25 Things to be Grateful For
There are many things that can add to your happiness each day! Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
Try one of these tips… Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
1. Coffee. The smell of coffee and that first sip are like heaven for coffee drinkers. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethere...
2. The beach. Does anyone dislike the beach? Fun, sun, and water are a tough combination to beat. Click For More FREE Tool...
3. Third dates. The first date is a nail-biter. The second is still a little awkward. Click For More FREE Tools At Etherea...
4. Netflix. Home alone on the weekend? Netflix is always there for you. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For...
5. Dogs. No matter how much you yell at them for chewing on your shoes, they're always happy to see you. Click For More FR...
6. Babies. So precious in such a little package. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
7. Your children. They keep you focused and bring so much joy. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
8. Popcorn. How much better is a movie when popcorn is part of the deal? Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts Fo...
9. The sun. It would be chilly without the sun. Few things are better than a warm sunny day. Click For More FREE Tools At ...
10. Brunch. Someone else does the cooking and your options are plentiful. You can even sleep in. Click For More FREE Tools...
11. Finding a dollar. It doesn't matter how much money you have, stumbling on a dollar you didn't know you had is reason f...
12. A good snowfall. Stay inside and enjoy the beauty through the window or get outside and have some fun. Click For More ...
13. Your old year books. Pull them out and enjoy the memories. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
14. French fries. Perhaps the perfect food and loved by all ages. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Welln...
15. A good hike in the woods. You gain a new perspective and might even see a squirrel or two. Click For More FREE Tools A...
16. Good friends. Everyone needs someone once in a while. Your friends are always there. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethe...
17. Exact change. You can finally make use of that nickel and dime that have been making noise in your pocket. Click For M...
18. Flowers. Inside or out, flowers are beautiful. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
19. Payday. All that work. Payday is your reward. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
20. The weekend. Work can be a grind. The weekend is your reprieve. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wel...
21. Good health. Yours and your family's good health is worth celebrating. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts ...
22. Clean drinking water. Much of the world's population doesn't have clean water or has to walk miles to get it. Click Fo...
23. Electricity. Try spending an entire day without it. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
24. A hot shower after a workout. It just feels so good. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
25. The ability to see. You couldn't enjoy this list without it. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellne...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

25 Things To Be Grateful For

27 views

Published on

Having gratitude for things in life is the ultimate mental state for STRESS FREE living. Learn of the little simple things to be grateful for.

Published in: Self Improvement
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

25 Things To Be Grateful For

  1. 1. 25 Things to be Grateful For
  2. 2. There are many things that can add to your happiness each day! Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  3. 3. Try one of these tips… Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  4. 4. 1. Coffee. The smell of coffee and that first sip are like heaven for coffee drinkers. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  5. 5. 2. The beach. Does anyone dislike the beach? Fun, sun, and water are a tough combination to beat. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  6. 6. 3. Third dates. The first date is a nail-biter. The second is still a little awkward. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  7. 7. 4. Netflix. Home alone on the weekend? Netflix is always there for you. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  8. 8. 5. Dogs. No matter how much you yell at them for chewing on your shoes, they're always happy to see you. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  9. 9. 6. Babies. So precious in such a little package. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  10. 10. 7. Your children. They keep you focused and bring so much joy. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  11. 11. 8. Popcorn. How much better is a movie when popcorn is part of the deal? Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  12. 12. 9. The sun. It would be chilly without the sun. Few things are better than a warm sunny day. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  13. 13. 10. Brunch. Someone else does the cooking and your options are plentiful. You can even sleep in. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  14. 14. 11. Finding a dollar. It doesn't matter how much money you have, stumbling on a dollar you didn't know you had is reason for celebration. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  15. 15. 12. A good snowfall. Stay inside and enjoy the beauty through the window or get outside and have some fun. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  16. 16. 13. Your old year books. Pull them out and enjoy the memories. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  17. 17. 14. French fries. Perhaps the perfect food and loved by all ages. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  18. 18. 15. A good hike in the woods. You gain a new perspective and might even see a squirrel or two. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  19. 19. 16. Good friends. Everyone needs someone once in a while. Your friends are always there. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  20. 20. 17. Exact change. You can finally make use of that nickel and dime that have been making noise in your pocket. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  21. 21. 18. Flowers. Inside or out, flowers are beautiful. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  22. 22. 19. Payday. All that work. Payday is your reward. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  23. 23. 20. The weekend. Work can be a grind. The weekend is your reprieve. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  24. 24. 21. Good health. Yours and your family's good health is worth celebrating. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  25. 25. 22. Clean drinking water. Much of the world's population doesn't have clean water or has to walk miles to get it. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  26. 26. 23. Electricity. Try spending an entire day without it. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  27. 27. 24. A hot shower after a workout. It just feels so good. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness
  28. 28. 25. The ability to see. You couldn't enjoy this list without it. Click For More FREE Tools At Ethereal Concepts For Wellness

×