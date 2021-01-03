B-Side Look Book

Seeking Funding; Ready For Production;

Contact Dan Courtney @ Launch 33 Films C:314-971-9171



B-Side

Genre: Drama Series

Format: TV



It’s the early 90’s - we’re following a group of close-knit girlfriends in their 20s and early 30s, who are involved with an emerging indie band during the peak of the alt grunge movement. But these are not groupies-- they are partners and lovers, a wife/manager, an ex-fiancée. Strong, brilliant and sometimes flawed, these women weave their way through the male-centric grunge scene with enormous influence and vision.

Attachments

Creators: Richard Zelniker & Callie Nguyen Zelniker

Executive Producer: Jason Taylor (X-men film franchise)