20ALGEBR AICAS,con%20respecto%20de%20la%20suma. http://cidecame.uaeh.edu.mx/lcc/mapa/PROYECTO/libro1/153_multiplicacin_de_ex presiones_algebraicas.html http://cidecame.uaeh.edu.mx/lcc/mapa/PROYECTO/libro1/154_divisin_de_expresion es_algebraicas.html

×