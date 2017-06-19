Test del Arbol - Ejer Prac #1 - I - Adriana S. Masuello Grafoanalizando® www.grafoanalizando.com E-Mail: grafoanalizando@g...
Test del Arbol - Ejer Prac #1 - II - Adriana S. Masuello Grafoanalizando® www.grafoanalizando.com E-Mail: grafoanalizando@...
Test del Arbol - Ejer Prac #1 - III - Adriana S. Masuello Grafoanalizando® www.grafoanalizando.com E-Mail: grafoanalizando...
Test del árbol - ejercicios 1

ejercicios del test del árbol para reforzar

Test del árbol - ejercicios 1

  1. 1. Test del Arbol - Ejer Prac #1 - I - Adriana S. Masuello Grafoanalizando® www.grafoanalizando.com E-Mail: grafoanalizando@grafoanalizando.com P.O. BOX 55675 Phoenix, AZ 85078 - 5675 USA Copyright since 1998. Adriana S. Masuello. Designed by Grafoanalizando® EL TEST DEL ÁRBOL Ejercicio Práctico #1 (Entregas #1 a #4) Los Ejercicios Prácticos de este curso estarán basados estrictamente en el material que has recibido hasta la fecha del Ejercicio Práctico correspondiente. El objetivo de estos Ejercicios Prácticos es la de Auto-evaluación. Esto te permitirá reconocer los conocimientos que hayas absorbido del material de este curso. Te auguro lo mejor en cada auto-evaluación, estoy segura que te resultarán muy sencillas y no tendrás ningún inconveniente en responder a cada pregunta. 1- VERDADRO O FALSO Toda producción gráfica lleva la marca de la vida psíquica del sujeto. V F El Consciente se encarga de percibir el estímulo del exterior. V F El precursor del Test del Árbol fue el suizo Emil Jucker. V F Graf Wittgentein descubrió que la anchura del árbol tenía relación con traumas del pasado. V F 2- COMPLETAR LA ORACION A. El Test del Árbol es un Test ....................... B. Este Test expresa las relaciones que existen entre el ....., el ....... y el ......... ..... C. En primer instancia el YO es ................... y luego ................... D. El Test del Árbol puede ser aplicado tanto en ............. como en ................. 3- VERDADERO O FALSO Llamamos “Test Proyectivo” a: La evaluación personal que se hace luego de ver una película proyectada, ya sea en TV, Cine, Etc. V F
  2. 2. Test del Arbol - Ejer Prac #1 - II - Adriana S. Masuello Grafoanalizando® www.grafoanalizando.com E-Mail: grafoanalizando@grafoanalizando.com P.O. BOX 55675 Phoenix, AZ 85078 - 5675 USA Copyright since 1998. Adriana S. Masuello. Designed by Grafoanalizando® El resultado final que obtenemos de la evaluación de un proyecto preponderantemente profesional – laboral. V F La aplicación de una técnica que nos permita conocer el mensaje consciente y voluntario que nos ofrece un sujeto. V F La aplicación de una técnica que nos permita recavar información proveniente del inconsciente de un sujeto. V F 4- RELACIONAR COLUMNAS A- El Súper Yo 1- Graf Wittgentein B- El Ello 2- La censura, la crítica C- El Tronco 3- Fortaleza Yoica D- Índice de Edad 4- Impulsos Instintivos 5- IDENTIFICAR En el dibujo a continuación, determinar las tres zonas (Yo, Ello y Súper Yo)
  3. 3. Test del Arbol - Ejer Prac #1 - III - Adriana S. Masuello Grafoanalizando® www.grafoanalizando.com E-Mail: grafoanalizando@grafoanalizando.com P.O. BOX 55675 Phoenix, AZ 85078 - 5675 USA Copyright since 1998. Adriana S. Masuello. Designed by Grafoanalizando® 6- OBSERVAR Y DETERMINAR Según el dibujo a continuación: Determinar el tipo de tronco y cuál fue la edad del conflicto en el sujeto. La altura total del árbol es de 21cmm. El autor del dibujo tiene 28 años. La hoja donde hizo el diseño es una hoja tamaño carta (8.5 x 11 pulgadas)

