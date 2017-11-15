Bahan FGD BPIW infrastruktur wilayah di hotel aston 20 mei 2016

Disampaikan oleh Ir. Vicky Sunarya Kepala Bappeda Kota Cirebon Kamis 20 Mei 2016 Aston Hotel Cirebon
 Profil Umum  Kebijakan Pengelolaan Perkotaan  RPJPD  RPJMD  RTRW  APBD  Isu-isu Strategis Kota  Penutup
KEC. PEKALIPAN KECAMATANKESAMBI KEC.KEJAKSAN KEC.LEMAHWUNGKUK KOTA CIREBON PETA WILAYAHADMINISTRSI KOTA CIREBON U PETA KOT...
Sumber : BPS Kota Cirebon Jiwa/km2
2% 6% 46% 21% 25% Pertanian Industri Pengolahan Perdagangan, Hotel, dan Restoran Jasa-jasa Lainnya Penduduk 10 tahun ke at...
JENIS LAPANGAN USAHA KOTA CIREBON SEKTOR PRIMER Pertanian, Kehutanan, dan Perikanan 41.879 Pertambangan dan Penggalian - J...
0% 23% 77% SEKTOR PRIMER SEKTOR SEKUNDER SEKTOR TERSIER - 1,000,000 2,000,000 3,000,000 4,000,000 Pertanian, Kehutanan, da...
 Kondisi Fisik :  Kota Cirebon dilengkapi dengan sarana dan prasarana kota yang memadai meliputi :  Jalan Nasional, Jal...
Kolam Oksidasi Ade Irma Kolam Oksidasi Kesenden Kolam Oksidasi Perumnas PDAM Kota Cirebon
 Daerah lingkungan kerja Pelabuhan adalah sebesar 51 ha dan daerah lingkungan kepentingan pelabuhan seluas 25 ha dengan l...
No Uraian Tahun 2012 2013 2014 1 Jml Penduduk (jiwa) 301.720 305.590 309.510 2 Jml Penduduk Terlayani (jiwa) 231.405 238.7...
Memiliki Kekayaan Budaya Khas Cirebonan yang perlu dilestarikan, dipertahankan dan dikembangkan karena menunjukkan identit...
RPJPD RPJMD Perda No. 9 tahun 2008 ttg RPJPD Kota Cirebon 2005 - 2025 Perda No. 7 tahun 2013 ttg RPJMD Kota Cirebon 2013 -...
TUJUAN PENATAAN RUANG KOTA CIREBON 2011-2031 29 Penataan Ruang Wilayah Kota Cirebon Bertujuan : “ Mewujudkan Kota Cirebon ...
KEBIJAKAN PENATAAN RUANG KOTA CIREBON 1. Pemantapan sebagai PKN; 2. Pengembangan sebagai Pusat Pelayanan Berskala Regional...
1. SWK I : Zone Pesisir dan Kelautan 2. SWK II : Zone Perdagangan dan Jasa 3. SWK III : Zone Permukiman 4. SWK IV : Zone P...
 FUNGSI UTAMA Pelabuhan Dan Perikanan  FUNGSI PENDUKUNG Fasilitas Kesehatan, Fasilitas Peribatan, Pendidikan, Wisata, Pe...
 FUNGSI UTAMA Perdagangan Dan Jasa  FUNGSI PENDUKUNG Pemerintahan, Fasilitas Sosial, Perumahan, Wisata, Pendidikan, Perk...
 FUNGSI UTAMA Perumahan dan Pendidikan  FUNGSI PENDUKUNG Pemerintahan, Perdagangan dan Jasa, Wisata, Pergudangan, Pemaka...
 FUNGSI UTAMA Pertanian Campuran  FUNGSI PENDUKUNG Wisata, Pemakaman, Agrobisnis, Fasilitas Sosial, Ruang Terbuka Hijau ...
36 KAWASAN STRATEGIS KOTA CIREBON Kawasan Pelabuhan Cirebon Kawasan PPN Kejawanan Kawasan Gunung Sari-Cipto Kawasan Cirema...
URUSAN Rp. PELAYANAN UMUM 242.878.891.625,00 KETERTIBAN DAN KEAMANAN 12.749.257.899,00 EKONOMI 80.161.798.415,00 LINGKUNGA...
Isu isu Strategis
• Perkembangan kawasan yang cenderung membentuk pola linier, menimbulkan kesenjangan dan inefisiensi prasarana dan sarana....
