COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://aleenasantana.blogspot.com/?book=0486812111 Are you looking for a strongperfect and personal tarot reading tacker?strong emDo You Want to Track not only readings themselves,em but yourstrong emown progress and development in reading, interpreting and writing. emstrongstrongThen keep reading, we created something for you!strongstrongThis Tarot Journalstrong emwas designed to make it easy for you to record your daily readings while being organizedem. It is proven that writing notes and thoughts on piece of paper is much better than trying to remember it by heart or even writing it on phone/pc/laptop.With this Journal you will get: FULLBOOK 9658ReadstrongBeautiful and minimalistic coverstrong FULLBOOK 9658Readstrong150 readings pages,strong one reading per page FULLBOOK 9658Read strongEach page includesstrong: emdate, time of reading, deck used, mood/ energy at the time of the reading, question, 3 boxes to draw/ write the cards pulled, space to write interpretation and notesem FULLBOOK 9658ReadstrongTarot design for pagesstrong FULLBOOK 9658Readstrong6"Read FULLBOOK 215Read9 "Read format,strong which isem perfect to carry in bags, pursers, backpacks etc.emDo not wait and start your journey with this Tarot Tracker, by clicking the strongAdd To Cart Button!strongstrongDo not forget to review this product, it would be so great! Thank you and Enjoy my Book!strong