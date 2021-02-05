Successfully reported this slideshow.
Application Overdrive

  1. 1. Application Overdrive Tips & Tricks to Optimize Those Tedious Applications
  2. 2. Do I really need to complete this? Completing the dreaded application is the most painful part of applying for a new role for many. Unfortunately, this is yet another area that hiring managers are grading you on, and any errors, inconsistencies, and overall lack of attention to detail that you provide present reasons for the hiring managers to reject you.
  3. 3. Master the Basics Do not self-sabotage yourself by cutting corners and submitting an incomplete application.
  4. 4. R|R This is the first and most important step in your optimal application. Thoroughly read the application and follow all of the instructions. Mistakes do not go unnoticed. Read and follow instructions carefully
  5. 5. R|R Do not get me wrong pencils are great but they belong in the elementary classrooms and not on your pharmacist application. Image is important, and we want to do everything possible to present ourselves as professional and polished as possible. Instead of a pencil, use an erasable pen
  6. 6. R|R It does make a difference whether your application is neat or messy and again this is something that the hiring managers are using to evaluate you. Be neat
  7. 7. R|R Be thorough and accurate Think of the application as a prescription, ensure its accuracy and be thorough.
  8. 8. Learn more here: pharmacycareercoach.com Ready to Optimize Your Application?