Fenomena “Commuter” terjadi di Kota Cirebon. Hal ini disebabkan sebagian besar masyarakat di wilayah hinterland bekerja at...
Kolam Oksidasi Ade Irma Kolam Oksidasi Kesenden Kolam Oksidasi Perumnas PDAM Kota Cirebon Kota Cirebon menghadapi kesulita...
IPAL Ade Irma (Pusat Kota) : -Kapasitas sambungan : 12.000 -Sambungan Tersedia : 7.822 -Pelanggan Tersambung : 1.808 SL -B...
IPAL Rinjani (Perumnas Selatan) : -Kapasitas sambungan : 6.000 -Sambungan Tersedia : 4.738 -Pelanggan Tersambung : 4.738SL...
IPAL Gelatik (Perumnas Utara) : -Kapasitas sambungan : 6.000 -Sambungan Tersedia : 1.419 -Pelanggan Tersambung : 1.419 SL ...
IPAL Kesenden (Wil.Utara) : -Kapasitas sambungan : 8.750 -Sambungan Tersedia : 1.418 -Pelanggan Tersambung : 171 SL -Belum...
No Uraian Tahun 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 1 Air terjual 19.068.316 19.441.217 19.988.799 17.765.524 17.789.698 2 Air Non Re...
Daerah Pelayanan PDAM Sumber : Laporan Pengukuran Tekanan Jaringan Distribusi tahun 2015 Bagian Distribusi
TPA Kopiluhur diperkirakan habis masa pakainya dua tahun kemudian harus membangun TPA dengan sistem Sanitary landfill. Kar...
Jumlah penumpang yang berasal dari Stasiun Kejaksan Cirebon semakin meningkat setiap tahunnya, pada umumnya bertujuan ke J...
Kota Cirebon terletak di wilayah Hilir, sehingga menerima dampak akibat kerusakan lingkungan yang terjadi di wilayah hulu,...
Sebagai Kota Transit, sebenarnya Kota Cirebon sangat rawan terhadap penyakit-penyakit yang ditimbulkan karena pergerakan m...
Memiliki Kekayaan Budaya Khas Cirebonan yang perlu dilestarikan, dipertahankan dan dikembangkan karena menunjukkan identit...
Masalah utama dalam proses pembangunan infrastruktur wilayah adalah terkait dengan pembebasan Lahan. Tidak semua daerah ...
 Kota Cirebon berharap bahwa kerjasama antar daerah kemudian menjadi kunci untuk penyelesaian persoalan-persoalan yang te...
  3. 3. KEC. PEKALIPAN KECAMATANKESAMBI KEC.KEJAKSAN KEC.LEMAHWUNGKUK KOTA CIREBON PETA WILAYAHADMINISTRSI KOTA CIREBON U PETA KOTA CIREBON Sumber : Kota Cirebon Dalam Angka 2004  Geografis Kota Cirebon terletak pada posisi 108.33˚ dan 6.41˚ Lintang Selatan.  Luas Wilayah Kota : 3810 hektar atau 3,8 km2.  Terdiri dari 5 Kecamatan dan 22 Kelurahan.  Berada di Jalur Pantura dan dikelilingi oleh Kabupaten Cirebon.  Jumlah Penduduk tahun 2010 : 296.389 jiwa (BPS SP 2010).. Tahun 2015 sekitar 387 ribu jiwa (E KTP)  Tingkat Kepadatan : 7.917 jiwa per km2 atau 79 jiwa per hektar.  Laju Pertumbuhan penduduk tahun 2000 – 2010 = 0,84 %.  Merupakan pusat Perdagangan dan Jasa se Wilayah III Cirebon. Profil Umum :
  4. 4. Sumber : BPS Kota Cirebon Jiwa/km2
  5. 5. 2% 6% 46% 21% 25% Pertanian Industri Pengolahan Perdagangan, Hotel, dan Restoran Jasa-jasa Lainnya Penduduk 10 tahun ke atas yang bekerja menurut lapangan usaha utama di Kota Cirebon tahun 2013
