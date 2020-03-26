Successfully reported this slideshow.
CSCI 238 Chapter 08 Array Examples

C++

CSCI 238 Chapter 08 Array Examples

  1. 1. C++ Code Examples CHAPTER 8 - ARRAYS
  2. 2. These examples are all from chapter 8, arrays. They are in github. Study them and experiment with them to improve your C++ knowledge and experience. Some test questions will come from here.
  3. 3. // This program stores employee work hours in an int array. // This program stores employee work hours in an int array. It uses // one loop to input the hours and another loop to display them. // This program reads employee work hours from a file // and stores them in an int array. It uses one loop // to input the hours and another to display them. // This program unsafely stores values beyond an array's boundary. // What happens depends on how your computer manages memory. // It MAY overwrite other memory variables. It MAY crash your computer. // This program displays the number of days in each month. It uses an // array of string objects to hold the month names and an int array // to hold the number of days in each month. Both are initialized with // initialization lists at the time they are created.
  4. 4. // This program displays the number of days in each month. It uses an // array of string objects to hold the month names and an int array // to hold the number of days in each month. Both are initialized with // initialization lists at the time they are created. // This version of Program 8-5 stores data beginning in array element 1. // This program allows the user to select a month and then // displays how many days are in that month. It does this // by "looking up" information it has stored in arrays. // This program allows the user to select a month and then // displays how many days are in that month. It does this // by "looking up" information it has stored in arrays. // This version of Program 8-6 stores data beginning in array element 1. // This program has a partially initialized array. // This program demonstrates the range-based for loop. // This program uses a range-based for loop // to modify the contents of an array.
  5. 5. // This program uses an array to store the hours worked by // a set of employees who all make the same hourly wage. // This program uses an array to store monthly sales figures // for a company's regional offices. It then finds and displays // the total, average, highest, and lowest sales amounts. // The data to fill the array is read in from a file. // This program uses a partially-filled array to store monthly sales // figures for a set of offices. It then finds and displays the total // sales amount, the average sales amount, and a listing of the offices // with sales below the average. The data to fill the array is read // in from a file and the number of data values are counted. // This program uses a string holding letters of the alphabet. One by one // each letter is displayed with its ASCII code. The program demonstrates // how a subscript can be used to access individual characters of a string. // This program illustrates how a string can be processed as an array // of individual characters. It reads in a string, then counts the // number of vowels in the string. It uses the toupper function to // uppercase each letter in the string and the string class function // length() to determine how many characters are in the string.
  6. 6. // This program stores employee hours worked // and hourly pay rates in two parallel arrays. // This program demonstrates that an array element // can be passed to a function like any other variable. // This program shows how to pass an entire array to a function. // This program demonstrates passing different arrays to a function. // This program uses a function to double the value of // each element of an array. // This program passes an array filled with sales data // to functions which find and return its total, highest, // and lowest values. The functions should not change the // array, so they each use a const array parameter. // This program uses a two-dimensional array. The // data stored in the array is read in from a file. // This program demonstrates how to pass // a two-dimensional array to a function.
  7. 7. // This program stores and displays theater seat prices. // It demonstrates how to pass a 3-dimensional array to // a function. The data is read in from a file. // This program stores employee hours worked // and hourly pay rates in two parallel vectors. // This program uses two range-based for loops with a vector. // This program stores employee hours worked and hourly pay rates // in two vectors. It demonstrates the use of the push_back member // function to add new elements to the vectors. // This program demonstrates the vector size member function. // This program demonstrates the vector size, // push_back, and pop_back member functions. // This program demonstrates the vector clear member function. // This program demonstrates the vector empty member function.
  8. 8. // This program uses an array of structures to hold payroll data. // This program tests a function comparing the contents of two arrays. // This program lets the user play a game of rock, paper, scissors // with the computer. The computer's choices are randomly generated. // This program uses an array of objects. // The objects are instances of the Circle class. // This version of Program 8-31 demonstrates how the default // constructor initializes values for each object in an array. // This program demonstrates how an overloaded constructor // that accepts an argument can be invoked for multiple objects // when an array of objects is created.

