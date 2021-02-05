Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Online Reputation Protecting & Optimizing Your Online Reputation
what exactly does “online reputation” mean? It is just what comes up when people search for you on the internet. Most comm...
A recent CareerBuilder survey found that 52% of hiring managers use Social Media to research candidates and as a result, v...
Do a Google search for your name and be sure to include images as well. Ideally, if the hiring manager Google’s your name ...
For less than $10 a year, you can purchase your name such as JohnDoe.com – how cool is that! You can use a free web hostin...
If you do not have a LinkedIn account, set one up immediately. This is by far the best professional social media platform....
Ready to Optimize Your Online Reputation? Learn more at: pharmacycareercoach.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Online Reputation

14 views

Published on

Protecting & optimizing your online reputation

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Online Reputation

  1. 1. Online Reputation Protecting & Optimizing Your Online Reputation
  2. 2. what exactly does “online reputation” mean? It is just what comes up when people search for you on the internet. Most commonly, a hiring manager will simply Google the name of the candidate to see what comes up such as news articles, pictures, and your social media channels such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
  3. 3. A recent CareerBuilder survey found that 52% of hiring managers use Social Media to research candidates and as a result, virtually all say that they have found information that led them not to hire a particular candidate. Here a few steps you should take immediately. Your Online Reputation Plan
  4. 4. Do a Google search for your name and be sure to include images as well. Ideally, if the hiring manager Google’s your name they will not only find that there is no “electronic dirt” on you, but they will see perhaps find: Your professional blog (resume, blog articles, etc.) Your pharmacy articles, whitepapers, etc. Your LinkedIn page Search Yourself.
  5. 5. For less than $10 a year, you can purchase your name such as JohnDoe.com – how cool is that! You can use a free web hosting service such as com or Weebly.com and write a quick bio of yourself and include your resume. Buy Your Names Domain.
  6. 6. If you do not have a LinkedIn account, set one up immediately. This is by far the best professional social media platform. Additionally, you can also create a Google+, Twitter, and Facebook account. Join Social Networks.
  7. 7. Ready to Optimize Your Online Reputation? Learn more at: pharmacycareercoach.com

×