  6. 6. JENIS LAPANGAN USAHA KOTA CIREBON SEKTOR PRIMER Pertanian, Kehutanan, dan Perikanan 41.879 Pertambangan dan Penggalian - JUMLAH 41.879 SEKTOR SEKUNDER Industri Pengolahan 1.326.873 Pengdaaan Listrik dan Gas 139.797 Pengadaan Air, Pengolahan Sampah, Limbah dan Daur Ulang 34.866 Konstruksi 1.315.045 JUMLAH 2.816.581 SEKTOR TERSIER Perdagangan Besar dan Eceran, Reparasi Mobil dan Sepeda Motor 4.145.948 Transportasi dan Pergudangan 1.301.799 Penyediaan Akomodasi dan Makan Minum 605.761 Informasi dan Komunikasi 657.989 Jasa Keuangan dan Asuransi 1.327.021 Real Estate 118.371 Jasa Perusahaan 105.629 Administrasi Pemerintahan, Pertahanan dan Jaminan Sosial Wajib 480.416 Jasa Pendidikan 407.652 Jasa Kesehatan dan Kegiatan Sosial 261.907 Jasa Lainnya 270.060 JUMLAH 9.682.552 JUMLAH TOTAL 12.541.012 PDRB Harga Konstan Kota Cirebon tahun 2014 (dlm juta rupiah)
  7. 7. 0% 23% 77% SEKTOR PRIMER SEKTOR SEKUNDER SEKTOR TERSIER - 1,000,000 2,000,000 3,000,000 4,000,000 Pertanian, Kehutanan, dan Perikanan Pertambangan dan Penggalian Industri Pengolahan Pengdaaan Listrik dan Gas Pengadaan Air, Pengolahan Sampah, Limbah dan… Konstruksi Perdagangan Besar dan Eceran, Reparasi Mobil dan… Transportasi dan Pergudangan Penyediaan Akomodasi dan Makan Minum Informasi dan Komunikasi Jasa Keuangan dan Asuransi Real Estate Jasa Perusahaan Administrasi Pemerintahan, Pertahanan dan… Jasa Pendidikan Jasa Kesehatan dan Kegiatan Sosial Jasa Lainnya
  8. 8.  Kondisi Fisik :  Kota Cirebon dilengkapi dengan sarana dan prasarana kota yang memadai meliputi :  Jalan Nasional, Jalan Propinsi dan Jalan Kota dengan kondisi 90 % baik dan diaspal dengan total panjang keseluruhan mencapai 166.665 km.  Sarana Angkutan Transportasi yang meliputi Stasiun Kereta Api, Terminal Antar Kota Antar Propinsi, Pelabuhan Laut, dengan status Pelabuhan Internasional, Pelabuhan Samudera, dan Pelabuhan Ekspor Impor, serta Bandara Penggung yang selama ini telah dimanfaatkan sebagai sekolah pelatihan penerbang (Wings Flying School).  Utilitas Umum meliputi Jaringan Air Minum (PDAM), Sarana Pengolahan Limbah Kota (Kolam Oksidasi dan Saluran Air Limbah), dan Tempat Pembuangan Akhir Sampah Kopiluhur.
  9. 9. Kolam Oksidasi Ade Irma Kolam Oksidasi Kesenden Kolam Oksidasi Perumnas PDAM Kota Cirebon
  10. 10.  Daerah lingkungan kerja Pelabuhan adalah sebesar 51 ha dan daerah lingkungan kepentingan pelabuhan seluas 25 ha dengan luas perairan pelabuhan sebesar 8.400 ha. Dengan memiliki fasilitas panjang dermaga 1.213,50 meter, crone 3 buah, arus bongkar 1.659.026 Kg dan muat 144.822 Kg, sehingga pelabuhan sebagai salah satu mata rantai kegiatan pertumbuhan ekonomi baik lokal, regional, nasional maupun internasional. Adapun status pelabuhan Cirebon dikelola oleh BUMN yang keberadaannya dibawah manajemen PT (Persero) Pelabuhan Indonesia serta berfungsi sebagai pelabuhan internasional, pelabuhan samudra dan pelabuhan export-import yang berarti pelabuhan Cirebon terbuka bagi kegiatan export-import. Pelabuhan Cirebon hingga saat ini dapat melayani kapasitas kapal dengan draft maksimum 7 meter dan untuk kapal dengan draft dari 7 m dapat dilayani dari daerah lego jangkar kurang lebih 5 s/d 10 kdm lepas pantai.
