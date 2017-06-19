Test del Arbol - Ejer Prac #2 - IV - Adriana S. Masuello Grafoanalizando® www.grafoanalizando.com E-Mail: grafoanalizando@...
Test del árbol - ejercicios 2

test del árbol ejercicios para reforzar

Test del árbol - ejercicios 2

  1. 1. Test del Arbol - Ejer Prac #2 - IV - Adriana S. Masuello Grafoanalizando® www.grafoanalizando.com E-Mail: grafoanalizando@grafoanalizando.com P.O. BOX 55675 Phoenix, AZ 85078 - 5675 USA Copyright since 1998. Adriana S. Masuello. Designed by Grafoanalizando® EL TEST DEL ÁRBOL Ejercicio Práctico #2 (Entregas #5 a #8) Los Ejercicios Prácticos #2 están basados estrictamente en el material que has recibido desde la lección 5 a la 8. El objetivo de estos Ejercicios Prácticos es la de Auto-evaluación. Esto te permitirá reconocer los conocimientos que hayas absorbido del material de este curso. Te auguro lo mejor en cada auto-evaluación, estoy segura que te resultarán muy sencillas y no tendrás ningún inconveniente en responder a cada pregunta. 1- VERDADERO O FALSO Una copa BIPOLAR nos indicará carácter y actitud agresiva. V F Las ramas son un indicador valiosísimo acerca de los instintos del sujeto. V F Las raíces nos arrojan información acerca del mundo inconsciente, los instintos del sujeto. V F La línea de base o suelo separa lo consciente del inconsciente. V F 2- COMPLETAR LA ORACIÓN A. La Copa está constituida por ............................ y ................................... B. Las Ramas nos información acerca de ..................................................... C. La Copa se encuentra simbólicamente en la zona del ...................... ........ D. Las Raíces de .......................... trazo nos dan cuenta de actitud infantil. 3- RELACIONAR COLUMNAS A. 1- Dispersión, Sadismo o Masoquismo.
  2. 2. Test del Arbol - Ejer Prac #2 - V - Adriana S. Masuello Grafoanalizando® www.grafoanalizando.com E-Mail: grafoanalizando@grafoanalizando.com P.O. BOX 55675 Phoenix, AZ 85078 - 5675 USA Copyright since 1998. Adriana S. Masuello. Designed by Grafoanalizando® B. 2- Espontaneidad, comunicación. C. 3- Sujeto bloqueado completamente por fuerte estado angustioso. D. 4- Acentuación de los instintos, desenfreno. 4- IDENTIFICAR En el dibujo a continuación, determinar tipo de: A- COPA B- RAMAS C- RAÍCES D- SUELO
  3. 3. Test del Arbol - Ejer Prac #2 - VI - Adriana S. Masuello Grafoanalizando® www.grafoanalizando.com E-Mail: grafoanalizando@grafoanalizando.com P.O. BOX 55675 Phoenix, AZ 85078 - 5675 USA Copyright since 1998. Adriana S. Masuello. Designed by Grafoanalizando®

