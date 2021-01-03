Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Created & Written by: Callie Nguyen Zelniker & Richard Zelniker
Dan Courtney Co-Founder/Producer Email: Dan@Launch33Films.com Cell: 314-971-9171 Questions
B-Side Look Book
B-Side Look Book
B-Side Look Book
B-Side Look Book
B-Side Look Book
B-Side Look Book
B-Side Look Book
B-Side Look Book
B-Side Look Book
B-Side Look Book
B-Side Look Book
B-Side Look Book
B-Side Look Book
B-Side Look Book
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

B-Side Look Book

12 views

Published on

Seeking Funding; Ready For Production;
Contact Dan Courtney @ Launch 33 Films C:314-971-9171

B-Side
Genre: Drama Series
Format: TV

It’s the early 90’s - we’re following a group of close-knit girlfriends in their 20s and early 30s, who are involved with an emerging indie band during the peak of the alt grunge movement. But these are not groupies-- they are partners and lovers, a wife/manager, an ex-fiancée. Strong, brilliant and sometimes flawed, these women weave their way through the male-centric grunge scene with enormous influence and vision.
Attachments
Creators: Richard Zelniker & Callie Nguyen Zelniker
Executive Producer: Jason Taylor (X-men film franchise)

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

B-Side Look Book

  1. 1. Created & Written by: Callie Nguyen Zelniker & Richard Zelniker
  2. 2. Dan Courtney Co-Founder/Producer Email: Dan@Launch33Films.com Cell: 314-971-9171 Questions

×