  11. 11. No Uraian Tahun 2012 2013 2014 1 Jml Penduduk (jiwa) 301.720 305.590 309.510 2 Jml Penduduk Terlayani (jiwa) 231.405 238.710 245.045 3 % Cakupan Kota Cirebon 77 78 79 Sumber : Laporan BPKP 2015
  12. 12. Memiliki Kekayaan Budaya Khas Cirebonan yang perlu dilestarikan, dipertahankan dan dikembangkan karena menunjukkan identitas masyarakat di Cirebon.
  13. 13. RPJPD RPJMD Perda No. 9 tahun 2008 ttg RPJPD Kota Cirebon 2005 - 2025 Perda No. 7 tahun 2013 ttg RPJMD Kota Cirebon 2013 - 2018 Visi Dengan Nuansa Religius Kota Cirebon menjadi Kota Perdagangan dan Jasa yang Maju dan Sejahtera Terwujudnya Kota Cirebon sebagai Kota yang Religius, Aman, Maju, Aspiratif, dan Hijau (RAMAH) pada tahun 2018 Misi 1.Mewujudkan masyarakat yang religius; 1. Mewujudkan aparatur pemerintahan dan masyarakat Kota Cirebon yang religius 2.Meningkatkan kualitas kesehatan masyarakat; 2. Meningkatkan integritas dan profesionalisme aparatur serta merevitalisasi kelembagaan yang efektif dan efisien menuju tata pemerintahan yang baik, amanah, bersih, dan bebas dari KKN 3.Meningkatkan kualitas pendidikan untuk menciptakan sumber daya manusia yang berdaya saing tinggi; 3. Meningkatkan kualitas keamanan dan ketertiban umum 4.Meningkatkan iklim usaha yang kondusif, stabil, merata dan berkelanjutan; 4. Meningkatkan kualitas sumber daya Kota Cirebon dalam bidang pendidikan, kesehatan, ekonomi dan sosial untuk kesejahteraan masyarakat 5.Meningkatkan Kelestarian Lingkungan. 5. Meningkatkan peran serta masyarakat dalam pembangunan 6.Meningkatkan kualitas pelayanan publik, sarana prasarana umum di ikuti dengan terselenggaranya pemerintahan yang bersih dan berwibawa. 6. Meningkatkan kualitas keseimbangan dan pelestarian lingkungan hidup
  14. 14. TUJUAN PENATAAN RUANG KOTA CIREBON 2011-2031 29 Penataan Ruang Wilayah Kota Cirebon Bertujuan : “ Mewujudkan Kota Cirebon Sebagai Pusat Kegiatan Nasional dan Pusat Pelayanan Regional Berbasis Perdagangan dan Jasa Didukung Sektor Pariwisata, Pendidikan dan Budaya Yang Berlandaskan Nilai-Nilai Religius ”.
  15. 15. KEBIJAKAN PENATAAN RUANG KOTA CIREBON 1. Pemantapan sebagai PKN; 2. Pengembangan sebagai Pusat Pelayanan Berskala Regional (Wilayah Pengembangan Ciayumajakuning); 3. Pengembangan Sistem Pusat Pelayanan Kota; 4. Pengembangan prasarana wilayah dengan peningkatan kualitas dan jangkauan pelayanan jaringan prasarana transportasi, telekomunikasi, energi dan sumber daya air. 5. Pengembangan prasarana perkotaan yang terpadu dan merata di seluruh wilayah kota; 6. Pengembangan kawasan lindung diarahkan pada kelestarian fungsi lingkungan hidup dan pencegahan timbulnya kerusakan lingkungan hidup untuk mendukung pembangunan kota yang berkelanjutan; 7. Pengembangan dan pengendalian kawasan budidaya diarahkan pada alokasi ruang untuk kegiatan sosial, budaya, dan ekonomi masyarakat kota; 8. pengembangan kawasan peruntukan perdagangan dan jasa yang terpadu dan terstruktur; dan 9. Penetapan, pengelolaan dan pengendalian kawasan strategis kota 30
  16. 16. 1. SWK I : Zone Pesisir dan Kelautan 2. SWK II : Zone Perdagangan dan Jasa 3. SWK III : Zone Permukiman 4. SWK IV : Zone Pertanian Campuran B. Rencana Pembagian Sub Wilayah Kota (SWK)
  17. 17.  FUNGSI UTAMA Pelabuhan Dan Perikanan  FUNGSI PENDUKUNG Fasilitas Kesehatan, Fasilitas Peribatan, Pendidikan, Wisata, Perdagangan Dan Jasa, Industri Kecil Rumah Tangga, Ruang Terbuka Hijau Dan Perumahan. • LUAS WILAYAH 346 HA Lokasi : Kec. Kejaksan Dan Kec. Lemah Wungkuk
  18. 18.  FUNGSI UTAMA Perdagangan Dan Jasa  FUNGSI PENDUKUNG Pemerintahan, Fasilitas Sosial, Perumahan, Wisata, Pendidikan, Perkantoran dan Ruang Terbuka Hijau.  LUAS WILAYAH 1.343 HA Lokasi : Kec.Kejaksan, Kec.Pekalipan, Kec.Lemahwungkuk, Kec.Kesambi, Kec. Harjamukti
  19. 19.  FUNGSI UTAMA Perumahan dan Pendidikan  FUNGSI PENDUKUNG Pemerintahan, Perdagangan dan Jasa, Wisata, Pergudangan, Pemakaman, Fasilitas Sosial, Ruang Terbuka Hijau, Fasilitas Olah Raga dan Fasilitas Pendidikan. LUAS WILAYAH 1.716 HA Lokasi ; Kec.Kesambi, Kec.Harjamukti
  20. 20.  FUNGSI UTAMA Pertanian Campuran  FUNGSI PENDUKUNG Wisata, Pemakaman, Agrobisnis, Fasilitas Sosial, Ruang Terbuka Hijau Dan Hankam.  LUAS WILAYAH 405 HA Lokasi : Kec. Harjamukti
  21. 21. 36 KAWASAN STRATEGIS KOTA CIREBON Kawasan Pelabuhan Cirebon Kawasan PPN Kejawanan Kawasan Gunung Sari-Cipto Kawasan Ciremai Raya Kawasan Keraton Cirebon Kawasan Gua Sunyaragi Kawasan MajasemKawasan Argasunya-Kalijaga
  22. 22. URUSAN Rp. PELAYANAN UMUM 242.878.891.625,00 KETERTIBAN DAN KEAMANAN 12.749.257.899,00 EKONOMI 80.161.798.415,00 LINGKUNGAN HIDUP 20.876.820.807,00 PERUMAHAN DAN FASILITAS UMUM 125.786.321.805,00 KESEHATAN 320.113.183.992,00 PARIWISATA DAN BUDAYA 5.982.408.425,00 PENDIDIKAN 431.965.837.232,00 PERLINDUNGAN SOSIAL 12.745.636.800,00 JUMLAH 1.253.260.157.000,00 Rekapitulasi Belanja Daerah per Urusan Tahun 2015 A P B D19% 1% 6% 2% 10% 26% 1% 34% 1% PELAYANAN UMUM KETERTIBAN DAN KEAMANAN EKONOMI LINGKUNGAN HIDUP PERUMAHAN DAN FASILITAS UMUM KESEHATAN PARIWISATA DAN BUDAYA PENDIDIKAN PERLINDUNGAN SOSIAL
  23. 23. Isu isu Strategis
  24. 24. • Perkembangan kawasan yang cenderung membentuk pola linier, menimbulkan kesenjangan dan inefisiensi prasarana dan sarana. • Akibat sulitnya memperoleh lahan di wilayah Kota maka bermunculan pulalah kawasan-kawasan perumahan di pinggiran kota. Masalah muncul terkait pengelolaan fasilitas umum dan konflik antar wilayah,
  25. 25. Fenomena “Commuter” terjadi di Kota Cirebon. Hal ini disebabkan sebagian besar masyarakat di wilayah hinterland bekerja atau memanfaatkan fasilitas yang ada di Kota Cirebon Masalah muncul terkait dengan beban pelayanan yang melingkupi wilayah di luar batas administrasi kota
  26. 26. Kolam Oksidasi Ade Irma Kolam Oksidasi Kesenden Kolam Oksidasi Perumnas PDAM Kota Cirebon Kota Cirebon menghadapi kesulitan melakukan pemeliharaan dan peningkatan terkait dengan infrastruktur eks CUDP (Cirebon Urban Development Program).
  27. 27. IPAL Ade Irma (Pusat Kota) : -Kapasitas sambungan : 12.000 -Sambungan Tersedia : 7.822 -Pelanggan Tersambung : 1.808 SL -Belum Tersambung : 6.014 -Luas Area Terlayani : 119 Ha -Panjang Saluran : 20,675 Km PENGOLAHAN AIR LIMBAH ADE IRMA
  28. 28. IPAL Rinjani (Perumnas Selatan) : -Kapasitas sambungan : 6.000 -Sambungan Tersedia : 4.738 -Pelanggan Tersambung : 4.738SL -Belum Tersambung : 0 -Luas Area Terlayani : 140 Ha -Panjang Saluran : 27,739 Km PENGOLAHAN AIR LIMBAH RINJANI
  29. 29. IPAL Gelatik (Perumnas Utara) : -Kapasitas sambungan : 6.000 -Sambungan Tersedia : 1.419 -Pelanggan Tersambung : 1.419 SL -Belum Tersambung : 0 -Luas Area Terlayani : 170 Ha -Panjang Saluran : 9,182 Km PENGOLAHAN AIR LIMBAH GELATIK
  30. 30. IPAL Kesenden (Wil.Utara) : -Kapasitas sambungan : 8.750 -Sambungan Tersedia : 1.418 -Pelanggan Tersambung : 171 SL -Belum Tersambung : 1.247 -Luas Area Terlayani : 150 Ha -Panjang Saluran : 11,493 Km PENGOLAHAN AIR LIMBAH KESENDEN
  31. 31. No Uraian Tahun 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 1 Air terjual 19.068.316 19.441.217 19.988.799 17.765.524 17.789.698 2 Air Non Rekening 22.782 19.151 19.622 31.789 51.516 3 Distribusi Air 19.091.098 19.460.368 20.008.421 30.219.394 29.972.340 4 Kebocorann 6.062.237 6.700.158 10.123.362 12.422.081 12.131.126 5 Produksi Air 25.153.335 26.160.526 30.131.763 30.219.394 29.972.340 Sumber : Laporan BPKP 2015
  32. 32. Daerah Pelayanan PDAM Sumber : Laporan Pengukuran Tekanan Jaringan Distribusi tahun 2015 Bagian Distribusi
  33. 33. TPA Kopiluhur diperkirakan habis masa pakainya dua tahun kemudian harus membangun TPA dengan sistem Sanitary landfill. Karena keterbatasan lahan kami mengusulkan TPA Regional ke pihak Propinsi Jabar
  34. 34. Jumlah penumpang yang berasal dari Stasiun Kejaksan Cirebon semakin meningkat setiap tahunnya, pada umumnya bertujuan ke Jakarta. Ini menunjukkan bahwa Cirebon telah menjadi point penting masyarakat Metropolitan Jakarta untuk bertempat tinggal. Sebagai pelabuhan yang berstatus Pelabuhan Internasional dan ekspor – impor, keberadaan pelabuhan belum memberikan kontribusi pendapatan daerah kepada Kota Cirebon.
  35. 35. Kota Cirebon terletak di wilayah Hilir, sehingga menerima dampak akibat kerusakan lingkungan yang terjadi di wilayah hulu, contoh pendangkalan di Pelabuhan Cirebon per tahun terjadi 1 meter.
  36. 36. Sebagai Kota Transit, sebenarnya Kota Cirebon sangat rawan terhadap penyakit-penyakit yang ditimbulkan karena pergerakan manusia. Kasus Flu Burung dan HIV AIDS, serta penyakit “transitoris” lainnya cenderung meningkat setiap tahunnya.
  37. 37. Memiliki Kekayaan Budaya Khas Cirebonan yang perlu dilestarikan, dipertahankan dan dikembangkan karena menunjukkan identitas masyarakat di Cirebon.
  38. 38. Masalah utama dalam proses pembangunan infrastruktur wilayah adalah terkait dengan pembebasan Lahan. Tidak semua daerah memiliki kesanggupan pembiayaan dalam rangka pembebasan lahan untuk kepentingan umum / infrastruktur.
  39. 39.  Kota Cirebon berharap bahwa kerjasama antar daerah kemudian menjadi kunci untuk penyelesaian persoalan-persoalan yang terjadi antar lintas batas.  Dalam rangka pembangunan metropolitan Cirebon Raya diharapkan ada kejelasan peran dan fungsi masing-masing daerah sebagai sebuah kesatuan yang utuh dan saling mendukung satu dengan yang lainnya.  Basis kebudayaan khas Cirebon diharapkan menjadi ruh bagi pengembangan metropolitan Cirebon.  Perlu ada solusi terkait dengan pembiayaan untuk pembebasan lahan apakah dalam hal ini sektor private dapat berperan ?

×